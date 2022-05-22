The best places to eat during Vivid 2022

It's the most vibrant time of year and after a few seasons in hibernation because, well, you know, Vivid is back and bigger than ever. The city may have been in slumber, but now Sydney is ready to get lit up like a Christmas tree – and we're going to need fuel to take in all that glitters and glows.

Never-before-lit buildings will add new sparkle to the city skyline this year; while an epic water sculpture on a scale yet to be seen in Australia will rise from the waters of Cockle Bay in Darling Harbour. The show stopping Sydney Infinity by Oracle Liquid will incorporate 12 80-metre high water shooters and dramatic lighting, with it all supported by a Sydney-inspired soundtrack from DJ Pee Wee Ferris.

Of course, Vivid isn’t just about beautiful lights. The Vivid Ideas and Vivid Music programs bring big conversations and major music acts to the fore, and the Vivid Live program will transform the Sydney Opera House inside and out, celebrating artists at the forefront of their genres.

The festivities commence on May 27 through to June 18, with mesmerising art displays, 3D light projections, uplifting live music performances and deep-dive discussions lighting up 11 locations over 23 nights. But more on that later. Right now, we're focused on what matters most: eating.

Ok, ok, onto the lights. This is the whole sparkling round up of Vivid 2022.