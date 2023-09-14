Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Relaxed Dining Venue Nominees

If you thought it’s impossible for ‘coastal’ design to not look naff, you certainly aren’t alone. But the old warehouse space previously home to Automata has been given a luxe marine makeover in honour of its recent inception – sustainable seafood restaurant and wine bar, Longshore. And Sydney-based interior design firm Guru Projects have absolutely killed it – the building's stark, industrial bones now exude grace and warmth, thanks to a raw, yet refined glow-up.
The Relaxed Dining Venue Award recognises outstanding Sydney restaurants in the mid-price bracket. All nominees in this category have relaxed and inviting environments, and they’re committed to delivering a singular, heightened experience for diners.
The winner for each category will be announced on October 10. To see nominees for all categories, click here.