Napa Valley
Photograph: Courtesy Visit Napa Valley

The most romantic cities in the USA

From adventure-seekers to beach lovers wine enthusiasts, our most romantic cities in the U.S. will entice any couple

Clara Hogan
Written by
Clara Hogan
&
Stacey Lastoe
Every relationship requires work to keep the flames ablaze—and what better way to do that than a romantic escape from reality? And while date nights are lovely, sometimes it takes getting out of the everyday routine and exploring a new place to truly spice things up. So if you're looking for a getaway, what are the most romantic cities in the U.S. that are sure to impress?

Well, romance means something different to everyone. If you're an adventurous couple, you may like to explore a national park or cozy up in a cabin somewhere beautiful. If you're more of an urbanite, you may want to head to the likes of New York City or San Francisco to enjoy multi-course dinners at some of the best restaurants in America, or indulge in a luxurious spa treatment. To help you decide where to book your trip, we've rounded up the most romantic cities in America with choices that will entice any type of couple. 

Most romantic cities in the U.S.

Napa, CA
Photograph: Courtesy Napa Valley Wine Train

1. Napa, CA

World-class wine, views of rolling hills covered in vines, gourmet dining and extra-extravagent resorts—there's a reason Napa Valley is the destination of choice for honeymooners and romantic vacations for couples of any age (well, over 21.) A getaway to Napa is certainly centered around wine. And with more than 400 wineries and 90 tasting rooms across the county, it can be hard to choose. Some of our favorites include Markham Vineyards in St. Helena and the iconic Trefethen Winery in Napa proper. But one of the best ways to make the most of a trip to Wine Country is to book a ticket on the historic Napa Valley Wine Train, which offers a variety of rides that let you ride through the vineyards and, on some, stop off at various wineries along the way.

New York, NY
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

2. New York, NY

In the city that never sleeps, there is a bevy of romantic hotel options from The William Vale in Brooklyn to The Pierre overlooking Central Park, gorgeous spots to rest and recharge after a day gallivanting around the Greatest City in the World. While in New York, take in a Broadway show, enjoy a leisurely dinner at Le Bernardin, or an afternoon visiting The Guggenheim. Whatever your inclination—bagels in the park or a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge—you’ll find no shortage of romantic options.

Aspen, CO
Photograph: Shutterstock

3. Aspen, CO

No matter the season, Aspen delights travelers looking for some luxe, mountain fun—though, to be sure, no skiing and/or mountain biking is required for maximum enjoyment of this artsy enclave, home to five-star hotels like The St. Regis and restaurants like French Alpine Bistro, oozing romance (and fondue!). The city is removed enough to feel like a true escape from chaos but bustling enough to radiate big-city energy.

Marfa, TX
Photograph: Shutterstock

4. Marfa, TX

Although it rose to fame and became a destination in its own right, thanks to a thriving art scene, Marfa is much more than an art lover’s paradise. This West Texas city is home to the state’s highest golf course, a boutique winery offering private tastings for two, and Convenience West, a BBQ joint that's a 2024 James Beard semifinalist. Get back to basics with your person via a stay at El Cosmico, where yurts, trailers, and tepees encourage off-grid intimacy.

Cape Cod, MA
Photograph: Courtesy Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce

5. Cape Cod, MA

If you're looking for romance on the Eastern seaboard, you and your boo won't be disappointed by the ever-charming Cape Cod. Situated along the Atlantic coastline, a trip to Cape Cod feels like a step back in time—with its white-sand beaches and classic New England aesthetic (think quaint cottages with American flags and historic lighthouses). Picnic on the beach, stroll hand in hand with ice cream, or hop on a bike to cruise town — here, there's a timeless romance that will leave you enchanted. 

Scottsdale, AZ
Photograph: Shutterstock/BCFC

6. Scottsdale, AZ

Considered by many to be the OG of the spa vacation, Scottsdale is the place to be when life and all its stressors start to feel unwieldy. Scottsdale is home to more than 50 spas in total—many are within resorts (such as the VH Spa at the Hotel Valley Ho and Sanctuary Spa at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain), but there are plenty of more affordable day spa options and even more holistic treatment options at Second Nature Clinic. But it’s not all body scrubs and deep tissue massages; take a horseback ride through the desert or experience Arizona's up-and-coming wine scene at Old Town tasting rooms like Merkin Vineyards.

San Francisco, CA
Photograph: Shutterstock

7. San Francisco, CA

The Golden Gate Bridge at dusk. Old Victorians. A slew of romantic restaurants to serve every budget, including hot spots 7 Adams, Aphotic and Dalida. A diverse dance club scene. All existing in an inimitable inclusive atmosphere firmly cements San Francisco as one of the country’s national treasures. Agreeable weather, beach access, and an option to retreat to wine country for a half or full day add to Northern California’s magical appeal.

Miami, FL
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

8. Miami, FL

Yes, that Will Smith song is now stuck in our heads. Miami is an ideal choice for couples who eschew the generic. Spend time people-watching as you walk along South Beach or meander the grounds of Vizcaya Museum and Gardens before retreating to the tranquil confines of the splurge-worthy Setai, where gracious staff sees to it that you and yours bask in the lap of luxury.

New Orleans, LA
Photograph: Shutterstock

9. New Orleans, LA

Who says a city famous for its parties and raucous open streets can’t be romantic? Certainly not us. New Orleans is the place to get silly and buzzed with your other half, sure, but it’s so much more than that. It's also a culturally rich city with sultry appeal beyond its beignets. Creole-style architecture, some of the best restaurants in the country, an evolving cocktail scene, live music every night of the week, and festivals galore provide NOLA’s visiting couples with ample opportunity to spice things up.

Maui, HI
Photograph: Courtesy Go Hawaii

10. Maui, HI

From families to solo travelers, Hawaii is a dream trip for nearly everyone. That includes couples looking for a romantic escape to paradise. Because paradise, Hawaii is. While you can't go wrong with any of the islands, we find Maui to be a quite romantic choice, as it's less crowded than Honolulu but offers more action than Kauai. On the 'Valley Isle', you can spend an entire vacation relaxing on breathtaking beaches and lounging at your resort—or for the more adventurous, explore the famous Road to Hana. Whatever you do, make sure to be respectful of this cherished land. 

Greenville, SC
Photograph: Courtesy Visit Greenville

11. Greenville, SC

While certain other Southern cities have bogarted the love in recent years, it’s high time this little South Carolina gem takes center stage. The romance in Greenville is evidenced in its sparkling clean, eminently walkable downtown bursting with restaurants (Camp is the ultimate date night spot), art galleries, adorable gift shops, and inviting cafes—all the fixings for a lovely, low-key respite.

Las Vegas, NV
Photograph: Shutterstock/Andriy Blokhin

12. Las Vegas, NV

Kitschy wedding chapels aside (or not?), there’s far more to Sin City than an impromptu elopement. Thanks to an unbeatable high-end hotel scene, dining rooms brought to you by bold-faced restauranteurs like Michael Mina and Giada De Laurentiis, and exciting musical residences from Katy Perry and Adele, Las Vegas is always uber-glamorous. And if the casinos don’t stoke the fire (or your bank account), head off-strip to enjoy the nearby hiking in glorious Red Rock Canyon, the perfect selfie spot.

Portland, OR
Photograph: Shutterstock/RCole3

13. Portland, OR

Oregon state's largest city has long been considered cool, but the buzz about this PNW city shows no sign of dimming any time soon. Portland is packed with walkable or bikeable neighborhoods, depending on your mileage, incredibly diverse cuisine, a growing hotel scene, and some of the finest dispensaries in the state. Portland's exploratory appeal is clear for all to see, and its love affair with donuts is truly inspiring stuff.

