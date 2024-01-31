1. Napa, CA
World-class wine, views of rolling hills covered in vines, gourmet dining and extra-extravagent resorts—there's a reason Napa Valley is the destination of choice for honeymooners and romantic vacations for couples of any age (well, over 21.) A getaway to Napa is certainly centered around wine. And with more than 400 wineries and 90 tasting rooms across the county, it can be hard to choose. Some of our favorites include Markham Vineyards in St. Helena and the iconic Trefethen Winery in Napa proper. But one of the best ways to make the most of a trip to Wine Country is to book a ticket on the historic Napa Valley Wine Train, which offers a variety of rides that let you ride through the vineyards and, on some, stop off at various wineries along the way.