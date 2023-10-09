Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Relaxed Dining Venue

The first time we travelled to India we ate palak paneer while drinking Kingfishers on Goa’s moon-shaped beaches, explored the pulsating, hazy streets of Kolkata, and drank sweet tea looking out over the snow-cloaked Himalayas in Darjeeling. We were captivated by the soul of this South Asian country, the depth of flavour in the food, the spices, and the heat. We find exactly this when we visit Raja, Potts Point’s new Indian restaurant by the team behind Ezra.
Raja’s dining room is so beautiful, it looks like it could have been plucked from the pages of Architectural Digest. New York-based designer Rosie Rainbow is behind the vibrant fit-out, which features a kaleidoscope of colours – think warm mustards, dusty pinks, royal blues and rich golds – as well as shapes and patterns.