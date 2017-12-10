What to see at Midsumma Festival

The appropriately named Midsumma Festival takes over the city every January with an explosion of LGBTIQ pride. It's largely known for its killer parties and Pride March, but the festival's greatest asset might just be its extraordinary line-up of theatre, cabaret, visual arts and live music.

From drag superstars to a surreal but strangely provocative exhibition of mounted Barbie heads, here are our picks of Midsumma's cultural offerings.