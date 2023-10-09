Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Inside the orange room at El Primo Sanchez with orange tiles, flooring and walls, some plants and disco balls
Photograph: Steven Woodburn

Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Cocktail Bar

Here is the winner for Best Cocktail Bar in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2023

Written by
Time Out editors
Advertising

What makes a great cocktail bar? It goes without saying that, like Mozart, the bartenders need to have mastered the classics. So whether your poison of choice is a Martini, Negroni, Old Fashioned or Margarita, it’s got to be as good as it gets.

A welcoming atmosphere and a cracking vibe are important, as are bartenders who are happy to make recommendations and keen to make your experience there fun. And, of course, great cocktail bars also sling excellent food alongside their killer drinks.

When drinking our way around the city this year, we also took into consideration innovation. Those shaking things up – in and outside of the cocktail shaker, offering something new and fresh. Something exciting. This year we’ve had cocktails that made us cough (in a good way, trust us), and ones made from tortillas.

Above all, we were looking for cocktail bars that serve the kinds of drinks that make you turn to your mate and say, 'You have to try this', and bars that create feelgood memories that stay with you long after the team has called last drinks.

From underground speakeasies to rooftop bars with sweeping vistas of the city, Sydney’s cocktail bar scene is first-class. All our nominees provide exceptional cocktail drinking experiences. So, let’s raise a glass to them.

Click here to return to the main awards page

And the winner is...

El Primo Sanchez
Photograph: Steven Woodburn

El Primo Sanchez

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Paddington

There are a lot of things to love about El Primo Sanchez – Paddington’s cocktail bar by the Maybe Sammy Group (Maybe Sammy, Dean and Nancy on 22) and Public Hospitality Group (Oxford House, the Strand Hotel, Camelia Grove and Lady Hampshire). So let’s start with the most important bit: the karaoke room. The entry is found at the back of the tangerine-coloured room lit up by no less than 15 glittering disco balls. And yes, Shania Twain and ABBA have most certainly been sung there (by yours truly). 

Housed in a historic 1940's pub on Oxford Street, El Primo Sanchez is fun in every sense of the word. At night, the ceiling flickers with neon-rainbow lights like the ones from your school disco. Bartenders look dapper in canary-yellow blazers. One of our cocktails is made from tortillas. And there’s a button you can press for tequila in the karaoke room. So yes, El Primo Sanchez is definitely fun. But it’s got a lot more going for it, too.

El Primo’s team is behind some of Sydney’s best bars. News dropped earlier this year that one of their bartenders – Eduardo Conde – was crowned Australian Bartender of the Year for 2023. So, the chance of having a tasteless, watery and lacklustre cocktail here is about as high as Mr Trump admitting fault.

Add to that some seriously tasty food by Mexican head chef Alejandro Huert (Chica Bonita, No. 92 Restaurant and Wine Bar and Copenhagen's Noma) and you’ve got yourself one cracking cocktail bar.

Read more

We also love these other nominees...

Apollonia
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Apollonia

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Circular Quay

In the basement of a heritage warehouse in Sydney’s CBD you’ll find a Sicilian-inspired cocktail bar named for the ill-fated wife of Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 mobster masterpiece, The Godfather. But don’t let that put you off. For those of us who have been lying about having seen The Godfather their whole lives, good news. Every page of the drinks menu will run you through the storyline (spoilers lie within, but it’s literally been 50 years) so you can impress your date with cinematic knowledge while sipping on a Letter Never Sent, a standout concoction of wheat vodka, honey liquor, pineapple, clove, housemade almond syrup and fresh nutmeg, shaken and served over ice.

Dimly lit and dramatic as the movie itself, Apollonia is, by sheer geography alone, a triumph. Carved into the sandstone bedrock of Customs House, the hand-chipped, 150-year-old walls have been ambitiously transported to the 21st century, with accents of marble bars, deeply stained wooden finishes, mismatched tiles and red leather banquette seating.

Read more
Eau de Vie
Photograph: Supplied

Eau de Vie

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Sydney
  • price 3 of 4

A cocktail that makes you cough doesn’t sound like a good time, but hear us out. When the Eau de Vie bartender brings over our Smokey Rob Roy, he pours a mix of Talisker and Highland whiskies, Diplomatico Mantuano rum, sweet vermouth and orange bitters from a beaker into a glass over a cloud of wood smoke. The smoke dances in and above the glass for for at least a minute. It’s mesmerising. When the haze has subsided, we lift the glass to our lips, but we’ve jumped the gun and our mouth fills with a tasty yet cough-provoking vapour. It also provokes a giggle. We'll wait.

When we do taste this drink – owner Sven Almenning’s signature cocktail – we find it’s exactly as the menu describes: “bold and fierce”. Not for the Piña Colada lovers among us. You get the rich, smoky notes of the whisky playing with the burnt flavours of the actual smoke; the caramel undertones of the rum lending velvety sweetness; herbal elegance from the vermouth, and citrusy brightness from the orange bitters. It’s like a cosy night spent in front of a fireplace, cleverly condensed into a glass. 

Read more
Advertising
Henry Deane
Photography: John Puah | Henry Deane

Henry Deane

  • Bars
  • Millers Point

There are plenty of bars with views out over Sydney – but there are few that offer up almost 360-degree vistas, where you can lap up the Harbour Bridge, the city skyline, the beginnings of the Parramatta River and even Barangaroo below. Henry Deane serves up a feast for the eyes, and anyone who has the pleasure of whiling away a sparkling afternoon followed by a sunset here – like we have – feels actually on top of the world.

Although Henry Deane’s views are grand, he’s an approachable space. During our visit we find a varied mix of visitors: Boomers huddled on lounges, Millennial couples on dates, work colleagues clocking off, and out-of-towners on the deck taking pics of the Opera House. There’s a smart casual dress code, but this isn't the type of place where you’ll get side-eyed for what you’re wearing or who you’re with. Perhaps because, instead of being atop a modern skyscraper or luxe hotel, it’s perched up above a humble Millers Point pub, Hotel Palisade.

Read more
Sky Bar, Shell House
Photograph: Supplied/Johnny Valiant

Sky Bar, Shell House

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Sydney

Sydney’s CBD is full of bars. Irish- and English-style pubs, American-style sports bars, Japanese whiskey bars, German beer cafés, Spanish tapas bars and, now, hundreds of little wine bars like those you might find in Italy. Sky Bar – which sits at the peak of the multi-tiered venue Shell House – brings a little bit of New York to Sydney. And it's a showstopper. 

Sky Bar has floor-to-ceiling windows so that you’re looking, on three sides of the building, out at Sydney’s CBD – including at the 400-tonne heritage Shell House Clocktower that the building is centred around. It’s not The Most spectacular view of the Emerald City, in that there’s no sparkling harbour or Opera House in sight (hey, there's a lot of competition, right?). But you’re situated smack-back in among skyscrapers, in the sky above the most bustling part of the city. Plant yourself up here in the beautifully designed modern Art Deco-style space with a cocktail to watch the sun go down on the day, and you can easily imagine yourself in the Big Apple.

Read more
Book online
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.