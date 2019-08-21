White Night is hosting a toastie and Hot Toddy festival

Look, we get it. White Night is no longer happening in summer and it is a pain in the arse to rug up and go out, especially with the threat of rain and the very real arctic blast.

So, as part of White Night, the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival have brought us exactly what we want: 15 toasties with matching Hot Toddies by 13 different bars and restaurants available across the CBD over three nights of artistic mayhem.

If art isn't really your thing and you need some respite from challenging the creative side of your brain, we suggest you have a toastie and a drink at one of these venues so you can get toasty, yourself. Hell, forget the art and eat all 15 toasties over the course of three nights just because you can. Here's the schedule of toasties and Toddies available from 7pm each night, over White Night.

Arlechin:

San Daniele prosciutto, bitto cheese (from Val Di Lei) and Manjimup truffle, $50

Bourbon, Vino di Visciole, panforte spices, honey, $22

Both for $68

Bar Tini:

Porchetta, pickled onions and sage on a steamed milk bun, $9

Pork fat-washed bourbon, oloroso sherry, pork stock, lemon, honey, bacon, $18

Both for $25

Boilermaker House:

Sherry-braised beef cheek, béchamel and piccalilli on sourdough, $17

Jameson, Bols Genever, Orleans bitters and cinnamon, $13

Bomba:

Tuna and guindilla pepper Bikini, $12.50

Spiced sherry Hot Toddy, $12.50

Chin Chin:

Thai Bolognese toastie, $14.50; yellow curry vegetarian toastie, $12.50

Woodford Batch 1 bourbon, caraway honey, lemon juice, spiced orange tea, $14

Cumulus Up:

Pyengana cheddar, Meatsmith charcuterie and cornichon toastie, $14

Melbourne Moonshine Apple Pie Shine and Talisker with lemongrass, ginger, pepper and honey, $16

Fancy Hanks and Good Heavens (please note that the toastie is available at Fancy Hanks and the cocktail is available upstairs at Good Heavens):

North Carolina hash and pimento cheese toastie, $16

Dewar’s 12-year-old with lemon, cloves, honey and cinnamon, $10

Lee Ho Fook:

Mapo tofu toastie (contains pork), $10

Adelaide Hills 78 Sunset Gin, Lee Ho Fook tea blend with rhubarb, green strawberry and pink Sichuan pepper shrub, $18

Both, $25

Madame Brussels:

Apple and caramel jaffle on puff pastry, $16

Matched with Nan’s Noggers with Chivas 12-year-old, apple schnapps, vanilla liqueur, honey and cinnamon syrup, $16

Stewed rhubarb, house-made ricotta and pistachio praline in toasted brioche, $16

Matched with The Tsar of Istanbul: Chivas 12-year-old, hazelnut liqueur and rosewater, $16

The pair, $30

Magic Mountain Saloon:

Braised lamb, lime and chilli chicken and smashed potato with tamarind, mayonnaise and hot sauce, $14

Whisky, apple shrub, ginger, lemongrass and star anise, $14

Both, $22

Mamasita:

Cochinita pibil, crisp ox tongue, Swiss cheese, pickled jalapeño, mustard and mayonnaise, $12 (or $10 takeaway)

House-spiced dark rum, reposado tequila, orange, cinnamon and pineapple, $15

Both, $25

Press Club - Projects (bookings are required for this venue. Tickets are $25 and include toastie and cocktail. Book here for Friday 23 August or Saturday 24 August):

Moussaka toastie of slow-cooked lamb shoulder, Neapolitan sauce, kefalograviera and pickled eggplant ketchup

Metaxa brandy, spices and orange peel

Whisky and Alement:

Seared black pudding toastie with whisky-smoked béchamel, $12

Kilchoman single malt, ginger and lemon, $16

Want to see some art at White Night? Here are nine works you need to see. Need to wash all those toasties down? Check out these bars.