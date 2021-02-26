The best things to do this weekend: February 26-28

After a washout of week (read more about why this summer has been so soggy here), there are blue skies forecast for the weekend. The conditions will be perfect for an easy hike, a trip to a National Park or the beach. But if you want to spend your downtime in the city, we’ve got a few suggestions for you.

Upmarket Surry Hills charcoal chicken joint Henrietta is rolling out a chook-filled feast every weekend afternoon from noon to 3pm. For $89 per person, you’ll get your fill of Lebanese delights, but you’ll also be able to wash it all down with bottomless slushie cocktails. Each weekend there will be a different limited-edition flavour, but if you want to keep it classy, you can also opt for unlimited Aperol spritzes instead.

Keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a rainbow-hued Mr Whippy van. These colourful ice cream trucks will be handing out fabulous free cones, bedazzled in colourful edible goodies, absolutely free, in honour of this year's Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. There are two flavours on offer: the Rainbow Rise, featuring soft serve vanilla and rainbow sprinkles, and the Love Out Loud, a bright red velvet waffle cone drizzled with strawberry sauce.

The prosecco and rosé will be flowing all summer long down at the Winery, Crown Street's secret garden of delicious vintages and serene surrounds. Settle in for an Italian-inspired feast courtesy of the venue’s new Tuscan Long Lunch. For just $59 you’ll get a glass of prosecco and three-course meal, and for just $39 more, you can enjoy bottomless bubbles as you while away the afternoon.

Take a trip down the rabbit hole and unleash your inner artist at this paint sip event at the magical Potts Point watering hole. Hosted by Cork and Canvas, this two-and-a-half-hour evening is packed with puzzles, cocktails, scavenger hunts and of course, a bit of painting, in the style of the Cubist visionary Picasso. Tickets are $120, and you’ll get to take home your masterpiece artwork at the end of the night.

On a beautiful summer’s day, there's nothing quite like sipping on a refreshing Aperol Spritz in the sun. That’s exactly what you can expect at Terrace on the Domain’s new chic pop-up picnic ground. For $80 you’ll get a luxury hamper for two, including Aperol Spritzes, charcuterie, mortadella, homemade pickles, Aussie cheeses, chutneys and fresh fruit. And what Italian-themed picnic would be complete without a velvety tiramisu to round out your meal?

Enjoy some live DJ beats and few drinks at the Sunday session with the most quintessential Sydney view around. From 3-10pm at the Opera Bar, you can marvel at the Sydney Harbour Bridge while the likes of Simon Caldwell, Kali, Lauren Hansom and Ayebatonye spin those tunes. There will also be live performances from top local talents, and a specially curated menu of six house-made Patrón tequila cocktails to ensure you see the weekend out right.

With the usual Mardi Gras Fair Day festivities on hold this year, one of Sydney's longest-running gyms is stepping up, getting pumped and shredded to host its own mini-fair day on Saturday, February 27. With an appearance by one of the biggest names in Sydney drag, Maxi Shield, as well as DJs, MCs, fitness and mental health seminars, health advice, complimentary taste testings at the new City Gym Eatery, giveaways, lucky door prizes and more, it’s set to be a gay ol’ day. The event will also be raising money for suicide prevention and mental health support in collaboration with BeyondBlue.



Read how City Gym became a Mardi Gras hero and beloved LGBTQIA hub for more than four decades.

The 15-metre-long work titled 'Past-Present-Future' was unveiled this week, and the artist made history last year when he became the first Aboriginal winner of the prestigious Archibald Prize for his portrait of AFL legend Adam Goodes. Namatjira says the mural “brings the outback to the big smoke” and depicts First Nations men, who are too often vilified in Australian society, as respected leaders, changemakers and strong role models. The painting will be on display in the MCA foyer for the next two years.

It’s alive! This head-spinning take on Mel Brooks’ classic B-movie horror spoof is the first production to grace the stage of Sydney’s home of grassroots musical theatre since it was forced to close under government shutdown orders 11 months ago. Director Alexander Berlage has created a neon-coloured fever dream of a show that is as bizarre as it is brilliant. Starring Matthew Backer as the dashing young anatomist Frederick Frankenstein, the show is playing until March 27.

