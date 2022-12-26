Biggest dining trends for 2023, according to Hong Kong chefs

Private kitchens and exclusive experiences
With travel put on hold for most of this past year, Hongkongers have been flocking to the fringes of the city in a bid to satisfy their wanderlust. We have seen a slew of niche restaurants popping up across private studios, residences, and boutique resorts located in the New Territories and outlying islands. Many of these private kitchens have also been fully booked out for an entire year as Hongkongers, after not being able to travel for so long, showed an increased appetite for luxurious, under-the-radar escapes from the city.
In the year to come, intimate high-end dining establishments will continue to garner interest from the affluent, even after travel restrictions loosen. “Hongkongers simply love being ‘the first’ to discover an experience that is not well known or overly accessible to the rest of the public. They want to be the first to post about it in their circle of friends on Instagram. That’s why many new dining concepts or private kitchen studios have been thriving,” observes Leonard Cheung, chef-owner of Cultivate.