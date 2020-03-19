Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The best London restaurant vouchers to buy during coronavirus

We’re all in trying and unprecedented times due to coronavirus, and the restaurant biz is no exception

Mushroom dish at Cub, Hoxton
Andy Parsons
By Time Out London Food & Drink |
With coronavirus sweeping through the UK, many of London’s best restaurants have temporarily shut up shop. Others have, for now, decided to keep going, while maintaining the best safety and hygiene standards possible. 

The coronavirus pandemic is devastating for the hospitality industry. So, what can you lovely Londoners do to help? Buy their gift vouchers, of course! That’s right, plenty of the capital’s top places to dine out have vouchers available. Some of them even have juicy extras, whether it’s a free bottle of bubbly at Hutong or an extra 10 percent added to the value of the gift card at Perilla. Go on, show ’em some love. 

The best London restaurant vouchers to buy during coronavirus

Restaurants, British

Berners Tavern

Fitzrovia

What is it? Another hit from Jason Atherton, a vast and glamorous dining room in Fitzrovia with ornate plasterwork ceiling and some fabulous cooking at prices to match.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months. 

Restaurants, American

Burger & Lobster Soho

Soho

What is it? A popular surf 'n' turf chain, with some wicked desserts.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months. 

Venue says Introducing the Lobster Royale 🍔 Fresh lobster in a crisp coating, pickles, lobster mayo and more. Available in-store and via Deliveroo.

Clove Club
Restaurants, British

Clove Club

Old Street

What is it? In hippest Shoreditch, a no-choice, daily-changing menu of nine cutting-edge-modern dishes that look absolutely ravishing.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? None mentioned.

Core
Restaurants, Contemporary European

Core by Clare Smyth

Notting Hill

What is it? A restaurant from Clare Smyth, the first female chef to hold three Michelin stars in the UK.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months. 

 

Mushroom dish at Cub, Hoxton
Restaurants, Contemporary Global

Cub

Hoxton

What is it? A sustainable no-choice restaurant from Ryan ‘Mr Lyan’ Chetiyawardana.
How to buy: via Cub’s website or by emailing reservations@mrlyan.com.
Anything extra? A bonus drink, of course! 
Any restrictions? Guests have to be 21+.

el pastor
Restaurants, Mexican

El Pastor

Borough Market

What is it? A hit taco joint from the Barrafina peeps.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months.

Hide Above
Restaurants, Contemporary European

Hide Above

Piccadilly

What is it? A upstairs restaurant at Hide from super-chef Ollie Dabbous.
How to buy: via website
Anything extra? No
Any restrictions? Vouchers are valid for 12 months. 

Venue says Hidden Supper Club starts Sunday 29th March - a new experimental menu with a bespoke natural wine pairing for just £95 per person.

Photo credit: Paul Winch-Furness
Restaurants, Contemporary Asian

Hutong

Borough and London Bridge

What is it? Like the original Hutong in Hong Kong, the Shard version is a glitzy place with amazing views, ersatz Old Beijing decor, and a Sichuan/Northern Chinese menu.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? Bottle of champagne if vouchers are booked before the end of March.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months.

Restaurants, West African

Ikoyi

St James’s

What is it? A hip west African restaurant in St James's. 
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for nine months. £1 handling fee for vouchers sent by email or SMS.

 

Venue says Enjoy our set lunch menu of four servings for £45, combining bold heat, umami and British seasonality. Available Monday to Saturday.

Kricket
Restaurants, Indian

Kricket Brixton

Brixton

What is it? A modern Anglo-Indian mini-chain.
How to buy: email: ali@kricket.co.uk
Anything extra? If you buy a voucher for £250 or more, the restaurant will give you 20 percent more on to the value of the gift card.
Any restrictions? None mentioned.

The Ledbury
Restaurants, French

The Ledbury

Notting Hill

What is it? A fine-dining restaurant between Westbourne Park and Ladbroke Grove.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 18 months.

Llewelyn's
Restaurants, Contemporary European

Llewelyn's

Herne Hill

What is it? A seasonal modern European neighbourhood restaurant in Herne Hill.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? None mentioned. 

 

Restaurants, Fusion

Luca

Clerkenwell

What is it? An upmarket Italian restaurant in Clerkenwell.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months.

Restaurants, British

Nest

Hackney

What is it? A cosy neighbourhood restaurant serving a no-choice menu.
How to buy: email Nest on hello@nestfood.co.uk 
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? None mentioned.

Venue says Join us for Sunday Roasts - built around our In House Meat at the time - currently Yorkshire Beef before we move on to Hogget in February

Palomar
Restaurants, Israeli

Palomar

Chinatown

What is it? Fantastic modern-Israeli food, pulse-quickening dance music and a warm family atmosphere at the West End’s most unlikely bar-restaurant of the moment.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months.

Restaurants, Chinese

Park Chinois

Mayfair

What is it? Supremely elegant Chinese food set in a 1930s jazz lounge.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? None mentioned. 

Venue says New season show in Club Chinois, every Tuesday to Saturday night. Mysterious, magical and hedonistic, there's nowhere quite like it

Perilla
Restaurants, Contemporary European

Perilla

Newington Green

What is it? A cosy modern European joint in Newington Green.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? Vouchers bought before the end of March will have 10 percent added on to their value.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months.

Restaurants, Contemporary European

Roganic

Marylebone

What is it? A London spin-off to Cumbria’s two-Michelin-starred L’Enclume.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months.

Roka
Restaurants, Japanese

Roka

Fitzrovia

What is it? Zuma’s younger sibling in Fitzrovia gets top marks for glitz and glamour, for the theatre of watching chefs at the robata grill, and for impeccable cooking.
How to buy: via website
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months.

Texture, restaurant, interior, French, food, dish, meal, Oxford street restaurants
Restaurants, Haute cuisine

Texture

Marylebone

What is it? sophisticated Modern European restaurant in Marylebone. 
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 6  months.

trullo_brittajaschinski.jpg
Britta Jaschinski
Restaurants, Italian

Trullo

Highbury

What is it? Highbury's star Italian, two floors of contemporary trattoria with a serious reputation for fresh pasta, charcoal grilling, and wicked fruit tarts.
How to buy: via website.
Anything extra? No.
Any restrictions? Vouchers valid for 12 months.

