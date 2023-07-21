Lantau Island, which is almost twice the size of Hong Kong Island, offers much more than just the airport and Tung Chung town. It boasts some of the most stunning beaches and hiking trails in Hong Kong, along with breathtaking landscapes. Additionally, it is home to iconic attractions such as the Big Buddha, as well as charming neighbourhoods like Tai O, Mui Wo, and Discovery Bay.

On this expansive island, there is an abundance of dining, shopping, and recreational activities to indulge in. Whether you're seeking culinary delights, refreshing drinks, unique shopping experiences, or exciting things to do, Lantau Island has it all. Moreover, you can immerse yourself in the island's tranquil atmosphere, making it the perfect destination for relaxation.

What is Lantau Island known for?

The vast offering of nature. The island is blessed with abundant natural beauty, characterised by lush greenery, including the second and largest mountains in Hong Kong. It offers a plethora of picturesque hiking trails and pristine, unspoiled beaches.

Why do the locals love it?

Hong Kong is renowned for its hectic lifestyle, but Lantau offers a tranquil escape from the urban hustle and bustle, and it boasts an accessible transport network that appeals to the locals. Here, you can find everything you need, from hikes, beaches, and cultural experiences to local affordable dining options, world-class cuisine, and bars.

How do I get to Lantau Island?

Just a 30-minute MTR ride away from Central is Tung Chung town, which serves as a hub for buses heading to Mui Wo, Tai O, Ngong Ping, Discovery Bay, and the beaches. You can also take a ferry from Central to Mui Wo or Discovery Bay.

Map of Lantau Island

If you only do one thing

Experience tranquillity. Take a cable car ride up to Ngong Ping to visit the Big Buddha, the world's second largest outdoor bronze Buddha statue, along with the serene Po Lin Monastery.

