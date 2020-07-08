Time In Awards: the winners

London has voted for its lockdown champions

We launched the Time In Awards to celebrate the heroes of 2020’s lockdown in London. We wanted to pay tribute to the people, places and initiatives that have kept this city going during the months of not going out.

After compiling a list of nominees, we threw open voting to you, the readers. 9,679 of you cast your vote to tell us exactly who deserved to be crowned across 13 awards in our four categories: Food & Drink Heroes; Community Champions; Arts & Entertainment Saviours; and Homebound Stars.

Here are the nominees and those all-important WINNERS!

FOOD & DRINK HEROES

Most inspiring chef

Ixta Belfrage – the foodie queen of Instagram

Oli Coles – the top chef feeding NHS staff WINNER!

Jake Finn – the young Ritz veteran now cooking for everyone

Rosie MacKean – pasta classes for the Stephen Lawrence Trust

Ben Tish – the Norma kingpin doing non-stop tutorials

Steven Tozer – the restaurateur keeping hospitality staff in work

Voters also loved: Jack Monroe, Jamie Oliver and Martha de Lacey.

Special delivery award for doing whatever to keep us fed and watered

Voters also loved: London Restaurant Collective, Nourished Communities and Lina Stores.

Most comforting lockdown food or drink item

Voters also loved: Bocca di Lupo’s tagliatelle, Mama Dough’s pizza and Casa do Frango’s chicken.

COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS

Ultimate neighbourhood champions

Rory Cleary – helping your daily coffee money make a real difference

Dominic Cools-Lartigue – feeding the hungry and vulnerable with A Plate for London WINNER!

Simon Garner – doorstep aerobics legend

Maya Ilany – scrubs-sewing NHS champ

Hannah Morgan – selling seedlings to help abuse victims

Annemarie Plas – the Londoner who started Clap for Carers

Emma Rodwell – helping older Londoners stay connected and supported

Voters also loved: Jonny Banger for Sportsbanger NHS merch, Steve Hellier for his lockdown sound system in Lewisham and Simona Scotto for free dance classes for the over fifties.

Top community kingpin

Dalston Superstore – The Virtual Superstore is a total hoot. Espresso Quarantini, anyone?

Jay’s Budgens – Brockley’s fave shop supporting food banks and local producers WINNER!

Keep Pubs Pumping – merch and more to keep boozers in business

Lina Stores – the iconic deli raising thousands to feed Londoners

Nourished Communities – helping market traders across all of north London

Stroud Green Market – a home-delivery farmers’ market to help local businesses? Done!

Oru Space – transformed into a drop-off spot for a local food bank. Profits from virtual classes are going to Goose Green Mutual Aid

Voters also loved: Nour Brixton, Yardarm Deli and The Glory.

Best business pivot

Voters also loved: The Red Lion, Ealing (from pub to shop), Ombra (from restaurant to pasta deli) and Forest Road Brewery (from brewery to pint mobile).

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT SAVIOURS

Academy Award-winning virtual film clubs

Voters also loved: Distraction Tactics and Zodiac Film Club.

The virtual club night we wish wasn’t virtual

Club Quarantine – the underground queer dance party that became a global sensation (thanks, Toronto!)

Queer House Party – a Zoom space for LGBTQ+ Londoners to come together and living-room-dance their hearts out every Friday WINNER!

Slimelight – our weekly helping of trance and techno

weekly helping of trance and techno Suga Rush – transferred its glorious pop night to Zoom to raise money for its IRL venue The Chateau

Voters also loved: The Phoenix Arts Club Saturday Supershow, How Does It Feel to Be Loved and Morning Gloryville.

Most original online festival

BookBound 2020 – for quickly bringing authors and readers together to support independent bookshops WINNER!

Boulangerie Home Delivery – f or giving a platform to talented drag artists in London and New York

Junction 2 – no actual motorway flyover this year, but an ace 3D experience

Nest Collective: Singing with Nightingales – Sam Lee in a wood in Suffolk with music from Pet Shop Boys, Johnny Flynn, Jessie Buckley and birdsong

Now Play This – for transporting an experimental gaming festival online (and a Q&A via Animal Crossing)

Voters also loved: Onceupona Virtual Children’s Festival, Hay Festival and Happy Place Festival.

Best digital art experience

Voters also loved: David Hockney at the Royal Academy, the National Gallery virtual tours and ‘Tom of Finland’ at House of Illustration.

The cultural initiative that made life worth living

Voters also loved: The Show Must Go Online, Royal Albert Home and Ballet Black: #BBonFilm.

HOMEBOUND STARS

Best DIY kit

Voters also loved: Dishoom bacon naan roll kit, Doughnut Time home doughnut decorating kit and Le Swine bacon sandwich kit.

Stuck-indoors celeb hero

Voters also loved: Daisy May Cooper, Stanley Tucci and Sophie Ellis Bextor.