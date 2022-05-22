Sydney
The vivid lights shine out beneath the illuminated harbour bridge
Photograph: Supplied

The best places to eat during Vivid 2022

The city is aglow and there's plenty of good eating going on

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
It's the most vibrant time of year and after a few seasons in hibernation because, well, you know, Vivid is back and bigger than ever. The city may have been in slumber, but now Sydney is ready to get lit up like a Christmas tree – and we're going to need fuel to take in all that glitters and glows.

Never-before-lit buildings will add new sparkle to the city skyline this year; while an epic water sculpture on a scale yet to be seen in Australia will rise from the waters of Cockle Bay in Darling Harbour. The show stopping Sydney Infinity by Oracle Liquid will incorporate 12 80-metre high water shooters and dramatic lighting, with it all supported by a Sydney-inspired soundtrack from DJ Pee Wee Ferris.

Of course, Vivid isn’t just about beautiful lights. The Vivid Ideas and Vivid Music programs bring big conversations and major music acts to the fore, and the Vivid Live program will transform the Sydney Opera House inside and out, celebrating artists at the forefront of their genres.

The festivities commence on May 27 through to June 18, with mesmerising art displays, 3D light projections, uplifting live music performances and deep-dive discussions lighting up 11 locations over 23 nights. But more on that later. Right now, we're focused on what matters most: eating.

Still hungry? Check out the best restaurants in Sydney's CBD right now.

Ok, ok, onto the lights. This is the whole sparkling round up of Vivid 2022.

Where to eat during Vivid 2022

Aria
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Aria

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

Aria and ACID.FLWRS have come together to create a visual experience for guests for the duration of Vivid Sydney. Incredible ACID.FLWRS installations will be spotted throughout the venue, and their table settings will be changed for the month to feature snippets of the installations on the tables.

Read more
Book online
William Blue Dining

William Blue Dining

  • Restaurants
  • The Rocks

If you want to bring together three thrilling elements, boy have we got the one for you. Combining some of tomorrow's finest young chefs, the bright lights of Vivid, and mother-flippin' Top Gun, William Blue Dining has released a Maverick-themed menu for Vivid 2022. 

Read more
Opera Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Opera Bar

  • Bars
  • Sydney

Light lovers can relax waterside with one of three illuminated blue Bombay Sapphire cocktails at Opera Bar this Vivid season. The Icehouse (Bombay Sapphire Sunset Gin, lemon, pineapple, soda), Lychee Calling (gin, fino sherry, vermouth, lychee liqueur, citrus), and Blue Collins (Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Gin, lemon juice, pineapple, soda) pair well with the Vivid snack menu of Sydney rock oysters; romesco crudites with dip and corn tortillas; and rainbow blondie vanilla brownies doused in double cream and colourful candied popcorn. Cute.

Read more
Din Tai Fung
Photograph: Supplied/Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung

  • Restaurants
  • Darling Harbour

In celebration of Sydney’s annual festival of lights, Din Tai Fung is releasing limited-edition rainbow dumplings. With six different fillings, these dumplings are the perfect way to celebrate Sydney’s spectacular light show. Inspired by the vibrant lights that light up Sydney during Vivid, the popular dumpling chain has put a rainbow spin on their famous Xiao Long Bao dumplings.

Read more
ToastieSmith
Photograph: Supplied/ToastieSmith

ToastieSmith

Bringing delicious Korean street toast to Sydney, ToastieSmith has redefined the humble toasted sandwich by using Asian fusion flavours to create unique and delicious loaded sandwiches. In collaboration with Vivid Sydney, ToastieSmith is launching their ‘Blind Box’ mystery toasties at their Darling Square location from 5pm every day.

Read more
Vivid Sydney Dinner
Photograph: Supplied

Vivid Sydney Dinner

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

Mike Eggart of Totti's and Dan Hong of Mr Wong are teaming up to bring the first ever Vivid food event in Sydney, promising an immersive dining experience of light and colour. The event will have the Ivy's ballroom transformed into a "sensory symphony" of live music — including performances by neo-soul singer Ngaiire, the multi-talented Virginia Gay, jazz musician James Morrison and DJ Kate Monroe — and a custom lights show exclusive to the event.

Read more
Buy ticket
Spice Temple
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Spice Temple

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

Rather than choosing some airy harbourside venue with Opera House views, head underground to the subterranean Spice Temple. A special pre-festival banquet menu is running from 5–6.30pm every night of the Vivid. There’s a longer menu available in the restaurant, and bar snacks available for walk-ins to enjoy with a cocktail or two.

Read more
Book online
Glenmore Hotel
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Glenmore Hotel

  • Bars
  • The Rocks

A lot of fuss gets made over the Glenmore’s unbelievable harbour views, taking in the majesty of the Harbour Bridge and hooking around past the Opera House sails to the glittering CBD. It’s an easy sell, especially because it proves you don’t need to fork out for a top-tier restaurant for the kind of Sydney vista that belongs on a postcard. To capitalise on these incredible views, the Glenmore will be running hot toddy specials just in time for the chilly Vivid nights, along with $15 Margaritas in the lounge from 4–6.30pm on weekdays.

Read more
Mary's CQ
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Mary's CQ

  • Bars
  • Circular Quay

The Circular Quay outpost of everyone's favourite rock and roll burger bar, Mary's, will be transforming into an underground, late night supper club throughout Vivid 2022. There will be jazz, cabaret and comedy kicking off from 10pm every Friday and Saturday and you can even bring your vegan buddies and know they'll be fully catered to.

Read more
