For a hearty and satisfying feed, it’s hard to go past a steak – one that’s rosy and juicy on the inside with a consistent char, full of flavour and well-seasoned. Sydney’s home to many excellent steak restaurants (you can check out our guide over here). In fact, our city boasts six of the world’s best steak diners for 2024. But this guide is not about those. This guide is for when you want a damn good steak without the higher price point. A protein hit without breaking the bank, if you will. Time Out’s critics, including Food & Drink Editor and fellow carnivore Avril Treasure, have hit the streets (and yes, the pubs) to bring you the best affordable steaks in Sydney. Below are the ones that are a cut above the rest.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

After more bargain meals? Check out our guide to the best cheap eats in Sydney. After fun for nothing? Here's our list of the best free things to do in Sydney.