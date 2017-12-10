What to see at Midsumma Festival
Melbourne's annual queer festival continues to grow with a diverse and jam-packed arts line-up
The appropriately named Midsumma Festival takes over the city every January with an explosion of LGBTIQ pride. It's largely known for its killer parties and Pride March, but the festival's greatest asset might just be its extraordinary line-up of theatre, cabaret, visual arts and live music.
From drag superstars to a surreal but strangely provocative exhibition of mounted Barbie heads, here are our picks of Midsumma's cultural offerings.
Riot
This alt-cabaret variety show from Ireland, starring drag queen and marriage equality activist Panti Bliss, promises politics with a hefty dose of partying.
Trophy Wife Barbie
Conceptual artist Annelies Hofmeyr's Trophy Wife Barbie has become a bit of a social media sensation, with more than 230,000 followers on Instagram.
PO PO MO CO’s Second Birthday Show
PO PO MO CO is short for "Post Post Modern Comedy". That might sound like a rather pretentious and potentially painful prospect, but what you really need to know about this troupe is that they're wildly funny.
Hir
If you missed out on Taylor Mac's 24 hour extravaganza last year, Red Stitch is bringing one of Mac's earlier (and shorter) works to Melbourne.
John Barrowman in Concert
John Barrowman might be best known as Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who, but he's also one of the most successful musical theatre stars of recent decades.
We Were There
There are plenty of plays about men living with HIV/AIDS in the early 1980s and '90s, but there are few that deal with this period from the perspective of the women who were there.
Mama Alto: Queerly Beloved
Queerly Beloved is the new "queer empowerment" tour from gender-transcending cabaret artiste Mama Alto, best known for her pure-voiced but startlingly powerful renditions of jazz classics.
Strangers in Between
Tommy Murphy's play about a young man searching for belonging and a sense of his own identity in Sydney's Kings Cross premiered in 2005, breaking box office records at Griffin Theatre.
Lucky: Songs by Kylie
Helpmann Award-winning cabaret artist Michael Griffiths teams up with Dean Bryant to tell the story of Kylie Minogue and sing through her sparkling pop songbook.
KillJoy - Destroy the Fantasy
The title of this show might be KillJoy, but there's no shortage of vivacity and fire in this fusion of live music, circus, performance art and storytelling.