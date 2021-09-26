Hong Kong
8 Best sake bars in Hong Kong

Love a good cup of sake? Here's a roundup of the best bars and restaurants in the city to get your nihonshu fix

Along with some serious sushi plates, sake has been enjoyed in the city for years. You can find sake in various Japanese restaurants and bars in town, many of which you’ll walk right past unless you know to look for them. If you love a good cup of sake and are looking for the best venues to get your nihonshu fix, here's a roundup of our favourite bars and restaurants in the city that serve sake hot, cold, or paired with food.   

Best sake bars in Hong Kong

Sake Central
Photograph: Courtesy Sake Central

Sake Central

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sheung Wan

Located inside PMQ, Sake Central – co-founded by Hong Kong's resident 'Sake Samurai' Elliot Faber – is home to the broadest range of sake in Hong Kong. An incredibly cool space and one of the city’s trendiest restaurants, there are hundreds of different types of sake to choose from here, whether you want regular brews or something more special like a bottle from Taikoku Shuzo, Okinawa’s one and only sake brewery. For a fun learning experience, try the Saketen 10 Ochoko Challenge (Sundays to Wednesdays, 5pm to 7pm), where you can taste 10 different bottles of sake within 90 minutes; the best part is once you tasted all 10, you can ask for refills on your favourite serves. If you want to explore sake pairing, a tasting menu ($988) is available every night, showcasing eight dishes and eight kinds of sake. Bottles are also available for purchase in the retail area. Don’t forget to catch their seasonal sales to get good deals on quality bottles. 

Godenya
Photograph: Courtesy Godenya

Godenya

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan

For a one-of-a-kind sake pairing experience, Godenya is the perfect place to book a seat. The venue is popular for its authentic charm but what people come back for is the owner's gracious hospitality. Shiya Goshima, or more affectionately known as Goshi-san, is a passionate chef and sake expert that talks about sake with a twinkle in his eye. The restaurant's menu features dishes explicitly designed for sake pairing, with each drink carefully chilled or warmed to optimum temperature. 

Sake Bar Ginn
Photograph: Courtesy Sake Bar Ginn

Sake Bar Ginn

  • Bars and pubs
  • Lan Kwai Fong

Lan Kwai Fong may have a reputation for being Hong Kong’s party central, but there’s more to the neighbourhood than loud club nights and tequila shots. Take Sake Bar Ginn, for example. Located four floors above the throngs of D‘Aguilar Street, the homey, terraced bar stocks more than 100 bottles of sake, half of which are available in single-glass tasting pours. Ginn’s founder, Ayuchi Momose, has gone to extra lengths to source lesser-known sake bottlings from small, boutique breweries around Japan – so you’re getting only the best ‘nihonshu’ here.

Sake Beya Masu
Photograph: Courtesy Sake Beya Masu

Sake Beya Masu

  • Bars and pubs
  • Izakaya
  • Wan Chai

Looking like something straight out of Kyoto, 14-seater Sake Beya Masu is a picturesque sake bar hidden within Wan Chai’s Star Street precinct. With its simple, black-toned, wooden tables and sparse Japanese design, this is a cosy space to hunker down, sip your sake and enjoy some excellent small plates. The staff are incredibly helpful in suggesting the optimal sake pairing for whatever food you order, and the results are never less than impressive. Unfortunately, after providing quality sake experience in Hong Kong for six years, Sake Beya Masu is bidding goodbye and closing for good in January 2022. Make sure you book a seat before they permanently close their doors.  

Toritama
Photograph: Courtesy Toritama

Toritama

  • Restaurants
  • Central

A yakitori joint imported from Tokyo, Toritama has legions of fans both here and in Japan. Although its delicious skewers are the primary draw – the chicken meatball (tsukune) is among the best in Hong Kong – the drinks menu is equally impressive. There are more than 80 different types of sake available here, with bottles costing from just a few hundred dollars all the way up to many thousands. If you’re not looking for that big of a hangover, don’t worry, there’s still a fine selection of sake that you can order by the glass.

Wako Sake Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Wako Sake Bar

Wako Sake Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Wan Chai

Hit up Wako Sake Bar if you're looking for an all-you-can-drink nihonshu deal. It is the only bar in Hong Kong that offers free-flow sake with options of Japanese fruit wine, and shōchū in the mix. For $298, you can drink as much sake as you want from over 100 different kinds of bottles, or opt for the $688 (for two people) food and sake pairing menu where you can enjoy seven dishes and free flow sake for two hours. Wako Sake Bar's owner and sake sommelier Randy Au is always at the venue ready to educate customers about sake origins and its tasting notes, so don't be afraid to ask if you need some guidance. 

Heya (へや)
Photograph: Courtesy Heya (へや)  

Heya (へや)

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wan Chai

For a no-fuss sake drinking experience, make your way to Wan Chai and knock on the hidden bar Heya. Heya, which means room in Japanese, is a cosy little nook tucked on the fourth floor of Winner Commercial Building on Lockhart Road. This 18-seater drinking den serves over 30 labels of sake – which you can order per glass ($50 to $100 per glass; $250/flight of three) or bottle, for dine-in or takeaway – sourced from lesser-known breweries in Japan, along with shochu, whisky, fruit liquor, and Suntory beers on draft ($48/glass). Light bites are available on the menu but what's great about the space is you can bring your own food (no extra fee), and co-owner Sean Li will gladly help you pair your food with the right bottle of sake. You can also order bottles sold at an affordable retail price, and the bar will deliver them to you for free, even on single purchases to Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and New Territories. 

The Aubrey
Photograph: Courtesy The Aubrey/Nicholas Wong

The Aubrey

  • Restaurants
  • Central

People may have a mix of opinions about dining at The Aubrey, but drinks are what we come here for. Three bars are available at the venue, and you can choose a seat depending on your preferred tipple. You can order from a selection of highballs and chuhai cocktails on the main cocktail bar or elevate your drinking experience with bespoke cocktails at the Omakase Cocktail Bar. But to get your nihonshu fix, head over to the Curio Lounge and get a seat by the Champagne and Sake Bar. Alongside a collection of 50 Champagne labels, the bar features an exclusive menu of 25 sake labels from unique Japanese breweries, which includes a selection of sake sparklers. 

Recommended
