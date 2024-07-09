The best wonton noodles in Hong Kong

This Sham Shui Po eatery has earned a spot on the Michelin Bib Gourmand for its hearty wonton noodles. The restaurant still makes its noodles the old-school way by kneading the dough with a bamboo pole, which creates a springy texture that can’t be replicated by machines. Aside from their wonton soup noodles, Lau Sam Kee’s tossed noodles topped with dried shrimp roe are also another crowd favourite amongst diners.
Wontons are undoubtedly one of the most iconic dishes in Hong Kong cuisine. These bite-sized portions of pork and shrimp filling encased in paper-thin skins are heartwarming, unpretentious, and downright delicious. Whether you like them served in a light broth, or perched on a portion of dry tossed noodles smothered in shrimp roe powder, we’ve gathered some of our favourite venues across Hong Kong that specialise in serving these delicious dumplings.
