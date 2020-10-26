The best London hotels with hot tubs

After a long day at work (or perhaps shopping until you drop in the London shopping scene – that’s knackering too), stepping into a warm, bubbling hot tub to ease those muscles – not to mention the mind and soul – is something that we can all get on board with. These hotels offer a multitude of fabulous hot tub experiences: outdoor, indoor, perched on a rooftop, London's got it all. Our cherry-picked list contains all of the above and more – think everything from lavish tubs on private terraces to state-of-the-art hydrotherapy and vitality pools. Of course, London also has plenty of incredible hotels with spas offering the full whack, but if you're simply looking to soak until you resemble the most peaceful prune in the world, these hotels have got your back.

