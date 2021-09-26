8 Best sake bars in Hong Kong

Located inside PMQ, Sake Central – co-founded by Hong Kong's resident 'Sake Samurai' Elliot Faber – is home to the broadest range of sake in Hong Kong. An incredibly cool space and one of the city’s trendiest restaurants, there are hundreds of different types of sake to choose from here, whether you want regular brews or something more special like a bottle from Taikoku Shuzo, Okinawa’s one and only sake brewery. For a fun learning experience, try the Saketen 10 Ochoko Challenge (Sundays to Wednesdays, 5pm to 7pm), where you can taste 10 different bottles of sake within 90 minutes; the best part is once you tasted all 10, you can ask for refills on your favourite serves. If you want to explore sake pairing, a tasting menu ($988) is available every night, showcasing eight dishes and eight kinds of sake. Bottles are also available for purchase in the retail area. Don’t forget to catch their seasonal sales to get good deals on quality bottles.
Along with some serious sushi plates, sake has been enjoyed in the city for years. You can find sake in various Japanese restaurants and bars in town, many of which you’ll walk right past unless you know to look for them. If you love a good cup of sake and are looking for the best venues to get your nihonshu fix, here's a roundup of our favourite bars and restaurants in the city that serve sake hot, cold, or paired with food.
