Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Cocktail Bar

Here is the winner for Best Cocktail Bar in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2023

What makes a great cocktail bar? It goes without saying that, like Mozart, the bartenders need to have mastered the classics. So whether your poison of choice is a Martini, Negroni, Old Fashioned or Margarita, it’s got to be as good as it gets.

A welcoming atmosphere and a cracking vibe are important, as are bartenders who are happy to make recommendations and keen to make your experience there fun. And, of course, great cocktail bars also sling excellent food alongside their killer drinks.

When drinking our way around the city this year, we also took into consideration innovation. Those shaking things up – in and outside of the cocktail shaker, offering something new and fresh. Something exciting. This year we’ve had cocktails that made us cough (in a good way, trust us), and ones made from tortillas.

Above all, we were looking for cocktail bars that serve the kinds of drinks that make you turn to your mate and say, 'You have to try this', and bars that create feelgood memories that stay with you long after the team has called last drinks.

From underground speakeasies to rooftop bars with sweeping vistas of the city, Sydney’s cocktail bar scene is first-class. All our nominees provide exceptional cocktail drinking experiences. So, let’s raise a glass to them.