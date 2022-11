This fall, Man Wah at the Mandarin Oriental is hosting a team of chefs from Cheng Long Hang Crab Palace Restaurant in Shanghai, who’ll showcase their lightning-fast crab deshelling skills in front of customers following the success of previous years. The autumnal menu features a whopping 20 new dishes, including an aromatic stir-fried king prawn with rice cake and crabmeat. In addition, there will be two six-course lunch menus and a six-course dinner menu available.