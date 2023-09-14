Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Fine Dining Restaurant Nominees

The capacious Crown Street site formerly known as Toko is now the home of Andrew Becher’s latest grand venture, Armorica. No stranger to dropping a casual few mill on a resplendent refit, this grandiose renewal is as tastefully opulent as one has come to expect from the self-confessed Francophile behind Potts Point’s fine-dining duo Franca and Parlar. Once liberated from your coat, deftly hung in the foyer’s bespoke, European oak closet by your impossibly elegant host, you’ll be whisked through the magnificent dining room to your seats. Italian marble, tufted cherry leather, naval brass railings and gilded lamps atop each table – it’s entirely evident that not a single expense has been spared.
Our Best Fine Dining nominees are all restaurants in a premium price bracket that elevate the dining experience to something that’s truly first-class. All nominees in this category show excellent attention to detail and professional execution. They’re the sorts of restaurants you’d visit for a special occasion and be guaranteed a ‘wow’ experience.
The winner for each category will be announced on October 10. To see nominees for all categories, click here.