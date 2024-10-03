Melbourne is home to Australia’s best hotel for 2024, as voted by half a million travellers

Given that Melbourne is home to top-tier restaurants, world-class theatres and blockbuster galleries, it’s no surprise that our city also has an impressive roster of hotels to match. You’ll find five-star stays dotted all across Melbourne, ranking among the best not only in Australia but the entire world. And that’s not just according to us – it’s backed by more than half a million travellers who voted in the prestigious 2024 Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards.

Now in its 37th year, the luxe travel mag has unveiled its latest ranking of the World’s Best Hotels and Resorts. More than 575,000 people cast their votes in the 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards survey, with each venue ranked by its overall satisfaction score. Since a five-star getaway might not be in the cards for everyone right now, these stays may have to live in your dreams.

Photograph: Christopher Cypert | The Ritz-Carlton Melbourne

Claiming the crown as the best hotel in Australia and New Zealand for 2024 is the Ritz-Carlton in Melbourne. At 80 storeys, it’s the tallest hotel in the country, boasting 257 stylish rooms, an infinity pool, regionally inspired spa packages and signature fine dining experiences.

"Exploring the Ritz-Carlton is by far the most elevated experience I've ever had in my life, and I'm not talking about being on the 80th floor," says Time Out Melbourne's arts and culture editor, Ashleigh Hastings. "From the ultra-elegant fine diner Atria, to the jaw-dropping city (and beyond) views from every window, this place makes you feel like you're in a movie from the second you arrive."

The Ritz-Carlton was also the only Australian hotel to crack Condé Nast’s list of the World’s Best Hotels in 2024, claiming the 41st spot. Take that!

Photograph: Supplied | The Ritz-Carlton Melbourne

Here are the ten best hotels in Australia and New Zealand for 2024:

