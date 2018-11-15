Hong Kong
Timeout

barbecue
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

The best outdoor barbecue venues in Hong Kong

Get all fired up at these outdoor BBQ venues!

Cherry Chan
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
&
Cherry Chan
Wrap up your long day of outdoor activities this summer by firing up a barbecue and digging into a big meal with your family and friends. From beaches to country parks, we’ve rounded up some of the best outdoor BBQ locations around town.

RECOMMENDED: Catch up with the latest foodie news happening in Hong Kong.

The best Hong Kong outdoor barbecue places

Beach BBQ King
Photograph: Beach BBQ King - Sai Kung/Facebook

Beach BBQ King

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink events
  • Sai Kung

Fire up the grill and catch the sunset from Sai Kung’s Beach BBQ King seaside venue. This barbecue joint offers a buffet style menu without any time limit, so be sure to bring empty stomachs. Aside from providing all the usual food items, Beach BBQ King also sells barbecue essentials like nets, foil, and cutlery, along with beach necessities for those who want to head down to the water for some fun (after digesting your meal, of course).

Read more
Butterfly Beach Park
Photograph: Courtesy Wiki Commons/Tuentuenminb

Butterfly Beach Park

  • Things to do
  • Tuen Mun

Make your way into Tuen Mun to find Butterfly Beach Park, a green space full of facilities like a camping area, various sports courts, play areas, and a large-scale barbecue area. With over 80 pits available, the park’s barbecue area offers plenty of space for you to set up your grill. If you happen to run out of food, there are supermarkets and frozen meat stalls within a short walking distance.

Read more
Shek O Main Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Wiki Commons/ Fæ

Shek O Main Beach

  • Things to do
  • Shek O

In addition to popular tourist spots like the Lover’s Bridge viewpoint or the mini golf course, Shek O also has a public barbecue spot just a stone’s throw away from the Main Beach. There are over 30 concrete BBQ pits for visitors to use, but note that there aren’t any stores nearby to purchase grilling items or charcoal, so be sure to stock up on everything you need before heading there.

Read more
Stanley Main Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Wiki Commons/Wing1990hk

Stanley Main Beach

  • Things to do
  • Stanley

Wrap up your day trip at Stanley by visiting the Main Beach and firing up the barby.  Even though this spot only provides 15 barbecue pits, the picturesque view of the Main Beach certainly makes up for it. If you need to stock up on booze or bites, there are a few restaurants and supermarkets nearby the barbecue site.

Read more
Tai Hang Tun Barbecue Site
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Alan Wat

Tai Hang Tun Barbecue Site

  • Things to do
  • Clearwater Bay

Spend the day hiking around Clear Water Bay Country Park and head to Tai Hang Tun Barbecue Area to set up your barbecue and fuel up. Tai Hang Tun provides 72 first-come, first-served BBQ pits; so be sure to show up early before all the pits are occupied. After your meal, head up to the nearby kite flying area to relax, or hike upwards to Lobster Bay Viewing Point to see sweeping views of Clear Water Bay.

Read more
Tai Mei Tuk BBQ King

Tai Mei Tuk BBQ King

  • Restaurants
  • Tai Po

With amenities like playgrounds, pet-friendly areas, toy stalls, and a petting zoo; Tai Mei Tuk BBQ King provides fun (and food) for the whole family. On top of paying a stove rental fee ($60, inclusive of two bags of charcoal), all diners will need to pay an entrance fee before digging into a large range of barbecue items like chops, wings, fish balls, seafood, and more.

Read more
Whitehead Barbecue
Photograph: Courtesy Whitehead Barbecue

Whitehead Barbecue

  • Things to do
  • Ma On Shan

Whitehead Barbecue’s 10,000sq ft venue offers a gorgeous view of Tolo Harbour and Pat Sing Leng. To enjoy barbecue here, you’ll have to pay a stove rental fee ($200), which is inclusive of two bags of charcoal, honey, as well as barbecue nets and tongs. Afterwards, browse from Whitehead’s menu to select your choice of barbecue items.

Aside from offering a range of a la carte items, Whitehead’s menu also offers special barbecue sets for parties of five and 10 people. While you can enjoy your feast in their large open area, Whitehead Barbecue also provides private air conditioned seaside villas for parties of 10 to 40 people, which include amenities like gaming consoles, mahjong tables, and large flat screen TVs.

Read more

Show moreLoading animation
