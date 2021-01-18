Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 announces the new Bib Gourmand eateries

Ahead of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 digital awards ceremony, which will take place on January 27, Michelin has just released its value-for-money section of the guide. The Bib Gourmand selection highlights a total of 70 eateries that cover 20 different styles of cuisine across Hong Kong and Macau this year. Awarded to establishments that offer 'high-quality food at budget-friendly prices', the Bib Gourmand distinction has recognised 63 Hong Kong venues where diners can sample a three-course meal (without drinks) for a maximum of $400.

Of the 63 addresses in Hong Kong, seven of them are new additions to the list and include:

1) Eton, Mong Kok: When the original Mong Kok branch of Fung Shing closed its doors in 2019, a regular customer and one of the original staff members decided to reopen the shop and renamed it Eton in 2020. The menu is not too different from its predecessor and is full of classic Shunde delicacies, such as shrimp toast and fried chicken. 1/F & 2/F, European Asian Bank Bldg, Nathan Rd, Mong Kok

2) Eight Treasures, Tin Hau: The secret to the signature beef brisket noodles, with tender slow-cooked beef paired with firm noodles, is in the subtly sweet broth. The soup base is made up of a blend of eight ingredients (hence the name) and takes more than ten hours to cook every day. G/F, Wing Wah Bldg, 124 Electric Rd, Tin Hau

3) Fung Shing, North Point: Another branch of the long-standing traditional Shunde restaurant Fung Shing is also on the list and offers dim sum in the morning, as well as Cantonese and Shunde classics like the fatty pork crabmeat fritters for lunch and dinner. G/F & 1/F, Goldfield Mansion, 62-68 Java Rd, North Point

4) Good Hope Noodle, Mong Kok: Established in 1971, Good Hope's bouncy noodles are made with fresh duck eggs and topped with their signature wontons or braised pork trotters. Diners can also see the whole bamboo pole noodle process through the open kitchen. G/F, 123 Sai Yee St, Mong Kok

5) Hao Tang Hao Mian, Tai Wai: With a name that translates to 'good soup, good noodles', you can pretty much expect that the soup and the noodles are going to be, well, good. The owner has more than 20 years of experience in French cuisine, so when creating the soup noodles, a combination of Western and Chinese technique is used along with fresh ingredients. G/F, 20 Chik Chuen St, Tai Wai

6) Samsen, Sheung Wan: The second outlet of the popular Thai eatery Samsen, headed by chef Adam Cliff, offers a menu that focuses more on the northern-Thai staple of Khao Soi, which is filled with succulent beef in a creamy, sweet curry complete with noodles of both the soft and crispy variety. G/F, 23 Jervois St, Sheung Wan

7) Yuan is Here, Kennedy Town: Providing Hong Kong with a taste of Taiwanese street food, with items such as its signature braised minced pork rice, this restaurant even feels a bit like the region's most famous night market thanks to its interior decorations. Plus the owner and chef are both from Taiwan too. G/F, 31 North St, Kennedy Town

Addressing the challenging times that the F&B industry has had to tackle, International Director of the Michelin Guides, Gwendal Poullennec, hopes that announcing the 2021 recipients of the Bib Gourmand "will be a strong message sent to every foodie to encourage them to safely discover or rediscover the pleasure of affordable gourmet experiences. It is also a supportive act towards the whole profession, which, now more than ever, needs to be promoted."

The full release of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2021 will be announced on January 27, so stay tuned for our latest reports.