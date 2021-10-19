Melbourne
Timeout

People surfing at Urban Surf
Photograph: Urban Surf/Javi Muñoz-Pacotwo

The best socially distanced activities in Melbourne

Keen to hang but don't want to sit inside with a lot of other people? We got you

Cassidy Knowlton
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Melbourne, it's been a minute. We've been inside for a long time, and although we are thrilled to be getting out and about, many of us are not as keen on sitting in crowded rooms as we were in the Beforetimes. 

But luckily, the end of lockdown six coincides with the middle of spring, when Melbourne's weather warms up and at least some days are perfect for spending outdoors. If the weather's fine, grab your mates and try out one of these activities, while remaining socially distanced outside. Don't forget to follow local rules and always, always slip, slop, slap. 

Recommended: 11 ways to beat the heat in Melbourne

Explore one of these secret gardens
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Explore one of these secret gardens

  • Things to do

We've definitely become experts in the parks and gardens nearest to our homes, but now is the time to explore a bit further afield. Luckily there are lots of parks and gardens in Melbourne that are slightly off the beaten path. Here you'll find gardens devoted to Australian natives, fancy ferns and some not-so-ubiquitous plants like cacti, rhododendrons, tulips and lotuses – perfect for when you need some green in your life.

Go kayaking
Photograph: Supplied/Kayak Melbourne

Go kayaking

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Docklands

We’re pretty lucky having a river running through our city – mostly because it means we get to do things like paddle a kayak along it and observe Melbourne’s skyline from a pretty special vantage point. Kayak Melbourne specialises in guided kayak tours that take you along the Yarra River between Victoria Harbour and Melbourne Park. You can choose to soak up the sunshine with the afternoon City Sights Kayak Tour, or you can explore our waterways by night with the Moonlight Kayak Tours. The tours will be available from Wednesdays through Sundays, and you can book in through the Kayak Melbourne website.

Catch a movie outside
Photograph: Supplied

Catch a movie outside

  • Film
  • Outdoor cinema

During the warmer months, Melbourne's long days and balmy nights make for the perfect backdrop for an outdoor cinema. Which is exactly why Melbourne has so many of them. From 1950s style drive-ins to outdoor rooftop cinemas scattered across the suburbs, our city has plenty of locations to catch an al fresco film – these are just a few of out favourites. 

 

Go surfing
Photograph: Urban Surf/Ed Sloane

Go surfing

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Tullamarine

Head along to Australia's first inland surf park, Urbnsurf, to hang ten without having to go down the coast. This inland wave pool is pumping out up to 1,000 perfect, two-metre-high ocean-like surfing waves every hour. The two-hectare surfing lagoon has areas customisable for all ages and abilities – so if you're not Layne Beachley just yet, you'll do just fine.

Go for a walk
Photograph: Parks Victoria

Go for a walk

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours

Who says you need to leave the city to get into nature? There are plenty of gorgeous places to stretch your legs in Melbourne itself, no car trip needed.  You can get to many of these walks on the tram, bus or train. There are plenty of beautiful walking trails dotted in and around Melbourne, running right through the CBD and stretching out to the suburbs. Lace up your sneakers and try out one of Melbourne's top walks.

Fly over the Yarra on a zipline
Photograph: Emily Godfrey

Fly over the Yarra on a zipline

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

We cannot tell you how many times we've discussed what a good idea it would be to put a zipline across the Yarra River. Clearly, we're not the only ones to have thought so. This December, a zipline is being installed across Melbourne's Yarra River, allowing daring locals and tourists alike to soar over the water. This will be Melbourne's first zipline experience, and it comes to the city from Firefly Zipline, a group that has decades of experience developing and running adventure experiences.

Drink on a rooftop
Photograph: Johnny's Green Room/Supplied

Drink on a rooftop

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars

Drinking on a rooftop is at least 20 per cent more fun than drinking at street level, and drinking en plein air is safer than drinking inside a venue. So jump on those stairs, hit that lift button and check out these high-and-mighty gems. Some of these are in the city, and some in the surrounding suburbs are perfect for city views. 

Read more
Go to the beach
Photograph: Rosino on Flickr

Go to the beach

  • Attractions
  • Beaches

While Sydney gets all the beachy glory, Melbourne's bay beaches are a terrific place to spend some time outside, whether you're keen on swimming, wading, beachcombing or just relaxing on the sand. Bring friends, bring a picnic and spend the day catching some rays. Don't forget to slip, slop, slap.

Read more
Have a picnic
Photograph: Roberto Seba / Visit Victoria

Have a picnic

  • Things to do

OK, you might be a little tired of picnicking, but if you do it right it's still a lovely way to enjoy friends' company without spending time inside. Our number one picnic tip: bring camping chairs. There are loads of green pockets throughout Melbourne just perfect for a picnic.

 

Have a barbecue
Photograph: R Reeve

Have a barbecue

  • Things to do

Picnic packs are fantastic, but there's something about food that is cooked and eaten alfresco that makes it at least 15 per cent more delicious than food cooked and eaten inside.  We are very fortunate in Melbourne to have hundreds of free municipal barbecues in our parks, gardens, beaches and other summertime hot spots. Across the city there are plenty of picturesque spots with in-built barbecues just waiting to have some snags (meat or veggie) thrown onto them.

Play golf
Photograph: bedrck

Play golf

  • Things to do
  • Sports

Golf has a reputation for being a snooty and expensive sport, but it doesn't have to be so. There are plenty of affordable public courses in Melbourne where you can work on your short game and get tips on improving your drive. These courses offer casual play as well as passes for golfers who are more committed, and many of them offer lessons to help total novices whose entire knowledge of golf comes from Happy Gilmore. You can rent clubs, balls and buggies, so don't let a lack of equipment stop you from hitting the links. Heck, some even offer mini-golf for those who aren't ready to tackle the big holes yet. 

