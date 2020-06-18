Vote now in the Time In Awards
Have your say and celebrate London’s lockdown champions
Voting is now open for the Time In Awards. As London reopens, we want to celebrate the heroes of the long isolation, and the ones you think deserve some extra-special recognition for going above and beyond during the 2020 lockdown. We’re paying tribute to the people, places and initiatives that have kept this city going during the months of not going out.
We’ve compiled a list of nominees and now we are throwing it over to you to vote for the winners. Plus, you can add your own suggestions on the voting page. We’re giving away 13 awards in four areas: Food & Drink Heroes; Community Champions; Arts & Entertainment Saviours; and Homebound Stars.
Show them some love!
And the nominees are…
FOOD & DRINK HEROES
Most inspiring chef
- Ixta Belfrage – the foodie queen of Instagram
- Oli Coles – the top chef feeding NHS staff
- Jake Finn – the young Ritz veteran now cooking for everyone
- Rosie MacKean – pasta classes for the Stephen Lawrence Trust
- Ben Tish – the Norma kingpin doing non-stop tutorials
- Steven Tozer – the restaurateur keeping hospitality staff in work
Special delivery award for doing whatever to keep us fed and watered
- All Good Beer – for keeping Hackney in ale
- Brockley Brewery – for supporting Lewisham's binmen (really)
- The Cheese Bar – for its Cheese Truck, obviously
- Little Nan’s Bar – for its lockdown party bags
- Oscar’s Café – for keeping on keeping on
- Patron – for bringing Paris round to yours
- Perky Blenders – for its coffee subscriptions
- Signature Brew Co – for its ‘pub in a box’
- Spice Box – for delivering, whatever
- Yard Sale – for great collabs and charity T-shirts
Most comforting lockdown food or drink item
- Artusi and Marcella’s pasta and ragù
- Bao’s Rice Error boxes
- Dunn’s Bakery’s fruit pies
- Gloria’s Big Lasagna
- Hacha’s Mirror Margarita
- Pizza Pappagone’s aubergine parmesan pizza
- Three Sheets’ French 75
- Xi’an Impression’s Biang Biang noodles
COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS
Ultimate neighbourhood champions
- Rory Cleary – helping your daily coffee money make a real difference
- Dominic Cools-Lartigue – feeding the hungry and vulnerable with A Plate for London
- Simon Garner – doorstep aerobics legend
- Maya Ilany – scrubs-sewing NHS champ
- Hannah Morgan – selling seedlings to help abuse victims
- Annemarie Plas – the Londoner who started Clap for Carers
- Emma Rodwell – helping older Londoners stay connected and supported
Top community kingpin
- Dalston Superstore – The Virtual Superstore is a total hoot. Espresso Quarantini, anyone?
- Jay’s Budgens – Brockley’s fave shop supporting food banks and local producers
- Keep Pubs Pumping – merch and more to keep boozers in business
- Lina Stores – the iconic deli raising thousands to feed Londoners
- Nourished Communities – helping market traders across all of north London
- Stroud Green Market – a home-delivery farmers’ market to help local businesses? Done!
Best business pivot
- 58 Gin – hand ‘gin-itizer’, anyone?
- Portobello Road Distillery – also turning its collective hand to hand san
- South London Makerspace – crafting that PPE
- Top Cuvée/Shop Cuvée – from restaurant to cocktail-delivery service
- Wild Life Drawing – from drawing animals IRL to… drawing animals online
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT SAVIOURS
Academy Award-winning virtual film clubs
The virtual club night we wish wasn’t virtual
- Club Quarantine – the underground queer dance party that became a global sensation (thanks, Toronto!)
- Queer House Party – a Zoom space for LGBTQ+ Londoners to come together and living-room-dance their hearts out every Friday
- Slimelight – our weekly helping of trance and techno
- Suga Rush – transferred its glorious pop night to Zoom to raise money for its IRL venue The Chateau
Most original online festival
- BookBound 2020 – for quickly bringing authors and readers together to support independent bookshops
- Boulangerie Home Delivery – for giving a platform to talented drag artists in London and New York
- Junction 2 – no actual motorway flyover this year, but an ace 3D experience
- Nest Collective: Singing with Nightingales – Sam Lee in a wood in Suffolk with music from Pet Shop Boys, Johnny Flynn, Jessie Buckley and birdsong
- Now Play This – for transporting an experimental gaming festival online (and a Q&A via Animal Crossing)
Best digital art experience
- ‘BP Portrait Award’, NPG – an accessible online version of the entire exhibition
- ‘Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk’, V&A – the virtual version had an atmosphere all of its own
- ‘Mushrooms’, Somerset House – the exhibition on the Google Arts and Culture App, allowed viewers to project fungal exhibits into their own homes
- Painted Hall tour, Old Royal Naval College – a tour so highly detailed you could examine Sir James Thornhill’s Baroque ceiling paintings up close at home
- ‘Among the Trees’, Hayward Gallery – amazing poetry readings, audio essays and personal responses from arboreal artists
The cultural initiative that made life worth living
- BFI Flare – a glimmer of hope that highly anticipated (and then cancelled) events could find a new life online
- ‘Fleabag’ on demand – this chance to see the sell-out one-woman show raised more than $1 million for charity
- The Globe’s YouTube premieres – our fortnightly slice of Shakespeare
- Hampstead Theatre at Home – proof that it wasn’t just the huge venues who could work online
- Natural History Museum lectures – improving lockdown lunchtimes with experts on everything from climate change to Mars
- Mubi opening up its library – a fantastic treasure chest of classic and world movies
- National Theatre at Home – sold-out shows, massive stars, money-can't-buy theatre
- The Royal Opera House’s Our House to Your House – the most spectacular (and intimidating) operas and ballets for free, every week
HOMEBOUND STARS
Best DIY kit
- Earl of East candlemaking kit
- Kana London pottery kit
- Geoffrey Nivard virtual cheese-tasting kit
- Patty & Bun burger kit
- Pizza Pilgrims frying pan pizza kit
Stuck-indoors celeb hero
An email you’ll actually love
