The best London hotels with hot tubs
Take the plunge in a hot tubs at one of London’s best hotels
After a long day at work (or perhaps shopping until you drop in the London shopping scene – that’s knackering too), stepping into a warm, bubbling hot tub to ease those muscles – not to mention the mind and soul – is something that we can all get on board with. These hotels offer a multitude of fabulous hot tub experiences: outdoor, indoor, perched on a rooftop, London's got it all. Our cherry-picked list contains all of the above and more – think everything from lavish tubs on private terraces to state-of-the-art hydrotherapy and vitality pools. Of course, London also has plenty of incredible hotels with spas offering the full whack, but if you're simply looking to soak until you resemble the most peaceful prune in the world, these hotels have got your back.
Looking for more options? Check out London’s best Airbnbs or London’s best hotels
London's best hotel hot tubs
1. Bermondsey Square Hotel
For a chance to luxuriate outdoors in your own personal hot tub while gazing at the London skyline, head for Bermondsey. One of the Loft Suites ('Lucy In The Sky') at the Bermondsey Square Hotel has a six-seater jacuzzi on its private terrace. Immerse yourself while looking out over the City, the Thames, The Shard, South Bank and the London Eye. Expect breezily modern decor, with brightly coloured bedrooms and a relaxed vibe.
2. Corinthia
A luxury hotel that’s big on glitz and glamour isn’t likely to have just any old hot tub, and the Corinthia doesn’t. Instead, the deluxe hotel has a 'vitality pool', which offers a variety of air and water massage jets. It’s part of the state-of-the-art spa, which has every well-being amenity you could imagine, plus a Margaret Dabbs nail studio and a Daniel Galvin hair salon. Rooms, like the rest of the hotel, are firmly in the grand hotel style. And The Garden Lounge, an intimate and stylish outdoor space, is an idyllic spot for lunch or a cocktail.
3. K West Hotel & Spa
Known widely as a rock 'n' roll hotel, given its musical clintele, the iconic K West is in fact brilliant for relaxation. Situated out west in Shepherd's Bush, its in-house K Spa has a huge hydrotherapy pool. It has built-in, stainless steel loungers, so that you can recline amongst the bubbles and gaze at the twinkling lights in the ceiling. It's truly heaven. Hotel guests can use the spa for £10/£20 per day.
4. Café Royal
Water babies can’t go wrong at this glamorous Regent Street hotel. The chic spa has an 18-metre lap pool, a Vichy shower (six shower heads are directed at different parts of the body, and can be gentle or invigorating), and a Watsu pool (London’s first, heated to 35 degrees) for hydrotherapy treatments. There's also a hammam (Turkish bath) for luxurious purifying scrub treatments and, of course, a fabulous jacuzzi. The rooms are equally sleek, with Carrara marble bathrooms, Floris toiletries and Frette linen.
5. The Landmark London
The jacuzzi (heated to a toasty 34 degrees) in the Landmark’s Spa & Health Club has to compete for attention with a range of alluring options, such as the aromatherapy experience showers and the mosaic tiled steam rooms. The whole package is a heady experience, as you’d expect from a stalwart five-star hotel. Rooms are decorated in classic international luxury style, and the hotel's oasis-like central atrium, the Winter Garden, is a destination in itself.
6. M by Montcalm
The angular, aggressively new building housing the M by Montcalm hotel is hard to miss, jutting straight out of its Shoreditch street. The ultra-modernity continues inside with 269 tech-savvy rooms. Stressed start-up entrepreneurs should head straight for the spa. Here the jacuzzi takes pride of place next to the pool; sink down into the bubbling waters and it’s easy to forget that you’re only yards away from the bustle of Old Street roundabout.
7. Hotel Rayayel on the Left Bank
Splash out on an Emperor suite at this five-star Thames-side hotel, and you get an ensuite jacuzzi bath built for two. There’s also a compact hydrotherapy pool and steam room in the hotel spa. The Rafayel has to be one of London’s most unlikely hotels; the futuristic-looking building is situated next to the heliport in Battersea, right by the river. The views are tremendous, particularly from the roof terrace.
8. Sanctum Soho
The roof terrace at the Sanctum Soho has a 24-hour bar, lounge and a fireplace, plus an outdoor hot tub. Hotel guests can access this at any time, plus the Loft Suites have their own private entrance to the terrace. The funkily decorated hotel gives off strong party vibes – the more compact rooms here are called Crash Pads – so don’t turn up expecting a tranquil romantic dip a deux in the hot tub. But if you are tempted to stay up later than expected, the hotel's yoga brunch club is the perfect way to recuperate the next morning.
9. Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard
The Shangri-La suite at this ostentatious high-rise hotel has a jacuzzi bath, as well as a wealth of other luxury trappings, from Acqua Di Parma products in the marble-clad bathroom to a Bose sound dock. The relaxation options compete for attention with the star attraction: the dazzling view. This suite has 180-degree views looking east and west along the Thames through floor-to-ceiling windows.
10. Sofitel London St James
The elegance of the grand building (previously a Cox’s & King’s banking hall) carries over into the spa at Sofitel St James. Spread over three storeys, the SoSpa has a hammam and a steam room, as well as a jacuzzi (in which guests can book private sessions) and a duo treatment room with a hydro bath. The rooms at this French hotel chain are equally stylish and decorated in muted tones. The location – a stone's throw from St James's Park – is ideal for exploring London's sites and attractions, as well as the high-end shops and restaurants of Piccadilly.