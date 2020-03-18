The top London restaurants to have (temporarily) closed due to coronavirus
The coronavirus has plunged all of us into a world of uncertainty, with many of London's best restaurants having to temporarily close
Many restaurants have temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keep up to date below on our favourite places to dine out that have sadly had to shut up shop for now.
Bao (all branches)
A Taiwanese mini-chain serving bao buns.
This restaurant is setting up a delivery offering.
The Barbary
A 24-seat counter bar restaurant in Neal’s Yard, from the people behind The Palomar.
Berber & Q
A hip Middle Eastern and North African grill house in Haggerston from former Ottolenghi and Galvin chef Josh Katz.
Berber & Q Shawarma Bar
An Exmouth Market offshoot of the trendy Middle Eastern grillhouse.
Begging Bowl
A trendy Thai restaurant in Peckham.
This restaurant has a takeaway offering.
Brasserie Zédel
Venue says Our à la carte menu is available from 11.30am, as are the Prix Fixe menus starting at £10.95 for 2 courses & £14.25 for 3 courses.
Bright
A restaurant from the same team as popular Dalston wine shop P Franco.
Burger & Lobster (all branches)
A popular surf 'n' turf restaurant chain.
Venue says Introducing the Lobster Royale 🍔 Fresh lobster in a crisp coating, pickles, lobster mayo and more. Available in-store and via Deliveroo.
Chick ’n’ Sours (all branches)
A gourmet fried chicken shop chain.
Takeaways for delivery are available from the Haggerston branch.
Clove Club
In hippest Shoreditch, a no-choice, daily-changing menu of nine cutting-edge-modern dishes that look absolutely ravishing.
Colbert
A buzzy French brasserie bang on Sloane Square.
Cub
A sustainable no-choice restaurant from Ryan ‘Mr Lyan’ Chetiyawardana.
The Delaunay
A European-inspired café and restaurant from Chris Corbin and Jeremy King.
Venue says Enjoy our Menu Rapide for just £13.50. It includes a classic tarte flambée, mixed leaf salad, glass of wine or beer and tea or coffee.
Ducksoup
A low-key restaurant and natural wine bar in Soho.
Fischer's
An old-fashioned Austrian restaurant in Marylebone from restaurateurs Chris Corbin and Jeremy King.
Venue says An informal neighbourhood café-restaurant with a classic Viennese menu. Buzzing from breakfast until late, seven days a week.
Flor
A more casual sibling to Shoreditch’s Lyle’s, this time in Borough Market.
Frenchie
A Covent Garden outpost for the Paris restaurant of the same name, with similar dishes to the Parisian restaurant.
Goodman (all branches)
An acclaimed steakhouse chain.
Gunpowder (both branches)
A home-style Indian restaurant in Spitalfields.
This restaurant is setting up takeaways for delivery.
Hawksmoor (all branches)
A popular steakhouse chain.
Hoppers (all branches)
A mini-chain with dishes inspired by Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.
This restaurant has takeaways for delivery.
Kitty Fisher's
Pricey but fabulous food in an atmospheric Mayfair basement named after an eighteenth-century courtesan.
This restaurant is setting up a delivery offering.
Kiln
A Thai barbecue restaurant from the man who gave us Smoking Goat.
Lahpet
The Shoreditch reboot of a popular Burmese restaurant originally in Hackney.
Leroy
A small-plates restaurant from the team behind now-closed Ellory.
This restaurant is setting up a delivery offering.
Lyle's
A modern British small-plates restaurant in an iconic Shoreditch setting.
Malibu Kitchen at The Ned
A clean-eating restaurant at hotel-cum-members’ club The Ned.
Mao Chow
A vegan, cash-only, Sichuan street food joint in Hackney.
This restaurant has takeaways for delivery.
Nest
A cosy neighbourhood restaurant serving a no-choice menu.
Venue says Join us for Sunday Roasts - built around our In House Meat at the time - currently Yorkshire Beef before we move on to Hogget in February
Palomar
Fantastic modern-Israeli food, pulse-quickening dance music and a warm family atmosphere at the West End’s most unlikely bar-restaurant of the moment.
Pidgin
A modern British restaurant in Hackney, serving a weekly-changing, no-choice four-course menu.
This restaurant is setting up takeaways for delivery.
Portland
A stylish Fitzrovia restaurant with a bold menu.
River Café
A celebrated Italian restaurant set back from the Thames Path.
Rochelle Canteen
An airy, modern space act as the canteen for the creatives working in this patch of Shoreditch - short but enticing menu and ace cooking.
Roganic
A London spin-off to Cumbria’s two-Michelin-starred L’Enclume.
Scott's
Fabulous fish and shellfish in a grand, club-like, and appropriately pricey Mayfair setting.
Smoking Goat
A new Shoreditch spot taking over from Smoking Goat Soho.
Som Saa
A permanent E1 home for a former Thai residency.
This restaurant is setting up a takeaway offering.
Uchi
A pretty-as-a-picture Japanese restaurant with twists on traditional, home-cooked dishes.
The Wolseley
Like its stablemate Delaunay, a ‘café-restaurant in the grand European tradition’ and much-loved for its all-day menu providing something for everyone.
Venue says Our celebrated breakfasts are served every day from 7am during the week and 8am on the weekend.
Xu
A smart Taiwanese restaurant from the crew behind Bao, with a vintage feel.
This restaurant is setting up a delivery offering.
Venue says XU's new brunch menu comes with free-flowing Perrier-Jouët Champagne, for just £25 extra per person! Available Saturdays and Sundays!