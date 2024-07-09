Subscribe
Photograph: Cherry Chan

The best wonton noodles in Hong Kong

These delightful bowls of noodles pack won-tons of flavour

Photograph: Cherry Chan

Written by Time Out Hong Kong & Cherry Chan
Wontons are undoubtedly one of the most iconic dishes in Hong Kong cuisine. These bite-sized portions of pork and shrimp filling encased in paper-thin skins are heartwarming, unpretentious, and downright delicious. Whether you like them served in a light broth, or perched on a portion of dry tossed noodles smothered in shrimp roe powder, we’ve gathered some of our favourite venues across Hong Kong that specialise in serving these delicious dumplings.

RECOMMENDED: Want to find more local bites around town? Check out our top picks for the best dim sum in Hong Kong.

Lau Sum Kee

  • Chinese
  • Sham Shui Po
Lau Sum Kee
Lau Sum Kee
Photograph: Colin Lam

This Sham Shui Po eatery has earned a spot on the Michelin Bib Gourmand for its hearty wonton noodles. The restaurant still makes its noodles the old-school way by kneading the dough with a bamboo pole, which creates a springy texture that can’t be replicated by machines. Aside from their wonton soup noodles, Lau Sam Kee’s tossed noodles topped with dried shrimp roe are also another crowd favourite amongst diners.

Ying Kee

  • Chinese
  • San Po Kong
Ying Kee
Ying Kee
Photograph: Iris Lo

The longstanding Ying Kee in San Po Kong’s neighbourhood previously operated as a snack stall but went under a revamp to specialise in selling wonton noodles. The restaurant’s signature dishes – dry tossed noodles and wonton noodles – were popular items that Ying Kee’s proprietor used to sell back in the day as a street vendor. Unlike the tossed noodles you’ll find at other wonton noodle restaurants, Ying Kee’s version uses lard and soy sauce as the binder to combine everything. As for their wontons, the restaurant adds fried flounder powder to its shrimp and pork filling, resulting in a mouth-watering flavour that you won’t find elsewhere.

Kuen Kee Wonton Noodles

  • Chinese
  • Sheung Wan
Kuen Kee Wonton Noodles
Kuen Kee Wonton Noodles
Photograph: Cherry Chan

Kuen Kee is a wonton noodle establishment with several locations around Hong Kong Island. Within minutes of ordering, your food will be presented piping hot in front of you. The wontons offered here are made in-house, along with other noodle toppings like fish balls, cuttlefish balls, and minced dace fish balls. If you’re feeling ravenous, Kuen Kee allows you to enjoy up to three toppings in one bowl of noodles, or add an extra portion of noodles for an additional cost.

Tsim Chai Kee

  • Chinese
  • Central
Tsim Chai Kee
Tsim Chai Kee
Photograph: Cherry Chan

If you’re willing to queue alongside tourists and hungry office workers outside of Tsim Chai Kee, you’ll get to enjoy a cracking portion of wonton noodles that’ll have you coming back for more. The famous ping-pong-sized wontons here are the star attraction at this cosy noodle joint, but the restaurant also offers other generously sized toppings like sliced beef and minced dace fish balls. If you're looking for a spicy kick, Tsim Chai Kee’s homemade chilli sauce packs a punch and pairs wonderfully with your wontons.

Mak's Noodle

  • Central
Mak's Noodle
Mak's Noodle
Photograph: Cherry Chan

As one of the venues opened in the late 80s by Mak King-hung – son of legendary wonton master Mak Woon-chi – Mak’s Noodle has since become a popular restaurant chain in Hong Kong. Regardless of which branch you visit, the restaurant’s signature wontons are irresistible. A classic sai yong – a specific term used for a small portion – at Mak’s will provide four bite-size wontons and a bundle of springy egg noodles cooked until al dente, served in a flavourful flounder-based broth.

Order delivery

Ho Hung Kee

  • Chinese
  • Causeway Bay
Ho Hung Kee
Ho Hung Kee
Photograph: Facebook/Ho Hung Kee

Founded in 1946 by Ho Chiu-hung, Ho Hung Kee is one of the longest-standing wonton institutions in Hong Kong. This Michelin-starred wonton noodle joint was originally located in Wan Chai but has since moved to Hysan Place and gotten a modern revamp. Aside from churning out plump wontons, Ho Hung Kee also offers other delicious noodle toppings like braised beef brisket and shrimp dumplings. Alternatively, this restaurant also whips up a curated selection of dim sum and stir-fries if you plan on feasting on a variety of Cantonese dishes.

Order delivery
Tasty Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop

  • Chinese
  • Central
Tasty Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop
Tasty Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop
Photograph: Courtesy Tasty Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop

Since the inception of Tasty Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop’s first location in the city in 1996, this restaurant has been a popular option for many Hongkongers for their classic Cantonese fare. Its proprietor, Ho Koon Ming, is the son of Ho Chiu Hung – founder of time-honoured wonton noodle restaurant chain, Ho Hung Kee Wantun Noodles Shop. As a continuation of Ho Hung Kee’s legacy, Tasty also churns out Cantonese classics such as wonton noodles, roasted meats, congee, and dim sum.

Mak Siu Kee

  • Chinese
  • Tin Hau
Mak Siu Kee
Mak Siu Kee
Photograph: Facebook/Mak Siu Kee Noodles

The Mak family’s wonton noodle legacy extends to Mak Siu Kee in Tin Hau. Opened by Mak Woon-chi’s granddaughter, this restaurant serves classic wonton noodles that you can’t go wrong with. The prices here may be higher than expected, but Mak Siu Kee makes up for their price point by offering generous portions that will leave you stuffed and satisfied.

Order delivery
Chee Kei

  • Chek Lap Kok
Chee Kei
Chee Kei
Photograph: Courtesy Chee Kei

Chee Kee is another popular wonton noodle spot with several branches around Hong Kong; each wonton served here is packed with a pork and shrimp filling and encased in a paper-thin skin. If you’re looking for an alternative way to enjoy these bite-sized morsels, the restaurant’s menu offers fried wontons that are worth a try. Chee Kei also has a store location at Hong Kong International Airport, so you can curb your wonton cravings before boarding your flight.

Mak Man Kee

  • Chinese
  • Jordan
Mak Man Kee
Mak Man Kee
Photograph: Joshua Lin

This no-frills noodle joint in Jordan has been part of the Michelin Bib Gourmand list since 2018 and continues to draw a steady influx of hungry diners. The wonton skins are so wafer-thin you can see the shrimp almost bursting through them. Mak Man Kee’s soup is made with umami-rich ingredients like flounder, dried shrimp, and pork bones; which results in a flavourful broth that’ll make you want to order another bowl for seconds. Other popular dishes to try here include tender pork knuckles braised in fermented red bean curd, which hardly require any chewing before the meat falls off the bone.

Mak An Kee

  • Chinese
  • Sheung Wan
Mak An Kee
Mak An Kee
Photograph: Flickr/Courtesy ckenfu

Mak An Kee is just a few steps away from the hustle and bustle of Des Voeux Road This place is highly recommended for those who want a bit of oomph in their bowl of wonton noodle soup, because the kitchen here certainly doesn't shy away from flavour to add to their satisfyingly meaty wontons. Unlike other top-notch wonton spots in the city, Mak An Kee's broth is decidedly darker but equally as flavourful as its counterparts.

Looking to try more local fare?

