Vote now in the Time In Awards

Voting is now open for the Time In Awards. As London reopens, we want to celebrate the heroes of the long isolation, and the ones you think deserve some extra-special recognition for going above and beyond during the 2020 lockdown. We’re paying tribute to the people, places and initiatives that have kept this city going during the months of not going out.

We’ve compiled a list of nominees and now we are throwing it over to you to vote for the winners. Plus, you can add your own suggestions on the voting page. We’re giving away 13 awards in four areas: Food & Drink Heroes; Community Champions; Arts & Entertainment Saviours; and Homebound Stars.

Show them some love!

And the nominees are…

FOOD & DRINK HEROES

Most inspiring chef

Special delivery award for doing whatever to keep us fed and watered

Most comforting lockdown food or drink item

COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS

Ultimate neighbourhood champions

Rory Cleary – helping your daily coffee money make a real difference

Dominic Cools-Lartigue – feeding the hungry and vulnerable with A Plate for London

Simon Garner – doorstep aerobics legend

Maya Ilany – scrubs-sewing NHS champ

Hannah Morgan – selling seedlings to help abuse victims

Annemarie Plas – the Londoner who started Clap for Carers

Emma Rodwell – helping older Londoners stay connected and supported

Top community kingpin

Dalston Superstore – The Virtual Superstore is a total hoot. Espresso Quarantini, anyone?

Jay’s Budgens – Brockley’s fave shop supporting food banks and local producers

Keep Pubs Pumping – merch and more to keep boozers in business

Lina Stores – the iconic deli raising thousands to feed Londoners

Nourished Communities – helping market traders across all of north London

Stroud Green Market – a home-delivery farmers’ market to help local businesses? Done!

Best business pivot

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT SAVIOURS

Academy Award-winning virtual film clubs

The virtual club night we wish wasn’t virtual

Club Quarantine – the underground queer dance party that became a global sensation (thanks, Toronto!)

Queer House Party – a Zoom space for LGBTQ+ Londoners to come together and living-room-dance their hearts out every Friday

Slimelight – our weekly helping of trance and techno

weekly helping of trance and techno Suga Rush – transferred its glorious pop night to Zoom to raise money for its IRL venue The Chateau

Most original online festival

BookBound 2020 – for quickly bringing authors and readers together to support independent bookshops

Boulangerie Home Delivery – f or giving a platform to talented drag artists in London and New York

Junction 2 – no actual motorway flyover this year, but an ace 3D experience

Nest Collective: Singing with Nightingales – Sam Lee in a wood in Suffolk with music from Pet Shop Boys, Johnny Flynn, Jessie Buckley and birdsong

Now Play This – for transporting an experimental gaming festival online (and a Q&A via Animal Crossing)

Best digital art experience

The cultural initiative that made life worth living

HOMEBOUND STARS

Best DIY kit

Stuck-indoors celeb hero