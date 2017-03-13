28 lovely things to do in London this week

London’s full of fun, boozy events this week with wine festivals, vino classes and St Patrick’s Day-themed evenings. There’s also an Amy Winehouse exhibition opening at the Jewish Museum and a chance to carve your own jewellery, plus readings and talks across the city that are all part of London Book & Screen Week. Enjoy!

Things to do

HeForShe Arts Week, various locations, Mon-Wed, prices vary. Coinciding with Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, HeForShe Arts Week is taking place in London for the first time, championing gender equality through the arts.

Beer and Browse: Dark Side of the Rainbow, Libreria, Thu, free. Come to Libreria bookshop for a drink and a screening of the 1939 film ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to a backdrop of Pink Floyd’s 1973 album ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’.

Silver Ring Workshop, Flotsam & Jetsam, Thu, £89. Carve your own bespoke ring using jewellery wax at this workshop led by Katie Woodward and Kirstie Maclaren from The Workbench. The pair will guide you through the ancient process of lost wax carving and casting.

Spin Doctor's Hip Hop Pub Quiz, The Book Club, Thu, £3 per player, £2 adv. Teams of hip hop heads will compete for prizes and the coveted Champions' Belt in this quiz based around MCs, DJs, producers, artists and albums.

Amy Winehouse: A Family Portrait, Jewish Museum, from Thu Mar 16, £8.50, £6.50 concessions. Co-curated by Amy’s brother and sister-in-law, this exhibition is an examination of her Jewish family origins that feels unique: in the past, Winehouse’s life has been raked over in (often intrusive) detail, but surprisingly little has been written about her Jewish background.

House of Holi, Devonshire Square, all week, £8-£15. This 12-day pop-up invites City workers to swap their ties and heels for protective suits before pelting each other with paint.

London Book & Screen Week, various venues, all week, prices vary. London Book & Screen Week returns for seven days of storytelling, readings and talks.

Eating and drinking

Raw Wine Fair 2017, 180 Strand, TODAY, £45 -£65 on door. The Raw Wine Fair pours back into the capital for a sixth year, proving that organic wine is not a short-lived trend.

ReWined from Sipologist Social, Three Eight Four, Wed, £40. This laidback tasting is all about arming you with the skills to differentiate one wine from the next.

An Evening of Irish Food, Beer and Whiskey, The Water Poet, Thu, £25. Line your stomach with something more than ‘soakage’ at The Water Poet, where they’ll be serving an all-Irish menu in honour of St Patrick.

Number 90 Bar and Kitchen Birthday Weekender

Live music and nightlife

Dilated Peoples, O2 Academy Islington, TONIGHT, £12. The acclaimed, West Coast underground hip hop trio return, with the turntable wizardry of DJ Babu still at the heart of their Jurassic 5-esque sound.

Cat Power, Islington Assembly Hall, Wed, £28.50. The indie singer-songwriter plays in a soulful, idiosyncratic style.

Number 90 Bar & Kitchen Birthday Weekender, Number 90, Thu. Spend your weekend canalside for Number 90 Bar & Kitchen's third birthday celebration. There will be DJs from Rough Trade, comedy drag queen Shade and murals from emerging artists made especially for the event.



The Love Witch

Film

‘The Hidden Fortress’, Deptford Cinema, Tue, £5, £3.50 concs. Catch the film that had the biggest influence on George Lucas as he wrote ‘Star Wars’. It's part of Deptford Cinema’s Kurosawa season.

Kennington Noir: ‘Somewhere in the Night’, The Cinema Museum, Wed, £6. John Hodiak stars as a Marine, wounded on Okinawa, who returns to Los Angeles armed only with a name that means nothing to him and a letter from a girl, now dead, who hated him.

Cult Classic Collective: ‘A Clockwork Orange’, Genesis Cinema, Thu, £8, £7 concs. Hardly the most obscure choice from the Genesis’s cult film club, but we’ll never pass up the opportunity to see Stanley Kubrick’s cold masterpiece on the big screen.

Or at the cinema...

Elle ★★★★☆ Dutch provocateur Paul Verhoeven gets back to basics with a nutso rape-revenge script and the fearless Isabelle Huppert.

The Love Witch ★★★★★ A budding witch uses her powers for evil in this hilariously kitsch and visually sumptuous horror-comedy.

Kong: Skull Island ★★★☆☆ This latest, 1970s-set spin on the King Kong legend – starring Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson – is enjoyably big on spectacle but light on subtlety.

© Johan Persson

Theatre

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Harold Pinter Theatre, all week, £15-£90. Imelda Staunton and Conleth Hill are devastating in Albee's iconic play.

a profoundly affectionate, passionate devotion to someone (-noun), Royal Court Theatre, all week, £15-£25. A brutal look at long-term relationships from the enigmatic debbie tucker green.

The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Southwark Playhouse, all week, £20. Solid stage outing for the taboo-busting graphic novel.

This week's best new art

Double Take, Skarstedt, all week, free. Appropriation? That’s simply artspeak for stealing: taking something that exists already and turning it into something new. It’s been going strong for several decades now, and this group exhibition works as a who’s who of artists involved in this sticky-fingered chicanery.

Georg Baselitz: 1977-1992, Michael Werner Gallery, all week, free. This show of the superstar German painter-provocateur has some big paintings in it, but it’s a small show, and a moving experience for it.

Rhys Coren: Whistle Bump Super Strut, Seventeen, all week, free. English artist Rhys Coren’s work feels like the result of thousands of hours spent in front of countless late ’80s and early ’90s TV shows.

And finally

