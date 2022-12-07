18 things Melburnians say they'll do, but never will

You’ve got to give it to us: we dream big in Melbourne. That said, not all our intentions become reality...

There's always a lot going on in our fair city, but truth be told, there are some things that Melburnians are always saying they'll do, but never will. From dining at that popular restaurant and finding ways to save some dosh, to stashing umbrellas away for unexpected rainy days, here are 18 things we intend to do that never become reality.