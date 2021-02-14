Hangover Remedies: What to eat, drink, and do to help you recover after a night of drinking
There is no magic hangover cure, but here are a few things you can do to help yourself feel better after a night of revelry.
The holiday season is the time for celebrations and parties. And though most celebrations are a bit low-key compared to the past years, there are still times that you might overdo the merriment and wake up with a hangover. While there are ways to avoid getting a hangover, like drinking in moderation (which you probably won't do) or avoiding sugary drinks, there are also many remedies to help you cope the morning after. Read on to learn some hangover cures that could save you from the next time you find yourself waking up to a throbbing headache, excessive thirst, and extreme fatigue.
Rehydration
Alcohol is a diuretic, so part of the reason you have a pounding headache after a night out is that you are dehydrated. Drink plenty of water the moment you wake up in the morning, or better yet, drink coconut juice or a sports drink to replace your depleted electrolytes. It's one of the best ways to recover. For other replenishing fluids, check out this list of shops where you can get healthy drinks and tonics in Hong Kong.
Sleep
This is a no-brainer, but people sometimes forget how important sleep is when recovering from a hangover. Taking a much-needed nap after eating and drinking to reload those lost nutrients allows your body to rest and sleep through the worst of it.
Hot Soup
Hot soup is soothing, and when you're hungover, you definitely need a bit of comforting. Plus, it's also a good way of helping you rehydrate, as the sodium in the soup helps your body retain fluids. Get piping hot soup from these traditional Chinese soup joints or order the best wonton noodles in Hong Kong.
Bananas
Your potassium levels get depleted when you drink, so eating a bunch of bananas the day after gets needed vitamins back into your system and will help reduce the feelings of nausea and tiredness. It also helps that bananas are gentle on the stomach. If chewing seems like a chore, make a banana smoothie to make it go down the hatch easier and get those nutrients in your body.
Eggs
Good food can alleviate your post-party symptoms, and one of the best to have the morning after are eggs. Eggs contain vitamin B and cysteine – an amino acid which helps rid the body of alcohol-related toxins – which will help reduce your hangover symptoms. Whether you like your eggs poached, scrambled, boiled, or fried, having some in the morning will raise your mood and reduce feelings of nausea. Order the best egg dishes from various restaurants in the city or check out these eateries that make unique scrambled egg dishes in Hong Kong.
Hair of the Dog
It seems counterintuitive, but one of the most common remedies to reduce hangover symptoms is some more alcohol. Drinking more booze might just boost your spirits a little and dampen the effects of a hangover. One of the most popular 'hair of the dog' drinks is the Bloody Mary. It's tasty and easy to make at home. But remember, this remedy only allows momentary relief from the bad decisions of the previous night, so make sure to get tons of nap time and replenish with food and water.
Vitamin and nutrient-filled IV drips
These hangover drips have been around for a while, and various international celebrities swear by its results. These IV treatments rehydrate your body, helps you flush out toxins, restores nutrients lost during a night of heavy drinking, and cleanses your system. In Hong Kong, there are plenty of holistic and wellness centres offering a quick and effective method to combat hangover symptoms, get consultations and find out the best treatment to get you replenished.
Work up a sweat
