10 things to do on Black Friday in NYC instead of shopping

As an epicenter for capitalism, Black Friday in NYC can be intense. All those stores! So many deals! And believe it or not, but people still go out to shop in person. If the thought of crowded storefronts in a pandemic world sends shivers down your spine, or if browsing the web for discounts just doesn’t do it for you anymore, we’ve come up with 10 foolproof things to do in NYC that are guaranteed to spark more joy than a cashmere sweater. Yes, even if it’s 50 percent off! Trust us—no discounts or deals can compare to the memories you’ll make at these New York attractions and top NYC art museums. But if you’re really itching to go shopping in NYC, we encourage you to resist the urge until Small Business Saturday so you can support the city’s independent shops.