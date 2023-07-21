Hong Kong
Timeout

  1. Lantau Island Wisdom Path-Shutterstock12-03-2020
    Photograph: Shutterstock
  2. Lantau
    Photograph: ShutterstockNgong Ping Village
Lantau Island: Ultimate Guide

Discover what Hong Kong’s largest island has to offer

Tatum Ancheta
Selena Chan
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Selena Chan
Lantau Island, which is almost twice the size of Hong Kong Island, offers much more than just the airport and Tung Chung town. It boasts some of the most stunning beaches and hiking trails in Hong Kong, along with breathtaking landscapes. Additionally, it is home to iconic attractions such as the Big Buddha, as well as charming neighbourhoods like Tai O, Mui Wo, and Discovery Bay.

On this expansive island, there is an abundance of dining, shopping, and recreational activities to indulge in. Whether you're seeking culinary delights, refreshing drinks, unique shopping experiences, or exciting things to do, Lantau Island has it all. Moreover, you can immerse yourself in the island's tranquil atmosphere, making it the perfect destination for relaxation.

Jump to a section:

EAT / DRINK / SHOP / THINGS TO DO / STAY 

What is Lantau Island known for?
The vast offering of nature. The island is blessed with abundant natural beauty, characterised by lush greenery, including the second and largest mountains in Hong Kong. It offers a plethora of picturesque hiking trails and pristine, unspoiled beaches.

Why do the locals love it?
Hong Kong is renowned for its hectic lifestyle, but Lantau offers a tranquil escape from the urban hustle and bustle, and it boasts an accessible transport network that appeals to the locals. Here, you can find everything you need, from hikes, beaches, and cultural experiences to local affordable dining options, world-class cuisine, and bars.

How do I get to Lantau Island?
Just a 30-minute MTR ride away from Central is Tung Chung town, which serves as a hub for buses heading to Mui Wo, Tai O, Ngong Ping, Discovery Bay, and the beaches. You can also take a ferry from Central to Mui Wo or Discovery Bay.

Map of Lantau Island

If you only do one thing 
Experience tranquillity. Take a cable car ride up to Ngong Ping to visit the Big Buddha, the world's second largest outdoor bronze Buddha statue, along with the serene Po Lin Monastery.

↑ Back to top

Best things to do and eat on Lantau Island

Where to eat
Photograph: Courtesy The Upper Deck Bar & Grill

Where to eat

Take your palate on a trip around the world at Tung Chung. Experience authentic North Indian cuisine with vegetarian options at Handi Indian. Indulge in comforting Thai dishes in the open-air, tropical ambience of Come Thai House. Those craving pasta can head to Man Mano for their Italian hand-rolled pasta. 

If you're in the mood for American steakhouse classics, The Upper Deck Bar & Grill is the place to be. Alternatively, you can visit Maison Du Mezze for a modern take on traditional Lebanese dishes. And, exciting news! Tsujihan, the popular Japanese zeitaku-don restaurant, will also launch Hong Kong’s first branch in Tung Chung this July. 

Photograph: Joshua Lin

Savour the taste of Hong Kong at historic fishing village Tai O. Visit Cheung Choi Kee for their signature dish, the husband roll, which combines homemade shrimp paste with juicy minced pork, all wrapped in a crispy roti and topped with shredded lettuce. If you have a sweet tooth, don't miss the sugary Chinese-style doughnuts at Tai O Bakery. For a breathtaking dining experience with magnificent views of the South China Sea, visit Tai O Lookout. Their famous fried rice is a must-try, as it is tossed with shrimp paste unique to the fishing village.

If you happen to find yourself in Mui Wo, make sure to stop by the artisan Village Bakery for their freshly baked bread, cakes, and pastries. For a relaxing beachside dining experience, head over to Lantana Beach Club at Lower Cheung Sha Beach which offers a wide variety of family favourites from pizza and pasta to beach club classics.

↑ Back to top

Where to drink
Photograph: Cara Hung

Where to drink

Slow down and enjoy a cuppa at Pause Cafe in Mui Wo, which is located in a revitalised colonial building. The cafe not only offers healthy bites but also provides yoga and pilates classes at its studio. While there, you can watch the boats go by and take in the picturesque scenery of stilt houses in Tai O from Solo, a charming al fresco cafe.

Don't be mistaken by its name; China Bear is actually a British pub that has been around for two decades in Mui Wo. Perched on the waterfront right next to the pier, it's a great place to grab a drink, unwind, and watch the ferries come and go.

Photograph: Courtesy The Pavillion

Grab a seat and a cocktail in one of the cabanas at the pet-friendly Cabana Breeze at T Bay. If you're seeking a more upscale experience, head to the rooftop bar Sunset Grill at the nearby Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung. From there, you can overlook the airport and Tung Chung while enjoying a spectacular view of the city skyline and unobstructed sea views. Contemporary cocktail bar The Pavillion at the five-star The Silveri Hong Kong-MGallery is also the perfect spot for sunset cocktails and offers indoor and outdoor seating areas with stunning views. 

↑ Back to top

Where to shop
Photograph: Courtesy Citygate Outlets

Where to shop

Shop 'til you drop at the massive Citygate Outlets, which offers over 150 world-renowned premium brands and discounts of up to 90 percent.

If you prefer something more local, you can sample shrimp paste and dried seafood at Tai O's shrimp paste factories or visit various shops scattered across Tai O to find jewellery, bamboo hats, and other souvenirs. The Anchorage Store is located in a traditional wooden house in Tai O that was later renovated by the shop owners. There, you can find tea, leather goods, and clothing products from Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan.

For a culturally themed shopping experience, visit the two-storey complex Ngong Ping Village, which offers an enticing selection of souvenirs, including vintage products and Chinese arts and crafts.

Don't miss the free-entry Sunday Market, usually held monthly at Discovery Bay's DB Plaza, where you can support local businesses and try handmade snacks and products.

↑ Back to top

Things to see and do 
Photograph: Courtesy NP360

Things to see and do 

Spend a day at the happiest place on Earth, Hong Kong Disneyland. While it may not be the biggest, it is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful, with the stunning backdrop of Inspiration Lake and Lantau's famous mountains. Currently undergoing a magical makeover, you will soon have the opportunity to sing along with Elsa and Anna at the new World of Frozen.

To explore Lantau's great outdoors, ride on the Ngong Ping 360 cable car – the longest bi-cable ropeway in Asia. For the adventurous souls, there's the option to board the Crystal+ cable cars, featuring transparent tempered glass on all sides and the bottom of the cabin. During the 25-minute ride, you'll reach Ngong Ping, home of the Big Buddha. This impressive statue stands at a height of 34 meters and took 12 years to plan and construct. Adjacent to the giant statue, you'll find the Po Lin Monastery and the Wisdom Path,, a picturesque trail adorned with wooden pillars etched with the Heart Sutra prayer.

Photograph: Shutterstock

If you want to get some exercise and enjoy the scenery, consider skipping the cable car and taking the four-hour Ngong Ping Trail instead. This trail connects Tung Chung and Ngong Ping. Up for a more challenging hike? Try the Lantau Trail, which will take you through Sunset Peak and Lantau Peak. These are the second and third-highest mountains in Hong Kong. Another option is to visit the 400-year-old Pak Mong village by following the Olympic Trail, where you can appreciate the natural beauty of Mui Wo and enjoy scenic views of country homes.

Mother Nature also offers a few rigged and unspoiled beaches in Lantau, such as Upper/Lower Cheung Sha Beach, the longest beach in Hong Kong where you can also take on a new water sport; Pui O Beach which is popular with beginner surfers; and the laid-back Silvermine Bay Beach in Mui Wo and Tai Pak Beach in Discovery Bay.

To soak up some local culture, head to Tai O, an over-a-century-old fishing village dubbed ‘the Venice of Hong Kong’ where you can shop for dried seafood and traditional Chinese snacks and take boat tours through the stilt houses.

↑ Back to top

Where to stay
Photograph: Courtesy Disney Explorers Lodge

Where to stay

There are plenty of hotels in Tung Chung town, including the newly opened Sheraton and Four Points Tung Chung, and the five-star The Silveri Hong Kong - MGallery. If you’re looking to stay near the airport, the Regala Skycity Hotel is a stone's throw away from AsiaWorld-Expo and 11 SKIES as well. 

If you're spending a day at Disneyland, make your magical day complete by staying at one of the three Disney hotels -  Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, Disney Hollywood Hotel, and Disney Explorers Lodge, which offers its guests exclusive perks to make your trip to Disneyland perfectly stress-free.  

Explore more of Tai O at the UNESCO-recognized Tai O Heritage Hotel, housed in the historic Old Tai O Police Station dating back to 1902 and featuring colonial-style architecture. Alternatively, treat yourself to the award-winning spa at Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong after a thrilling day of adventure. 

↑ Back to top

Explore other neighbourhoods

