JaJa
Photograph: Courtesy JaJa

Instagrammable pink cafes and restaurants in Hong Kong

For those in need of a pink-me-up!

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
They're just so fun, cute, and Instagrammable, aren't they? We're talking about pink-themed restaurants and cafes, of course. Happily, Hong Kong has its fair share of blushing interiors that will make everything seem rosy. So, if you're in need of pink-me-up, here are some of the best spots in Hong Kong to brighten up your social media feed and sit pretty in pink.

RECOMMENDED: For more beautiful shots for the 'gram, check out our round-up of restaurants in Hong Kong with epic views.

Hong Kong’s most photogenic pink restaurants

Beauty in the Pot
Photograph: Courtesy Beauty in the pot/chiwaiChow fotography

Beauty in the Pot

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok

Hailing all the way from Singapore, Beauty in the Pot is fully decked out in shades of pastel pink. The food here combines flavours and ingredients from various parts of East Asia, creating a harmonious and ingenious blend of cultures through the hotpot experience. If you’re ever torn between satiating your craving for hotpot and fulfilling your inner princess’ pretty pink fantasies, now you have just the place to run to for both a delicious meal and snapping that Insta-worthy money shot.

Read more
Book online
JaJa
Photograph: Courtesy JaJa

JaJa

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Aptly located inside the creative hub of Hong Kong Art Centre, JaJa is a fun and colourful dining destination that will feed both your eyes and your stomach. The restaurant serves up vegetarian dishes like you've never seen before, from light and healthy salads to all the pasta and pizza you need to satisfy your carb cravings, with all their dishes having Instagram-worthy presentation. Aside from their adorable dishes, Jaja's interior will surely impress with its whimsical design, art installations, as well as an al fresco area that overlooks the Victoria Harbour.

Read more
Madame Fu
Photograph: Courtesy Madame Fu

Madame Fu

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

Playing up to the colonial stylings of the former Central Police Station compound, Madame Fu channels an east-meets-west ethos that pays tribute to the fictional Madame Fu – a socialite who opened a grand salon in Shanghai in the 1930s after living in Paris. At a sprawling 8,000 sq ft, the restaurant encompasses the main dining room (the Grand Café), bar area, whisky lounge, private rooms, two open-air verandahs and a Pink Room, which is decked out in millennial pink sofas and lounge chairs. There are only four tables available, so make sure to book ahead if you want to enjoy modern Cantonese-focused Chinese fare and afternoon tea sets in this pinked out space.

Read more
Order delivery
Camellia
Photograph: Courtesy Camellia

Camellia

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Created by local catering group, The Food Story, Camellia is a stylishly elegant restaurant adorned with flowers in all shades of pink. The restaurant is most well known for introducing Hong Kong's first-ever ruby chocolate afternoon tea set to local foodies alike. Camellia boasts a variety of dreamy items on the menu; such as various afternoon tea sets, Japanese-inspired pasta dishes, healthy salads, and delightful desserts. This is a perfect hangout spot for a fun and relaxing catch up session with the girls.

Read more
Order delivery
Hotal Colombo
Photograph: Courtesy Hotal Colombo

Hotal Colombo

  • Restaurants
  • Sri Lankan
  • Central

Inspired by the warm and casual eateries that dot the streets of Sri Lanka, Hotal Colombo plates up nostalgic and delicious Sri Lankan fare. Designed to look like a convenience store, the restaurant's shopfront is probably one of the most unique in the city. Its baby pink and blue facade extends all the way inside the restaurant. Mud crabs are the star of the show on Hotal Colombo's menu, and they can be found in dishes like kothu or tossed in your choice of sauce such as chilli tamarind, or traditional Jaffna curry. 

Read more
Lady Nara
Photograph: Facebook/Lady Nara

Lady Nara

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Lady Nara, a restaurant originally from Bangkok, opened its first Hong Kong shop in Tsim Sha Tsui’s Harbour City and offers a menu filled with Western-style comfort food accented with Thai flavours. Decked out in an elegant green and pale pink interior, Lady Nara is as photogenic as the food she serves. This idllyic restaurant serves flavourful dishes like soft shell crab and Wagyu burger, lemongrass roast chicken, as well as Thai-fusion items such as seafood tom yum risotto and spaghetti carbonara. 


Read more

Hungry for more?

