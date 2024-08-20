Sydney's Murder Mall is transforming into a lush new hotel

Sydney’s hotel scene is on the up. Old-school favourites like the Park Hyatt and the Four Seasons have been setting the standard for years, and when Capella Sydney opened its doors back in 2023, the collective bar was raised – with the heritage-listed hotel scoring gold in global design awards, and receiving a lot of cred from some of the world’s most discerning hotel experts. Later this year, the Harbour City's hotel landscape is getting even more exciting – with a stunning new boutique hotel from TFE Hotels – the same operators as Brisbane's The Calile – set to transform one of Sydney's most notorious shopping centres – known not-so-affectionately as "Murder Mall" – into a stunning boutique hotel.

The Eve is set to open in November, and it'll bring some fab food into the area, too – Liquid and Larder (the people who’ve brought us some of Sydney’s very best steaks, burgers and happy hours) have been confirmed as the hospo gurus who will look after the food and beverage offerings.

Housed within the heart of a new lifestyle precinct in Redfern, The EVE will be a 102-room boutique hotel, complete with several dining and drinking options brought to life by the team behind Bistecca, The Gidley, The Rover and Alfie’s.

The Sydney-based hospo group won the role as the official food and beverage partner for The Eve Hotel Sydney after a competitive tender, and we have to admit – we’re not mad about it. Located on the border between Surry Hills and Redfern, The Eve happens to be within striking distance of our office – so learning that we could be a short walk away from a Bistecca-grade steak is music to our ears.

So far, confirmed features of The Eve include a rooftop restaurant and bar, poolside dining and a lobby bar and dining space. If you’re staying in house at the hotel, you’ll be able to order room service from a menu curated by the Liquid & Larder team – here’s hoping The Gidley burger makes the cut.

Photograph: Christopher Pearce



“We are known across our portfolio of restaurants and bars for providing our guests with extraordinary sensory experiences and challenging the status quo. Having the opportunity to playfully curate multiple spaces and experiences is what excites us most about entering the world of hotels,” explained Liquid & Larder co-founder and director, James Bradey, who described the yet-to-open hotel as “stylish and transportive.”

The Liquid & Larder team describe their approach to hospitality as “experience led”, and if you’ve been lucky enough to set foot in the grand dining room at The Gidley, or cosied up in a booth at The Rover, you’ll know what they mean.



Photograph: Supplied | The EVE

“The Eve will be an urban escapism, stylish and transportive, and our venues will carry through that sense of wanderlust,” Bradley said on the newly-confirmed partnership.

The super-luxe new hotel is set to open this November, and you can keep posted on updates over here.



