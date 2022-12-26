Biggest dining trends for 2023, according to Hong Kong chefs

With international travel back on the agenda, not only do we get to enjoy the global cuisines available here in Hong Kong, there will be an influx of overseas chefs who will bring along with them exciting new collaboration opportunities.

"I am hoping to see more collaboration with international chefs. Them coming to Hong Kong and us outside of Hong Kong," says Edward Voon of Auor." The culinary world is vast; through these opportunities, chefs can exchange ideas, and it will bring a lot of exciting creations onto their menus," he adds.

Many restaurants have already made plans to welcome international guest chefs to their home kitchens in 2023. Chef Peter Find of Heimat hopes to host a full range of "German wine events such as Riesling tasting, wine appreciation master classes, interactive wine dinners, as well as bring in overseas winemakers and guest chefs in the later half of the year".



Others have gone ahead and recently invited overseas chefs to their restaurants for collaborative dinners. "We partnered with Fuchsia Dunlop in November, which was our first collaboration since opening Grand Majestic Sichuan. Getting to work with her in person was an eye-opening experience," says Theign Phan of Grand Majestic Sichuan.