The best London restaurant vouchers to buy during coronavirus We’re all in trying and unprecedented times due to coronavirus, and the restaurant biz is no exception

With coronavirus sweeping through the UK, many of London’s best restaurants have temporarily shut up shop. Others have, for now, decided to keep going, while maintaining the best safety and hygiene standards possible.

The coronavirus pandemic is devastating for the hospitality industry. So, what can you lovely Londoners do to help? Buy their gift vouchers, of course! That’s right, plenty of the capital’s top places to dine out have vouchers available. Some of them even have juicy extras, whether it’s a free bottle of bubbly at Hutong or an extra 10 percent added to the value of the gift card at Perilla. Go on, show ’em some love.