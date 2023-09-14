Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Fine Dining Restaurant Nominees

Here are the nominees for Best Fine Dining Restaurant in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2023

Our Best Fine Dining nominees are all restaurants in a premium price bracket that elevate the dining experience to something that’s truly first-class. All nominees in this category show excellent attention to detail and professional execution. They’re the sorts of restaurants you’d visit for a special occasion and be guaranteed a ‘wow’ experience.

The winner for each category will be announced on October 10. To see nominees for all categories, click here.

