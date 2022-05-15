Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Two women sitting across from one another using sign language to communicate.
Photograph: SHVETS production

Celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day

This day aims to get everyone talking, thinking and learning about how we can make physical spaces and the digital sphere accessible for all

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

According to the Australian Human Rights Commission, nearly four million Australians have a disability. That's almost 20 per cent of our country's population and for context, Melbourne has a population of just over five million. We all have a part to play in ensuring venues, events and the digital sphere are accessible for all, and that's what spurned the advent of Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD). 

GAAD is celebrated on the third Thursday in May of each year, and its aim is to bring awareness to how someone with a disability may experience web-based content compared to those without a disability. In 2020, WebAIM analysed one million home pages for accessibility and found that 98 per cent of them had at least one accessibility failure in regards to text, images, sounds and structure. 

Here at Time Out, we work to make our content more accessible to those with visual or hearing impairments by adding alternative and descriptive text to multimedia, using descriptive URLs and adding warnings on content that may affect photosensitive individuals. We also aim to champion wheelchair-accessible bars and restaurants and inform readers when an event that we've highlighted may pose accessibility issues. It's always a work in progress, and we welcome suggestions for how we can continue to make our content more accessible. 

Wondering how you can do your part this GAAD? Find a list of local and digital events like accessibility bootcamps, webinars and learning experiences here, spread awareness on GAAD through your platforms or use this guide to ensure that any content that you create is accessible to all.

Looking for wheelchair-accessible bars and restaurants in Melbourne? We've rounded up some of our top picks below. 

Garden State Hotel
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Garden State Hotel

  • Bars
  • Melbourne

On top of serving up elevated versions of pub classics, this bar and restaurant located in the heart of the city is also a feast for the eyes. Four levels surround a central atrium that lets natural light permeate from above, and the interior is fitted with black steel, greenery and an aquarium’s worth of glass that makes you feel like you're in a lush greenhouse. A majority of the venue is wheelchair accessible, and some of the other connected spaces are accessible via the lift. 

Read more
Supernormal
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Supernormal

  • Restaurants
  • Asian
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

This buzzing, Asian-inspired diner features a spiral staircase down into their private dining room for exclusive functions, but there is also lift access to the lower level. The main area at street level has a step-free entrance from Flinders Lane, where you can join the perennial queue for a table at this popular spot. Consider an early bird special to take advantage of the fact that they take bookings until 5.30pm.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Maccaroni Trattoria Italiana

Maccaroni Trattoria Italiana

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

The chefs at this Manchester Lane restaurant are committed to following traditional recipes, so if you've been fancying a visit to Rome but haven't had the time, Maccaroni may be the next best thing. The restaurant has wheelchair accessible seating, and the toilet is accessible via a ramp outside. 

Read more
Book online
Liminal
Photograph: Nathalie Saldumbide

Liminal

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

The insides match the elegant outsides. The theme is Art Deco – think curvy chartreuse banquettes, white marble-top tables, slate-coloured concrete, minimalist Scandi furniture. If you're after a wheelchair-accessible spot for breakfast, brunch or lunch, this restaurant has ground-level seating and a lift to get to the second floor. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Sunda
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Sunda

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

Punch Lane’s finest dining experience offers step-free access at street level, but unfortunately no lift access to their mezzanine for functions and events. When booking it’s best to request the lower level so you aren’t seated upstairs. Get ready for fun Southeast Asian dishes with a modern Australian twist, like the Vegemite curry with roti. 

Read more
Maha
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Maha

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 2 of 4

Maha is a sensory experience, beginning with the automatic door you touch to open and the gleaming golden tactiles at the top of the stairs. A sub-basement location means yeah, you’ll have to ask staff to come upstairs and operate the service lift for you. Downstairs, though, effort has gone into creating an atmosphere where you can relax and hear yourself think while you inhale the rich Middle Eastern aromas.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Bang Bang at the Rifle Club
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Bang Bang at the Rifle Club

  • Restaurants
  • Fusion
  • Elsternwick
  • price 2 of 4

This leafy canteen holds a special place on the list because not only do they serve up great Thai fusion, but go the extra mile with accessibility built into the restaurant’s $2 million renovation. Bang Bang’s online functions kit even includes a useful map for pre-visit research, detailing the locations of ramp access, accessible toilet, types of seating, and weather protection for this indoor/outdoor crowd-pleaser.

Read more
Order online
Park St Dining
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Park St Dining

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Brunswick East
  • price 2 of 4

Bordered by a broad cycling path and abutting a playground, Park Street delivers on its commitment to community-friendly practice. It’s step-free and has comfortable aisles between the rows of tables, plus this friendly inner north establishment has lots of options for indoor and outdoor seating. They’ve ensured their ethical standards extend beyond the delicious Mediterranean food and into the community.

Read more
Advertising
Cutler and Co
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Cutler and Co

  • Restaurants
  • Fitzroy
  • price 3 of 4

Located inside a renovated factory, Cutler and Co gives you ample floor space to socialise. A small dining section up the back is elevated by a single step, but everywhere else is smoothly level with Gertrude Street. Low lighting soothes the eyes, while the music is turned up just loud enough to remind you it’s after work hours and you can do whatever you like. If you're feeling fancy, try the chef's selection menu for $150 per guest and try some dishes that celebrate some of the season's most exciting ingredients. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Show moreLoading animation
Wheelchair accessible bars in Melbourne
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Wheelchair accessible bars in Melbourne

  • Bars

Melbourne’s bar scene is legendary, but wheelchair accessibility isn’t always top of the list of design features for venues situated in cobbled lanes, down narrow or nonexistent footpaths, inside tiny holes-in-the-wall, and hidden up flights of stairs. But when you're after a drink in this city of great booze, these venues are easy to access.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.