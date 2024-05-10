Hong Kong
Timeout

Diageo World Class Cocktail Festival Hong Kong & Macau 2024

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  1. diageo world class A Sip of Yǎngshēng - Alvis Pang - Mercury Recalls
    Photograph: Courtesy Diageo World ClassA Sip of Yǎngshēng - Alvis Pang - Mercury Recalls
  2. diageo world class Beyond A Nightcap - Jack Ng - Argo
    Photograph: Courtesy Diageo World ClassBeyond A Nightcap - Jack Ng - Argo
  3. diageo world class Be My Guest - Alessandro Pawelzik - The Old Man
    Photograph: Courtesy Diageo World ClassBe My Guest - Alessandro Pawelzik - The Old Man
Get to taste some of the Diageo World Class contenders’ cocktails in the participating bars

Diageo World Class Competition is one of the most prestigious bartending competitions around the world. For 2024, the Hong Kong and Macau edition is returning and is kicking off with the World Class Cocktail Festival. Taking place from now until May 10, the festival sees 20 mixologists from Hong Kong and Macau’s top bars shake up sensational cocktails using Johnnie Walker Black Label and Don Julio.

Each bartender has been tasked with creating a cocktail using the spirits and following its respective theme – Johnnie Walker Black Label: ‘Beyond A Nightcap and Don Julio: 2030 Margarita. During the cocktail festival, visitors can drop into Hong Kong’s participating bars such as Argo, Bar Leone, Coa, Dio Cafe Bar, Gishiki Lounge, Lockdown, Mercury Recalls, Ozone, Penicillin, Qura, The Old Man, and 001 to try the bartenders’ exclusive cocktails. In Macau, participating bars will include Aji, Aux Beaux Arts, Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill, The Mews, and Vida Rica Bar.

The top 12 Hong Kong and Macau-based finalists will move on to compete in the semi-finals in June, with one bartender nabbing first place, before advancing to World Class’ global final in Shanghai this September. Find more information about the global competition by checking out World Class’ Instagram.

Details

Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

