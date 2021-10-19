Keen to hang but don't want to sit inside with a lot of other people? We got you

Melbourne, it's been a minute. We've been inside for a long time, and although we are thrilled to be getting out and about, many of us are not as keen on sitting in crowded rooms as we were in the Beforetimes.

But luckily, the end of lockdown six coincides with the middle of spring, when Melbourne's weather warms up and at least some days are perfect for spending outdoors. If the weather's fine, grab your mates and try out one of these activities, while remaining socially distanced outside. Don't forget to follow local rules and always, always slip, slop, slap.