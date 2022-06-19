Where to drink natural wine in Melbourne

This North Melbourne newcomer is a natural wine bar first, vegetarian restaurant second. Co-owner Mathew Guthrie, who has been vegan for 20 years, was tired of going out to eat at veg-focused venues and feeling short-changed by the wine list, so he opened a wine bar that was fit to purpose. Its list of local and international wines — all sourced from regeneratively farmed vineyards — comes from Sebastian Zotti, a WSET-trained wine educator. The menu has a wide Mediterranean influence, with dishes designed to match the list of mostly vegan wines from Australia and the EU.
Natural wine is really having a moment in Melbourne, with lots of oenophiles looking for organic, biodynamic and low-intervention drops. Whetner you want funky and weird or just biodynamic and low-intervention, we've rounded up our favourite Melbourne spots to get a glass of the good stuff.
Rather stay in? Stock up on a few bottles of natural vino from these Melbourne bottle shops.