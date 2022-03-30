Hong Kong’s first speakeasy-style bar 001 is closing its doors on Graham Street

Since its opening on October 13, 2010, finding this Prohibition-inspired bar – the first of its kind in Hong Kong – hidden behind the Graham Street market stalls has been a fun adventure for late-night drinkers. Aside from its delicious cocktails and speakeasy-style vibes, its obscure location has been one of the most iconic features of the bar. But after almost 12 years, 001 is finally leaving its famous location to move to a different venue as its current lease is expiring.

Bars in Hong Kong have been struggling since the pandemic began. Revenues have dropped due to temporary closures, and strict social distancing rules have made it difficult for businesses to welcome more customers. “2022 has been a year of change for 001,” says Jameson Ang, managing partner of 001. “Covid has hit us badly in the last three years, as well as our fellow friends in the industry. But this has become a silver lining, too. It gave us time to pause and think about who we were and who we want to be next,” he adds.

According to Ang, the new location will still be in Central. “But, we’ll likely make you sweat before you can find us,” he adds. “We surely could have continued the business as usual like we had run it for the last 12 years, but while our lease is up, we’ve sensed that this is the moment to come out of our shell and reinvent ourselves. So the move might have caught many people by surprise, but we always know this is what we must do, and the time is now.”

The new bar will carry the same name and concept as 001, still low-key, (relatively) hard to find, and speakeasy-style, but Ang says they will reveal more details and its reopening date when the time comes. “We loved our unique location, and it’s been our home since 2010. For sure, there will be a comparison with the new venue, but despite the differences, one thing will remain certain, we’ll surely make our guests feel at home like we always do,” Ang enthuses.

Those who want to catch one last glimpse of the venue and ring the antique doorbell on the side of the Welley Building can still do so once they reopen on April 1 from 1pm to 6pm. The bar will have its final call on April 5 until 6pm. “To all 001 faithfuls who supported us for the last 12 years, you guys are awesome! You were the ones who made and defined 001, says Ang. “This is just the end of a chapter, but our story continues,” he adds.



001 is located at LG/F, Welley Building, 97 Wellington St, Central. Follow them on instagram.com/001.hk for more updates.

