Black Sheep Restaurants
Find everything you need for the festive season with Black Sheep’s ‘All We Want for the Holidays’. Head to Buenos Aires Polo Club on November 24 to enjoy a Thanksgiving lunch or dinner ($888 per guest). Start off with locro squash stew before stuffing your face with smoked turkey smothered in gravy, along with fixings such as mashed potatoes, honey glazed carrots, roasted brussel sprouts, as well as provoleta mac & cheese. Finish off with a slice of pumpkin or banana cream pie. Reserve your tables here.
Alternatively, the restaurant group is also offering their own Thanksgiving menu that you can order to enjoy a fuss-free Thanksgiving spread at home ($3,552, minimum four people). In addition to a whole roasted turkey, you’ll receive a selection of side dishes from pork sausages and roasted chestnut stuffing, parker house rolls with roasted garlic butter, as well as a whole pie of your choice. Pre-order your Thanksgiving menu here for delivery between November 22 to 25.
Got everything you need for the feast except for dessert? Pre-order your pumpkin pie ($500) and Tennessee whiskey caramel pecan pie ($500) from Butter Cake Shop (minimum 48 hours pre-order) and have them delivered to your home or pick them up from their Staunton Street or K11 location.