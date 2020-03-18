Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The top London restaurants to have (temporarily) closed due to coronavirus

The top London restaurants to have (temporarily) closed due to coronavirus

The coronavirus has plunged all of us into a world of uncertainty, with many of London's best restaurants having to temporarily close

Mao Chow
Photographer: Mao Chow
By Time Out London Food & Drink |
Advertising

Many restaurants have temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keep up to date below on our favourite places to dine out that have sadly had to shut up shop for now. 

The top London restaurants to have (temporarily) closed due to coronavirus

The Barbary
Restaurants, North African

The Barbary

Seven Dials

A 24-seat counter bar restaurant in Neal’s Yard, from the people behind The Palomar.

Read more
Advertising
Restaurants, Grills

Berber & Q

Haggerston

A hip Middle Eastern and North African grill house in Haggerston from former Ottolenghi and Galvin chef Josh Katz.

Read more
Advertising
Restaurants, Thai

Begging Bowl

Peckham

A trendy Thai restaurant in Peckham.

This restaurant has a takeaway offering. 

Read more
Restaurants, French

Brasserie Zédel

Piccadilly Circus

grand art deco basement brasserie from Chris Corbin and Jeremy King, creators of The Wolseley and The Delaunay

Venue says Our à la carte menu is available from 11.30am, as are the Prix Fixe menus starting at £10.95 for 2 courses & £14.25 for 3 courses.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Bright
Restaurants, Contemporary Global

Bright

Hackney

A restaurant from the same team as popular Dalston wine shop P Franco.

Read more
Advertising
Clipstone
Restaurants, British

Clipstone

Fitzrovia

A second Fitzrovia restaurant from the duo behind acclaimed Portland.

This restaurant has takeaways for delivery. 

Read more
Advertising
Clove Club
Restaurants, British

Clove Club

Old Street

In hippest Shoreditch, a no-choice, daily-changing menu of nine cutting-edge-modern dishes that look absolutely ravishing.

Read more
Restaurants, Contemporary European

Colbert

Sloane Square

A buzzy French brasserie bang on Sloane Square.

Read more
Advertising
Restaurants, Brasseries

The Delaunay

Aldwych

A European-inspired café and restaurant from Chris Corbin and Jeremy King.

 

Venue says Enjoy our Menu Rapide for just £13.50. It includes a classic tarte flambée, mixed leaf salad, glass of wine or beer and tea or coffee.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Restaurants, Austrian

Fischer's

Marylebone

An old-fashioned Austrian restaurant in Marylebone from restaurateurs Chris Corbin and Jeremy King.

Venue says An informal neighbourhood café-restaurant with a classic Viennese menu. Buzzing from breakfast until late, seven days a week.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Restaurants, British

Flor

Borough Market

A more casual sibling to Shoreditch’s Lyle’s, this time in Borough Market.

Read more
Frenchie, Covent Garden
Restaurants, French

Frenchie

Covent Garden

A Covent Garden outpost for the Paris restaurant of the same name, with similar dishes to the Parisian restaurant.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Kitty Fisher's Mayfair
Restaurants, Contemporary European

Kitty Fisher's

Mayfair

Pricey but fabulous food in an atmospheric Mayfair basement named after an eighteenth-century courtesan.

This restaurant is setting up a delivery offering. 

Read more
Advertising
Lahpet
Restaurants, Burmese

Lahpet

Shoreditch

The Shoreditch reboot of a popular Burmese restaurant originally in Hackney.

Read more
Leroy
Restaurants, Contemporary European

Leroy

Shoreditch

A small-plates restaurant from the team behind now-closed Ellory.

This restaurant is setting up a delivery offering. 

Read more
Advertising
Advertising
Mao Chow
Restaurants, Vegan

Mao Chow

Hackney

A vegan, cash-only, Sichuan street food joint in Hackney.

This restaurant has takeaways for delivery. 

Read more
Restaurants, British

Nest

Hackney

A cosy neighbourhood restaurant serving a no-choice menu.

Venue says Join us for Sunday Roasts - built around our In House Meat at the time - currently Yorkshire Beef before we move on to Hogget in February

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Palomar
Restaurants, Israeli

Palomar

Chinatown

Fantastic modern-Israeli food, pulse-quickening dance music and a warm family atmosphere at the West End’s most unlikely bar-restaurant of the moment.

Read more
Pidgin
Restaurants, Contemporary European

Pidgin

Hackney

A modern British restaurant in Hackney, serving a weekly-changing, no-choice four-course menu.

This restaurant is setting up takeaways for delivery. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Advertising
Restaurants, Contemporary European

Roganic

Marylebone

A London spin-off to Cumbria’s two-Michelin-starred L’Enclume.

 

Read more
Advertising
Restaurants, Seafood

Scott's

Mayfair

Fabulous fish and shellfish in a grand, club-like, and appropriately pricey Mayfair setting.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Soutine
Restaurants, French

Soutine

St John’s Wood

A neighbourhood bistro from the duo behind The Wolseley.

Venue says Taking inspiration from the great boulevard cafés of Paris, Soutine is an informal neighbourhood rendezvous in St John’s Wood.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
uchi
Restaurants, Japanese

Uchi

Clapton

A pretty-as-a-picture Japanese restaurant with twists on traditional, home-cooked dishes.

Read more
Restaurants, Brasseries

The Wolseley

Piccadilly

Like its stablemate Delaunay, a ‘café-restaurant in the grand European tradition’ and much-loved for its all-day menu providing something for everyone.

Venue says Our celebrated breakfasts are served every day from 7am during the week and 8am on the weekend.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Restaurants, Contemporary Asian

Xu

Chinatown

A smart Taiwanese restaurant from the crew behind Bao, with a vintage feel.

This restaurant is setting up a delivery offering. 

Venue says XU's new brunch menu comes with free-flowing Perrier-Jouët Champagne, for just £25 extra per person! Available Saturdays and Sundays!

Read more
Book online

Recommended

    You may also like

      Advertising