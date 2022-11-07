Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
buenos aires thanksgiving 2022
Photograph: Courtesy Black Sheep Restaurants

The best Thanksgiving menus to try in Hong Kong

Gobble-gobble up on these indulgent menus

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

During Thanksgiving, in addition to things in our own life to be thankful for, we can’t help but also be thankful for the indulgent menus that come with the festive holiday. From perfectly roasted golden turkeys to the creamiest of mashed potatoes and sweet pumpkin pies to top it all off, get ready to feast this Thanksgiving as some of Hong Kong’s top restaurants provide the whole nine yards.

RECOMMENDED: Book a table at one of these new restaurants in town or enjoy a meal from one of these restaurants with an epic view.

Black Sheep Restaurants
Photograph: Courtesy Black Sheep Restaurants

Black Sheep Restaurants

Find everything you need for the festive season with Black Sheep’s ‘All We Want for the Holidays’. Head to Buenos Aires Polo Club on November 24 to enjoy a Thanksgiving lunch or dinner ($888 per guest). Start off with locro squash stew before stuffing your face with smoked turkey smothered in gravy, along with fixings such as mashed potatoes, honey glazed carrots, roasted brussel sprouts, as well as provoleta mac & cheese. Finish off with a slice of pumpkin or banana cream pie. Reserve your tables here.

Alternatively, the restaurant group is also offering their own Thanksgiving menu that you can order to enjoy a fuss-free Thanksgiving spread at home ($3,552, minimum four people). In addition to a whole roasted turkey, you’ll receive a selection of side dishes from pork sausages and roasted chestnut stuffing, parker house rolls with roasted garlic butter, as well as a whole pie of your choice. Pre-order your Thanksgiving menu here for delivery between November 22 to 25.

Got everything you need for the feast except for dessert? Pre-order your pumpkin pie ($500) and Tennessee whiskey caramel pecan pie ($500) from Butter Cake Shop (minimum 48 hours pre-order) and have them delivered to your home or pick them up from their Staunton Street or K11 location.

Mr Wolf
Photograph: Courtesy Mr Wolf

Mr Wolf

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary Global
  • Central

Head to Mr Wolf on November 24 to enjoy your Thanksgiving meal in a modern-European bistro setting. For your three-course dinner ($598), start off with your choice of classic prawn cocktail with butterhead lettuce and Marie-Rose sauce, or a chicory salad with walnuts, beetroot, pickled pear, and Stilton. When it comes to mains, you’ve got the option of roasted turkey along with brussel sprouts with bacon, stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes, and more with a gravy and cranberry sauce; or a savoury pumpkin and sage tart with braised cabbage and sweetcorn. Wrap up your meal with a portion of warm bread and butter pudding served with pecans and custard.

Read more
Advertising
Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Central

If you’ve got plenty of mouths to feed this Thanksgiving, then look no further than Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong. The hotel has put together a Thanksgiving set (from $3,280) with a hefty turkey weighing between seven to eight kilograms, along with six side dishes and gravy to feed six to eight people. As for sweet treats, you can find traditional festive desserts such as pecan pie ($506) and pumpkin tart ($462), or enjoy a rich chocolate and marshmallow pie ($462).

Order all of your Thanksgiving food items on Four Seasons’ e-shop from now until November 22 (minimum 72 hours pre-order). Pick up your items from Four Seasons’ Cake Shop from November 18 to 24 or have your items delivered to you.

Read more
Check prices
Woolly Pig Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Woolly Pig HK

Woolly Pig Hong Kong

Gather your friends and family to dine at Grain on November 25 and enjoy the Thanksgiving whole turkey dinner ($2,500, reservations are required). Tear into a whole turkey served with sourdough gravy as well as plum and cranberry sauce. Gorge on a spread of side dishes like mascarpone and brown butter whipped mashed potatoes, honey-roasted carrots and parsnips, caramelised chestnuts, and plenty more. Finish off with Grain’s inventive PB & J crème brûlée with toasted peanut custard and raspberry gel, and their house-made bite-sized pecan pies. Or, if you want to enjoy your festive meal alone, Grain also offers Thanksgiving in One Plate ($280) from November 23 to 27, where you’ll find all of the items of the festive menu piled onto one dining plate for your enjoyment.

Woolly Pig also returns with their popular takeaway turkey meal ($2,200) for those who wish to dine at home. This festive menu comes complete with a brined and herb-smoked whole turkey from France as the centrepiece, along with side dishes and desserts like a family-style burnt pumpkin cheesecake and bite-size pecan pies.

Purchase your takeaway set from Woolly Pig’s online shop and enjoy a discounted price of $2,100 on orders before November 13. Order your takeaway sets before November 18 to enjoy delivery at an additional cost, or pick up your items at Grain from now until November 22.

Advertising
The Cakery
Photograph: Courtesy The Cakery

The Cakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Causeway Bay

Savour fall flavours from The Cakery’s delectable desserts this autumn. The bakery releases an all-new fall collection with flavours that are guilt-free and delicious. Indulge in the balsamic peach and fig mille feuille ($65 for mini size, $268 for full size) for a balance of refreshing yet earthy flavours and enjoy the aroma of sweet chestnuts in the Mont Blanc mille feuille ($65 for mini size, $268 for full size). The Cakery also offers a keto-friendly pecan pie ($388) and vegan apple pie ($388), which will be perfect additions to your Thanksgiving spreads at home.

Purchase your desserts at The Cakery’s store or head to their online store.

Read more
Order delivery
Cultivate
Photograph: Courtesy Cultivate

Cultivate

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Enjoy an all-American feast in Cultivate’s festive American table ($1,888) from November 24 to 26. Choose to dine between 6.15pm or 7.45pm to enjoy festive dishes such as buttermilk biscuits with cauliflower and endive, fresh Iwate scallops with jalapenos and Ossetra caviar, chicken noodle soup, Boston lobster with fennels and mussel in a bouillabaisse, and a quail with stuffing, salsify, and cranberries. Round out your dinner with a selection of iconic Thanksgiving treats served with house-made ice creams. Reserve your table to Cultivate’s Thanksgiving feast here.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
LKF Concepts
Photograph: Courtesy LKF Concepts

LKF Concepts

This Thanksgiving, LKF Concepts offers a whole turkey sharing feast ($2,200) from Baci Trattoria & Bar and Porterhouse Seafood & Steak available for takeaway. Indulge in a six kilogram slow-roasted turkey served with a pickled lemon and cranberry sauce, along with side dishes such as brussel sprouts, French beans with a shallot dressing, and garlic chilli broccoli. The festive sharing meal is available from November 23 to 27; pre-order your Thanksgiving feasts from Baci here and from Porterhouse here (minimum 72 hours). Free delivery is applicable to addresses within 10 kilometres from Lan Kwai Fong, whereas customers at further locations can opt for charged delivery for an additional cost of $500 or pick up their orders at the respective restaurants.

Alternatively, head to Porterhouse Steak & Seafood from November 23 to November 27 to enjoy a refined five-course Thanksgiving set dinner menu ($788) created by executive chef Robert Zorzoli. Start off with Wagyu beef carpaccio with pickled mushrooms and charred Japanese eggplant, before moving onto a roasted squash and ginger soup with Italian meatballs. Enjoy a portion of mushroom risotto before indulging in a turkey leg roll accompanied by herbed mashed potatoes, sauteed baby vegetables, and cranberry sauce. Complete your feast with a decadent pumpkin and pecan pie, topped with a mascarpone Cointreau foam and vanilla ice cream. Reserve your tables for the Thanksgiving feast by calling 2522 6366

Show moreLoading animation
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.