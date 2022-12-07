Melbourne
A street view of Centre Place laneway in Melbourne.
Photograph: Shutterstock

18 things Melburnians say they'll do, but never will

You’ve got to give it to us: we dream big in Melbourne. That said, not all our intentions become reality...

Rose Johnstone
Adena Maier
Written by
Rose Johnstone
&
Adena Maier
There's always a lot going on in our fair city, but truth be told, there are some things that Melburnians are always saying they'll do, but never will. From dining at that popular restaurant and finding ways to save some dosh, to stashing umbrellas away for unexpected rainy days, here are 18 things we intend to do that never become reality. 

  1. Start making your own coffee so you’re not single-handedly putting your barista through graphic design school.
  2. Set your alarm for 7am on a Sunday to line up for Lune’s perfect, perfect croissants.
  3. Get up early and run around the Tan, instead of snoozing your alarm to the point that you’ve got three minutes to frantically get ready for work.
  4. Book in for a full degustation at Attica or Brae (with matching wines, of course).
  5. Buy a bike lock that takes more than a pair of nail scissors to cut.
  6. Find a spot where your whole crew can sit together at the Queen Victoria Night Market.
  7. Ride the whole Yarra Trail instead of stopping at the first pub you pass and “resting” until darkness falls.
  8. Reject the duopoly of Coles and Woolworths in favour of the mixed fruit and veggie box at CERES.
  9. Have just one (one!) cocktail at the Black Pearl.
  10. Cheer on your friends doing Run Melbourne, instead of meeting them later in the afternoon for brunch.
  11. Join your friends for a “quick dance and a drink” and not end up at Revs at 7am.
  12. Make your own poached eggs and avo toast this weekend instead of spending $30 on breakfast at a café.
  13. Plan ahead and see your favourite comedians at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, instead of waiting until the last minute and failing to get tickets. 
  14. Get into a sport that's not AFL.
  15. Take the time to climb the 1000 steps
  16. Stash an extra umbrella or rain jacket for Melbourne's classic random rainy days. 
  17. Ride the rides at Luna Park
  18. Go to the Eureka Skydeck and get the heebie-jeebies standing on the glass cube suspended 300 metres above the city.

RECOMMENDED: 35 things Melburnians are weirdly proud of.

