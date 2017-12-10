0 Love It
What to see at Midsumma Festival

Melbourne's annual queer festival continues to grow with a diverse and jam-packed arts line-up

By Ben Neutze Posted: Sunday December 10 2017

Photograph: Supplied
PO PO MO CO's Second Birthday

The appropriately named Midsumma Festival takes over the city every January with an explosion of LGBTIQ pride. It's largely known for its killer parties and Pride March, but the festival's greatest asset might just be its extraordinary line-up of theatre, cabaret, visual arts and live music.

From drag superstars to a surreal but strangely provocative exhibition of mounted Barbie heads, here are our picks of Midsumma's cultural offerings.

Riot

This alt-cabaret variety show from Ireland, starring drag queen and marriage equality activist Panti Bliss, promises politics with a hefty dose of partying.

Arts Centre Melbourne , Southbank Wednesday January 31 2018 - Friday February 9 2018
Trophy Wife Barbie

Conceptual artist Annelies Hofmeyr's Trophy Wife Barbie has become a bit of a social media sensation, with more than 230,000 followers on Instagram.

Lord Coconut , Melbourne Tuesday January 16 2018 - Saturday February 3 2018
We Were There

There are plenty of plays about men living with HIV/AIDS in the early 1980s and '90s, but there are few that deal with this period from the perspective of the women who were there. 

Chapel Off Chapel , Prahran Tuesday January 23 2018 - Sunday February 4 2018
