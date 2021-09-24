The best whisky bars in Hong Kong

Located on the third floor of Landmark, newly opened whisky bar Wood Ear is the latest venue from the makers of Épure and Arbor. The bar shares a space with Parisian restaurant Ami helmed by chefs Nicolas Boutin and Eric Taluy. If you’re into rare whiskies then you’ll be pleased with Wood Ear’s collection of over 400 labels sourced from auctions and private collectors from all over the world. Along with a menu of whisky-based cocktails, guests can sample a range of rare whiskies, including Hanyu Ichiro’s Malt The Colored Joker and Glen Grant 1955 60 years old La Maison Du Whisky, Martin’s 1960s 12-year-old Circa, and Langs 1940’s Extra Special Old Liqueur.
Hong Kong is home to some of Asia's best bars serving up excellent cocktails, but if you're after some good old liquid gold, the city is chock-full of bars that specialise in whisky. Whether you enjoy it in a highball, cocktail, on the rocks, or neat – here's a list of must-visit whisky joints in Hong Kong with a great selection of tasting drams and whisky cocktails.
