New vermouth bar to open in Hong Kong this July

Even with multiple temporary venue closures over the past years and being closed off from the region, Hong Kong continues to have a thriving bar scene. Many mixologists and drink enthusiasts have changed the city's drinking culture and introduced every kind of drinking experience to the public. From prohibition-style hidden bars, innovative cocktail bars, and single spirit bars like whisky dens, rum rooms, and gin joints, there are endless options to nurse a drink in the city.

"Hong Kong is ready for anything new," says Luca Andrei ​​(former brand ambassador of Pernod Ricard Asia), co-founder of Bianco & Rosso, a new bar opening in Central this month. "The drinking scene is always evolving, and with change comes a great responsibility of living up to the standard of consistency, quality, and wide creativity," he adds. Set to launch by the end of July, Bianco & Rosso is adding to the city's list of niche bars, but will be the first of its kind centred on vermouth.

Photograph: Courtesy Bianco & Rosso I Head chef Ban Chee Min and mixologist Luca Andrei

In Hong Kong, you'll find vermouth in various concoctions and served in various Italian restaurants as part of its aperitivo offering. Vermouth is a fortified and aromatised wine, sweetened and made with an alcoholic infusion (usually with brandy) of herbs, spices, and botanicals. You'll find it in your glass of Martini, Manhattan, the bitter Italian classic Negroni, and some of history's most iconic cocktails. "A short conclusion will lead you to the fact that, in this category, [vermouth] is one of the most versatile cocktail ingredients. It blossoms once you handle it accordingly," Andrei explains.

"Taking a page out of the renaissance era, we are the first house of vermouth in Hong Kong mirroring the first House of Savoy in history (historic dynasty of Europe and the ruling house of Italy from 1861 to 1946)," shares Tiana Ludhani, also a co-founder of Bianco & Rosso (and proprietor of the Caribbean bar The Daily Tot). "[At Bianco & Rosso], we have taken elements of a church and romanticised it to reflect European church archways with high ceilings, complemented with soft lighting, and multi-layered stencil-style graffiti on the walls," she adds. The 45-seater venue will serve Mediterranean flavours in sharing plates, pasta, fish and meat dishes – available from lunch and dinner – crafted by head chef Ban Chee Min (formerly of La Petite Maison Dubai and Miami).

Photograph: Courtesy Bianco & Rosso

On the menu, expect a wide selection of vermouths, fortified wines, spritz, amaro, and bitters, and a cocktail menu with vermouth highballs, spritzers, and seasonal cocktails. We have yet to try the cocktails for their opening, but according to Andrei, must-tries include a savoury concoction called 'The Promised Dynasty (made with fino and amontillado Sherry seasoned with porcini mushrooms), Apfel Strudel (made with apple wine fortified with Semillon wine, vodka, and Himalayan honey), a riff on Hanky-Panky called Monkey Panky made with Monkey 47, and a coffee-based bitter drink called Nestretto.

Their spritz selection will feature eight varieties, including Portonico, a refreshing mix of white port, lemon, and sage, topped with tonic water.



Follow Bianco & Rosso on Instagram for the exact opening dates this July. Located at G/F, 29 Gough Street in Central, the bar will be open from 11am to 3pm for lunch and 5pm to 12mn for the bar sections.

