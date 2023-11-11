The best vinyl stores in Hong Kong

We round up Hong Kong's best places to get your dose of black gold

Vinyl has been enjoying a resurgence for quite some time now, with seemingly everyone and his dog now owning a record player. Big record chains in cities across the globe are now dedicating an ever-growing area to what enthusiasts call 'black gold'.

Here in Hong Kong, we have a fine selection of places where wax heads – and those who are new to the world of vinyl – can experience records, whether buying or just listening to their characteristically warm, rich sound through high-end sound systems. Whether planning to go digging in the crates or just looking for some artsy inspiration, here are some of our city's very best record stores.

