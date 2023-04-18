Instagrammable pink cafes and restaurants in Hong Kong

They're just so fun, cute, and Instagrammable, aren't they? We're talking about pink-themed restaurants and cafes, of course. Happily, Hong Kong has its fair share of blushing interiors that will make everything seem rosy. So, if you're in need of pink-me-up, here are some of the best spots in Hong Kong to brighten up your social media feed and sit pretty in pink.

