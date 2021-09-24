The best whisky bars in Hong Kong

Hong Kong is home to some God-dram good whisky bars and we pick out the best in town

Hong Kong is home to some of Asia's best bars serving up excellent cocktails, but if you're after some good old liquid gold, the city is chock-full of bars that specialise in whisky. Whether you enjoy it in a highball, cocktail, on the rocks, or neat – here's a list of must-visit whisky joints in Hong Kong with a great selection of tasting drams and whisky cocktails.

RECOMMENDED: Stocking up for your home bar? Here's a rundown of the best whiskies to order online below $600