Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Best Relaxed Dining Venue

We’re not saying that Sydney’s dining scene was 100 times more exciting than Melbourne’s this year, but we’re also not not saying it. This year, we’ve seen more restaurant openings than we can poke a chopstick at – and not only that, venue openings of a seriously high calibre. Ones that don’t quite fit into the fine-dining experience, but are a step above your casual, cheap and cheerful meal. Ones that are fresh, exciting, provide top service, and most importantly, are delicious.

One thing we’ve loved seeing this year is the diversity of new openings, too. From a sexy modern Chinese spot to a chic and vibrant Indian restaurant, a gorgeous Italian-inspired trattoria and a red-hot Thai joint, the venues have sure kept us on our toes, our souls content, and our bellies full.

That’s why you’ll see there are seven nominees in this category – more than any other – because we believe every venue below is doing something outstanding in their field and deserve to be here.

One thing’s for sure, that buzz that you can feel in the air here in Sydney is here to stay. And that is something to celebrate.