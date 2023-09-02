Where to find Hong Kong's best claypot rice dishes

Not to be confused with the five-star hotel, Four Seasons is the granddaddy of claypot rice on Temple Street – it’s been serving the hungry folks of Mong Kok for more than 30 years. The moment claypot season hits, massively long lines start forming outside. The claypot rice is cooked using a charcoal fire and there are 30 different varieties you can select. Try going for the chicken and Chinese sausage claypot rice ($73), where the rice boasts a great aroma, tender chicken and a cracking soy sauce flavour.
Whenever people think about Hong Kong's cuisine, most people might be more familiar with like dim sum or street food like fish balls and siu mai. However, one local dish we think that deserves just as much attention has got to be claypot rice. With piping hot ingredients laid over a bed of fluffy rice and drizzled with sweet soy sauce, what more could you ask for? Take a look at our list of the city’s best claypot rice restaurants down below.
RECOMMENDED: Looking for more local food? Check out our top picks for the best hotpot restaurants in Hong Kong!