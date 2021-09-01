Designed by architect Joseph Reed (who also did the Melbourne Town Hall and the State Library of Victoria) and completed in 1880, the Royal Exhibition Building is one of Australia’s most impressive architectural beauties. It is one of the world’s oldest remaining exhibition pavilions and was built to host the first official World’s Fair in the Southern Hemisphere. While smaller sections of the building were demolished or ravaged by fire, the main building, known as the Great Hall, has survived. Not only is the building impressive from the outside, the ornate decor of the Great Hall needs to be seen IRL (you can get a good peek at select events throughout the year, including the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show, the Dog Lovers Show and the Finders Keepers Market). Fun fact: the Royal Exhibition Building was the first building in the country to be awarded UNESCO World Heritage status (take that, Sydney Opera House!).
Let’s face it: Melbourne isn’t really known for its skyline. Besides the famous Arts Centre spire and the gargantuan Eureka Tower, we don’t really have defining buildings that shoot out into the stratosphere. Instead, you’ll find some of Melbourne’s best buildings hidden within the grid, on street corners or in grand, green gardens. Below we’ve picked our favourite beautiful buildings in and around Melbourne. Once lockdown is over, we suggest making a day of it and seeing how many you can visit.
