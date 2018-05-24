We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city’s best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Roll out a blanket and sip on wine atop Barnsdall Art Park during the kickoff of Friday Night Wine Tastings. Tickets to the fundraiser come with pours from Silverlake Wine, and this special opening party also includes a conversation between food critic Jonathan Gold and NoMad chef Daniel Humm, plus treats from the NoMad truck and Milk Bar.

Head up the street to the Hollywood Bowl for Beauty and the Beast in Concert. Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer and Taye Diggs will take up the singing voices during a live, orchestra-backed performance and screening of the animated classic.

Alternatively, make your way to the Wiltern for the opening night of Lebowski Fest. The Kyle Gass Band kicks off the evening, which includes a screening of The Big Lebowski.

Munch on an array of meatless meals as Eat Drink Vegan returns to the Rose Bowl. The smorgasbord features more than 75 vegan food stands and unlimited pours of wine, beer, cold brew and kombucha.

Make your way to Topanga Canyon for the annual Topanga Days Country Fair. Bohemian locals and curious onlookers converge to celebrate music, food, arts and Mother Earth.

Farther down the coast, Hermosa Beach hosts its biannual Fiesta Hermosa. Put on a bathing suit and roam the 400-plus stalls at this waterfront street fair.

If you’re up for an outdoor movie, head to the Autry as Eat|See|Hear presents a screening of Easy Rider, while Street Food Cinema shows Girls Trip in Exposition Park and Raiders of the Lost Ark in Will Rogers State Historic Park.

Partake in a holiday weekend barbecue during Burger Day at Smorgasburg LA. The open-air market at ROW DTLA is supplementing burger pop-ups from its regular vendors with appearances by Cassell’s, Pie N’ Burger, Motz and even Eggslut’s Alvin Cailan.

Down the street, lauded Australian restaurant Attica is setting up at Everson Royce Bar for Attica’s E.R.B. Takeover an entire day and night of parking-lot cricket, eats, drinks and “Australian-rules football.”

Get to know the world of DIY printed lit during L.A. Zine Fest. This assembly of nearly 175 exhibitors of zines, small press publications and comics comes to the Pasadena Convention Center today.

If you’re still hungry, eat your way around Santa Monica’s Main Street during the annual MAINopoly feast. The event transforms the neighborhood into a giant culinary take on Monopoly: attendees are allotted special “MAINopoly dollars” to exchange for food tastings up and down the street.

Pose for photos with scenes from Sanrio’s adorable but rage-filled animated red panda as Aggretsuko’s Den of Rage Pop-Up Shop wraps up at Little Tokyo’s Japanese Village Plaza.

Around the corner, pick up $2 margherita pizzas all day and night, plus $2 shots of any spirit during Baldoria’s 2 Year Anniversary.

Stop by 189 by Dominique Ansel for a traditional Memorial Day BBQ, including slices of Key lime pie and banana split ice cream sandwiches from the esteemed pastry chef.

Hear pop icon Paul Simon play the final of his three local shows at the Hollywood Bowl on his farewell tour.

Find more things to do this weekend by clicking each day or by heading over to our weekend calendar.

