Kuma Yummy
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Where to find the most satisfying cheap eats in Hong Kong

Value for money never tasted so good!

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Hong Kong is known as one of Asia's top culinary capitals for good reason. Not only is there great food to try, but there is also variety. Its gastronomical diversity can take you from the fine-dining establishments, and Michelin starred restaurants to local street food spots and (our bank account's favourite) cheap eats. In our mission to find the best, here's a compilation of our top budget-friendly bites that we think you have to try in Hong Kong. 

RECOMMENDED: If you're looking for more local eats, check out the city's best local bakeries too!

Master Low-Key Food Shop

  • Restaurants
  • Street food
  • Shau Kei Wan

Well-loved by hikers who refuel after hiking in the Eastern District, this Shau Kei Wan street food store has been serving delicious egg puffs and egg waffles for 13 years. Along with the original flavours of their waffles and egg puffs ($21),  must-tries include their chocolate flavoured treats ($32) and their signature Golden Waffle, which puts a spin on the traditional snack filled with a lavish explosion of salted egg yolk, condensed milk, and brown sugar. 



Kuma Yummy

  • Restaurants
  • Snack bars
  • Causeway Bay

 

Kuma Yummy is one of Causeway Bay's best spots for cheap Japanese-style handrolls and affordable fresh oysters. Try made to order handrolls (price starts from $16) with fillings that range from the classic salmon or tuna belly to more indulgent sea urchin, crab roe paste, foie gras and more. There are also a variety of fresh oysters (price starts from $14) sourced from Japan, France, Ireland, Scotland and Korea, that can be shucked there or packed for takeaway. 

 


Top Blade Steak Lab

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Central
Top Blade Steak Lab's has three budget-friendly burgers on their Super Value Takeaway Menu including a TB smashed burger, avocado and egg burger, and a spicy smashed burger that gives you a lot of bang for your buck! The burger patty uses the same tender beef shoulder meat found in their steak which makes for a rich and meaty flavoured burger. An additional $25 will get you truffle fries and a canned drink or tea.


Gelato Messina

  • Restaurants
  • Ice-cream parlours
  • Central

With a bunch of different and unique gelato flavours to choose from, Gelato Messina is well-loved by many in the city, as evidenced by the long queues on weekends. They even have exclusive Hong Kong flavours, and the latest is black sesame tong yuen ($75 for 2 scoops) made with roasted black sesame and chewy tong yuen in the middle.


Moon Tong Lok

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Whampoa

Moon Tong Lok specialises in dishes that you're more likely to find in Shanghai and Beijing. Try the shop's signature sticky rice rolls ($23) as well as other crowd favourites such as hot and sour soup ($27), savoury soy milk ($7) and dumplings ($36).



Both Street

  • Restaurants
  • Snack bars
  • Yuen Long

Both Street's Taiwanese-style gua bao (or stuffed buns) are very popular and keep all the regulars returning. The store was awarded Michelin Guide 2022's Bib Gourmand distinction after opening for less than a year, and if you've ever eaten the gua bao here, you'll know why. Signatures include five different gua bao ($40-$46) and four-cheese pressed bread ($26). Don't forget to try the Koyamaen matcha dessert too ($35).


Ding Ba

  • Restaurants
  • Street food
  • Ngau Chi Wan

Ding Ba, was also selected as one of the newest Michelin Bib Gourmand venues in 2022 and serves up some legit Taiwanese-style street food. The crispy oyster omelette ($45), egg pancake wraps ($28), and braised pork rice ($25) are all worth trying and if you're into the mouth stink, make sure you get some of the fried stinky tofu ($50).



Keung Kee

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Wan Chai

Keung Kee in Wan Chai has over 70 years of history in making one of the best bowls of glutinous rice with preserved sausages in Hong Kong ($63), but you also don't want to miss their flavourful fishball, pork skin and turnip in fermented beancurd sauce ($34) or pan-fried cheung fun with dried shrimp ($25). 



