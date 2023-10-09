Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Cocktail Bar

There are a lot of things to love about El Primo Sanchez – Paddington’s cocktail bar by the Maybe Sammy Group (Maybe Sammy, Dean and Nancy on 22) and Public Hospitality Group (Oxford House, the Strand Hotel, Camelia Grove and Lady Hampshire). So let’s start with the most important bit: the karaoke room. The entry is found at the back of the tangerine-coloured room lit up by no less than 15 glittering disco balls. And yes, Shania Twain and ABBA have most certainly been sung there (by yours truly).
Housed in a historic 1940's pub on Oxford Street, El Primo Sanchez is fun in every sense of the word. At night, the ceiling flickers with neon-rainbow lights like the ones from your school disco. Bartenders look dapper in canary-yellow blazers. One of our cocktails is made from tortillas. And there’s a button you can press for tequila in the karaoke room. So yes, El Primo Sanchez is definitely fun. But it’s got a lot more going for it, too.
El Primo’s team is behind some of Sydney’s best bars. News dropped earlier this year that one of their bartenders – Eduardo Conde – was crowned Australian Bartender of the Year for 2023. So, the chance of having a tasteless, watery and lacklustre cocktail here is about as high as Mr Trump admitting fault.
Add to that some seriously tasty food by Mexican head chef Alejandro Huert (Chica Bonita, No. 92 Restaurant and Wine Bar and Copenhagen's Noma) and you’ve got yourself one cracking cocktail bar.