We've definitely become experts in the parks and gardens nearest to our homes, but now is the time to explore a bit further afield. Luckily there are lots of parks and gardens in Melbourne that are slightly off the beaten path. Here you'll find gardens devoted to Australian natives, fancy ferns and some not-so-ubiquitous plants like cacti, rhododendrons, tulips and lotuses – perfect for when you need some green in your life.
Melbourne, it's been a minute. We've been inside for a long time, and although we are thrilled to be getting out and about, many of us are not as keen on sitting in crowded rooms as we were in the Beforetimes.
But luckily, the end of lockdown six coincides with the middle of spring, when Melbourne's weather warms up and at least some days are perfect for spending outdoors. If the weather's fine, grab your mates and try out one of these activities, while remaining socially distanced outside. Don't forget to follow local rules and always, always slip, slop, slap.