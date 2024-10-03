Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Melbourne is home to Australia’s best hotel for 2024, as voted by half a million travellers

The incredibly opulent Ritz-Carlton ranked first in Australia and 41st globally in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler awards

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley
Travel & News Editor, Time Out Australia
A hotel room with a large bed and views of a harbour.
Photograph: Supplied | The Ritz-Carlton Melbourne
Advertising

Given that Melbourne is home to top-tier restaurants, world-class theatres and blockbuster galleries, it’s no surprise that our city also has an impressive roster of hotels to match. You’ll find five-star stays dotted all across Melbourne, ranking among the best not only in Australia but the entire world. And that’s not just according to us – it’s backed by more than half a million travellers who voted in the prestigious 2024 Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards.

Now in its 37th year, the luxe travel mag has unveiled its latest ranking of the World’s Best Hotels and Resorts. More than 575,000 people cast their votes in the 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards survey, with each venue ranked by its overall satisfaction score. Since a five-star getaway might not be in the cards for everyone right now, these stays may have to live in your dreams. 

An infinity swimming pool with huge windows overlooking Melbourne.
Photograph: Christopher Cypert | The Ritz-Carlton Melbourne

Claiming the crown as the best hotel in Australia and New Zealand for 2024 is the Ritz-Carlton in Melbourne. At 80 storeys, it’s the tallest hotel in the country, boasting 257 stylish rooms, an infinity pool, regionally inspired spa packages and signature fine dining experiences. 

"Exploring the Ritz-Carlton is by far the most elevated experience I've ever had in my life, and I'm not talking about being on the 80th floor," says Time Out Melbourne's arts and culture editor, Ashleigh Hastings. "From the ultra-elegant fine diner Atria, to the jaw-dropping city (and beyond) views from every window, this place makes you feel like you're in a movie from the second you arrive."

The Ritz-Carlton was also the only Australian hotel to crack Condé Nast’s list of the World’s Best Hotels in 2024, claiming the 41st spot. Take that! 

Two massage beds in a room with terrific views.
Photograph: Supplied | The Ritz-Carlton Melbourne

Here are the ten best hotels in Australia and New Zealand for 2024:

  1. The Ritz-Carlton Melbourne
  2. Park Hyatt, Auckland
  3. Como The Treasury, Perth
  4. W Sydney
  5. Capella Sydney
  6. The Fullerton Hotel Sydney
  7. The Calile Hotel, Brisbane
  8. Ace Hotel Sydney
  9. The Tasman, Hobart
  10. Four Seasons Hotel Sydney

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Check out our review of The Ritz-Carlton Melbourne

Here’s our guide to the best hotels in Melbourne

Here are five regional Victoria hotels for a getaway outside of the big smoke

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.