Steak frites at The Royal
Photograph: Maria Boyadgis

The best cheap steaks in Sydney

Sydney's best steaks for $25 and under

Photograph: Maria Boyadgis

Written by Emily Lloyd-Tait & Avril Treasure
For a hearty and satisfying feed, it’s hard to go past a steak – one that’s rosy and juicy on the inside with a consistent char, full of flavour and well-seasoned. Sydney’s home to many excellent steak restaurants (you can check out our guide over here). In fact, our city boasts six of the world’s best steak diners for 2024. But this guide is not about those. This guide is for when you want a damn good steak without the higher price point. A protein hit without breaking the bank, if you will. Time Out’s critics, including Food & Drink Editor and fellow carnivore Avril Treasure, have hit the streets (and yes, the pubs) to bring you the best affordable steaks in Sydney. Below are the ones that are a cut above the rest.

Steaks in Sydney for $25 or less

The Lord Dudley

  • Paddington
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
The Lord Dudley
The Lord Dudley

When? Tuesdays
How much? $18
Woollahra pub The Lord Dudley has old-world charm in spades and they also serve an affordable steak on Tuesdays, so really it’s a win win. Steak, chips and top-notch atmosphere? We’re there.

Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney

The Royal, Darlington

  • Darlington
The Royal, Darlington
The Royal, Darlington
Photograph: Graham Denholm

When? Daily
How much? $15
This Darlington corner pub does a $15 steak everyday, which is the primary reason Sydney Uni students aren't anaemic. They’ll cook a rump to your liking, joined by your choice of two: chips, salad or a sauce. (Or pay the extra few dollars and get it all.)

Emily Lloyd-Tait
The Dog Hotel

  • Randwick
The Dog Hotel
The Dog Hotel
Photograph: Aristo Risi

When? Thursdays
How much? $25
Randwick gem The Dog has a steak deal you’re going to want to make friends with. For $25 big ones, get stuck into a chargrilled steak served with Café de Paris butter, chips and a leaf salad, plus your choice of schooner of Heineken, glass of wine or soft drink. Now, that’s good value in our books.

Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
The Woollahra Hotel

  • Woollahra
The Woollahra Hotel
The Woollahra Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

When? Wednesdays
How much? $20
Get your hands on a rump steak served with chips and slaw at The Woollahra Hotel. Plus, you can get $20 off any bottle of wine. In short: buy a bottle of your fave vino, and get a free steak. Sounds good to us.

Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Clock Hotel

  • Pubs
  • Surry Hills
Clock Hotel
Clock Hotel
Photograph: Leon Chen

When? Tuesdays
How much? $25
Having a beer on the balcony of The Clock in Surry Hills is always a good time. And it’s even better when you can pair it with a 200g rump steak with a rocket salad, fries, Café de Paris butter or peppercorn sauce.

Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Book online

Royal Hotel - Paddington

  • Paddington
Royal Hotel - Paddington
Royal Hotel - Paddington
Photograph: Maria Boyadgis

When? Wednesdays
How much? $20
Paddington stalwart The Royal Hotel serves $20 steak frites with Café de Paris butter and jus on hump day. Have a sundowner on the rooftop, cheer on your favourite team and get around the midweek steak.

Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Pyrmont Bridge Hotel

  • Darling Harbour
Pyrmont Bridge Hotel
Pyrmont Bridge Hotel

When? Weekdays
How much? $15
This late-night watering hole, located just outside Sydney's CBD in the Darling Harbour precinct, serves a cheap steak available Monday to Friday, 11am to 5pm, with any drink. The Angus rump steak is served with mash or chips and gravy, which is sure to do the trick.

Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney

Forrester's

  • Surry Hills
Forrester's
Forrester's
Photograph: Yasmin Mund

When? Mondays
How much? $15
$15 for a decent feed these days in Sydney is solid. Surry Hills boozer Forrester's serves its grilled rump steak with golden chips, but you will need to order a drink to get this offer.

Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Hotel Mosman

  • Mosman
Hotel Mosman
Hotel Mosman

When? Daily
How much? $19.90
Doesn't matter whether it's Monday or Sunday here, you can get a cheap steak everyday. You'll get a 300g porterhouse steak served with mash or chips and your choice of choice of sauce.

Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney

Cauliflower Hotel

  • Pubs
  • Waterloo
Cauliflower Hotel
Cauliflower Hotel

When? Thursdays
How much? $18
For less than twenty bucks, get your hands on a rump steak with chippies and your choice of sauce from this Waterloo pub. Plus, for an extra $3 you can get mash and veggies and the team are pouring $8 Balter XPA that day, too.

Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney

