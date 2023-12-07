12 Instagrams every Hongkonger is guilty of taking

1. The view from the Peak
Because honestly, with a city view like this, who wouldn’t?
A look at the inevitable Instagrams us Hongkongers all post sooner or later
Our city is absolutely an Instagrammer’s paradise and snap-happy Hongkongers everywhere do a fantastic job at documenting all the great things this place has to offer. From historic monuments, stunning hikes, and secret islands, there are plenty of amazing things to see that are unique to our sprawling metropolis. Here’s a list of Instagram posts that everyone in Hong Kong has definitely posted – and if you haven’t checked off the whole list yet, well, you will at some point. How many are you guilty of?
Caffeine fix and a nice post; it’s two birds, one stone for us busy city folk.
We need to capture them all before they get taken down!
Our ‘ding ding’ trams just hit different.
Original flavour is the best. Fight us.
Usually also holding up a passport and boarding pass.
Our shop cats are so cute, an entire book was published on them.
Is summer even summer without junk parties?
People always take photos of Kowloon side from the Peak, but it’s really the island side that’s prettiest.
Our most famous murals have perpetual queues in front of them.
How else will people know you love health?
An icon. A legend. We love her.
