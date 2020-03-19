The best London restaurant vouchers to buy during coronavirus
We’re all in trying and unprecedented times due to coronavirus, and the restaurant biz is no exception
With coronavirus sweeping through the UK, many of London’s best restaurants have temporarily shut up shop. Others have, for now, decided to keep going, while maintaining the best safety and hygiene standards possible.
The coronavirus pandemic is devastating for the hospitality industry. So, what can you lovely Londoners do to help? Buy their gift vouchers, of course! That’s right, plenty of the capital’s top places to dine out have vouchers available. Some of them even have juicy extras, whether it’s a free bottle of bubbly at Hutong or an extra 10 percent added to the value of the gift card at Perilla. Go on, show ’em some love.
The best London restaurant vouchers to buy during coronavirus
Berners Tavern
What is it? Another hit from Jason Atherton, a vast and glamorous dining room in Fitzrovia with ornate plasterwork ceiling and some fabulous cooking at prices to match.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months.
Burger & Lobster Soho
What is it? A popular surf 'n' turf chain, with some wicked desserts.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months.
Venue says Introducing the Lobster Royale 🍔 Fresh lobster in a crisp coating, pickles, lobster mayo and more. Available in-store and via Deliveroo.
Clove Club
What is it? In hippest Shoreditch, a no-choice, daily-changing menu of nine cutting-edge-modern dishes that look absolutely ravishing.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? None mentioned.
Core by Clare Smyth
What is it? A restaurant from Clare Smyth, the first female chef to hold three Michelin stars in the UK.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months.
Goodman (all branches)
What is it? An acclaimed steakhouse chain.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months.
Hide Above
What is it? A upstairs restaurant at Hide from super-chef Ollie Dabbous.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No
Any restrictions? Vouchers are valid for 12 months.
Venue says Hidden Supper Club starts Sunday 29th March - a new experimental menu with a bespoke natural wine pairing for just £95 per person.
Hutong
What is it? Like the original Hutong in Hong Kong, the Shard version is a glitzy place with amazing views, ersatz Old Beijing decor, and a Sichuan/Northern Chinese menu.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? Bottle of champagne if vouchers are booked before the end of March.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months.
Ikoyi
What is it? A hip west African restaurant in St James's.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for nine months. £1 handling fee for vouchers sent by email or SMS.
Venue says Enjoy our set lunch menu of four servings for £45, combining bold heat, umami and British seasonality. Available Monday to Saturday.
J Sheekey Atlantic Bar
What is it? A trendy seafood bar in Covent Garden.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months.
Kricket Brixton
What is it? A modern Anglo-Indian mini-chain.
How to buy: email: ali@kricket.co.uk
Anything extra? If you buy a voucher for £250 or more, the restaurant will give you 20 percent more on to the value of the gift card.
Any restrictions? None mentioned.
The Ledbury
What is it? A fine-dining restaurant between Westbourne Park and Ladbroke Grove.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 18 months.
Llewelyn's
What is it? A seasonal modern European neighbourhood restaurant in Herne Hill.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? None mentioned.
Nest
What is it? A cosy neighbourhood restaurant serving a no-choice menu.
How to buy: email Nest on hello@nestfood.co.uk
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? None mentioned.
Venue says Join us for Sunday Roasts - built around our In House Meat at the time - currently Yorkshire Beef before we move on to Hogget in February
Park Chinois
What is it? Supremely elegant Chinese food set in a 1930s jazz lounge.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? None mentioned.
Venue says New season show in Club Chinois, every Tuesday to Saturday night. Mysterious, magical and hedonistic, there's nowhere quite like it
Roka
What is it? Zuma’s younger sibling in Fitzrovia gets top marks for glitz and glamour, for the theatre of watching chefs at the robata grill, and for impeccable cooking.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months.