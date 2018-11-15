The best outdoor barbecue venues in Hong Kong

Fire up the grill and catch the sunset from Sai Kung’s Beach BBQ King seaside venue. This barbecue joint offers a buffet style menu without any time limit, so be sure to bring empty stomachs. Aside from providing all the usual food items, Beach BBQ King also sells barbecue essentials like nets, foil, and cutlery, along with beach necessities for those who want to head down to the water for some fun (after digesting your meal, of course).
Wrap up your long day of outdoor activities this summer by firing up a barbecue and digging into a big meal with your family and friends. From beaches to country parks, we’ve rounded up some of the best outdoor BBQ locations around town.
RECOMMENDED: Catch up with the latest foodie news happening in Hong Kong.