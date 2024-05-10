Time Out says

Diageo World Class Competition is one of the most prestigious bartending competitions around the world. For 2024, the Hong Kong and Macau edition is returning and is kicking off with the World Class Cocktail Festival. Taking place from now until May 10, the festival sees 20 mixologists from Hong Kong and Macau’s top bars shake up sensational cocktails using Johnnie Walker Black Label and Don Julio.



Each bartender has been tasked with creating a cocktail using the spirits and following its respective theme – Johnnie Walker Black Label: ‘Beyond A Nightcap and Don Julio: 2030 Margarita. During the cocktail festival, visitors can drop into Hong Kong’s participating bars such as Argo, Bar Leone, Coa, Dio Cafe Bar, Gishiki Lounge, Lockdown, Mercury Recalls, Ozone, Penicillin, Qura, The Old Man, and 001 to try the bartenders’ exclusive cocktails. In Macau, participating bars will include Aji, Aux Beaux Arts, Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill, The Mews, and Vida Rica Bar.



The top 12 Hong Kong and Macau-based finalists will move on to compete in the semi-finals in June, with one bartender nabbing first place, before advancing to World Class’ global final in Shanghai this September. Find more information about the global competition by checking out World Class’ Instagram.