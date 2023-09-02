Hong Kong
Dimpot
Photograph: Courtesy Dimpot

Where to find Hong Kong's best claypot rice dishes

Warm your heart (and stomach) with these claypot rice dishes

Cherry Chan
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
&
Cherry Chan
Whenever people think about Hong Kong's cuisine, most people might be more familiar with like dim sum or street food like fish balls and siu mai. However, one local dish we think that deserves just as much attention has got to be claypot rice. With piping hot ingredients laid over a bed of fluffy rice and drizzled with sweet soy sauce, what more could you ask for? Take a look at our list of the city’s best claypot rice restaurants down below.

RECOMMENDED: Looking for more local food? Check out our top picks for the best hotpot restaurants in Hong Kong!

Hong Kong’s best claypot rice

Four Seasons Pot Rice
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Four Seasons Pot Rice

  • Restaurants
  • Yau Ma Tei

Not to be confused with the five-star hotel, Four Seasons is the granddaddy of claypot rice on Temple Street – it’s been serving the hungry folks of Mong Kok for more than 30 years. The moment claypot season hits, massively long lines start forming outside. The claypot rice is cooked using a charcoal fire and there are 30 different varieties you can select. Try going for the chicken and Chinese sausage claypot rice ($73), where the rice boasts a great aroma, tender chicken and a cracking soy sauce flavour.

Casserole Buddies
Photograph: Courtesy Casserole Buddies

Casserole Buddies

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Kung

This restaurant boasts more than 3,000 sq ft of space and interiors designed to pay homage to Hong Kong dai pai dongs of the 70s and 80s. Food wise, claypot dishes are the biggest draw here. The signature retro series include salted fish and minced meat, abalone and chicken, as well as egg and beef claypot rice. It’s like a bite from the past. If you’re feeling adventurous, don’t miss out on Buddies’ creative fusion flavours like matcha, sakura shrimp and eel rice ($78) and Hainan chicken claypot rice ($78).

Dimpot (Ma On Shan)
Photograph: Courtesy Dimpot

Dimpot (Ma On Shan)

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Ma On Shan

Using charcoal fire, Dimpot’s claypot rice dishes are heated evenly and have a wonderfully charred crust on the bottom. Aside from offering traditional toppings like giant grouper ($138), Dimpot also serves claypot rice dishes with modern flavours, such as cheese and sakura shrimp ($142), and uni with Angus beef ($142).

Chop Chop
Photograph: Courtesy Chop Chop

Chop Chop

  • Restaurants
  • Fortress Hill

The signature roasted pork belly char siu rice at Chop Chop is already a crowd favourite, thanks to chef Dai Lung’s long-perfected recipe. Now, with ten different seasonal claypot rice options to choose from, we reckon these will be just as popular this winter. Select your toppings from options like minced beef with egg ($98), Chinese yam with dried mushrooms and chicken ($98), or soy sauce with white eel ($118). Additionally, you can add on items like preserved sausage, egg, and pork ribs to your claypot rice dishes.

Sheung Hei Claypot Rice
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Sheung Hei Claypot Rice

  • Restaurants
  • Kennedy Town

Sheung Hei is a well-known local joint in Kennedy Town, recommended in the Michelin Guide. The restaurant is so popular, there are queues every evening almost without fail. There are about 30 different claypot rice options to pick from at Sheung Hei including the preserved meat and spare rib claypot rice ($98). Its popularity may be down to the chef’s habit of mixing fresh and leftover rice and adding a couple of drops of lard, which helps it achieve the perfect charred condition.

Ser Wong Fun
Photograph: Courtesy Ser Wong Fun

Ser Wong Fun

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

While Ser Wong Fun is known for their famous snake soup, their claypot rice dishes are equally as delicious. Ser Wong Fun makes their own preserved meats and features them throughout their claypot rice options such as duck sausage with chicken ($220) and salted fish with chopped pork ($200). Customise your claypot rice by adding ingredients like dried oysters ($60/pc) or cured duck leg ($100/pc).

Hing Kee Restaurant
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Hing Kee Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Yau Ma Tei

If Four Seasons is the granddaddy of Temple Street, Hing Kee is like the grandma. Another neighbourhood institution with more than 30 years of history, Hing Kee now spreads across two streets and six separate branches, so at least you don’t have to queue for long to get a seat. Many tourists come here for the cheap and authentic local cuisine. In terms of claypot rice, there’s a plethora of options that allow you to mix-and-match up to 60 different variations, much like the minced beef with Chinese sausage claypot rice ($65).

Kwan Kee Claypot Rice
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Kwan Kee Claypot Rice

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Sai Ying Pun

The don of claypot rice in Sai Ying Pun, Kwan Kee is famous for its signature charcoal-cooked claypot rice and the quality is equally good whether at this SYP branch or its flagship branch on Kwai Heung Street. Reservations are a must to get a seat during dinner and be warned, you have to wait an hour for your rice once you’ve placed your order. But trust us, it’s well worth it as the dish is seriously well-cooked and the rice is evenly crisp across the entire bottom of the pot.

Siu Wah Kitchen
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Siu Wah Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Shau Kei Wan

Sui Wah’s owner was once a chef at New Chui Wah, a renowned and much missed claypot rice specialist in Causeway Bay, so you know he can deliver a mean claypot rice. Pick and choose from 30 different versions of the signature charcoal-cooked dish. Ingredients range from traditional ones to funky western-fusion mixes – think mushrooms and foie gras, and beef and garlic – to non-conventional combos like octopus and chicken with Chinese sausage ($77). Pay special attention to the soy sauce here: it comes with layers of flavouring and mixes brilliantly with any and all the ingredients served here.

Wing Hop Sing
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Wing Hop Sing

  • Restaurants
  • Shek Tong Tsui

A neighbourhood institution with 40 years of history, Wing Hop Sing originally started out as a cha chaan teng before morphing into a restaurant that specialises in claypot rice. What makes Wing Hop Sing’s claypot stand out from the rest is that its dishes are cooked using a baking oven, so that heat is spread equally. A must-try is the beef and egg claypot rice when you visit, as well as their daily soup. Note that they operate till 4pm and are closed on Sundays.

Looking for more local cuisine?

