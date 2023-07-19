Hong Kong
Hutong
Photograph: Courtesy Hutong

The best restaurants in Tsim Sha Tsui

Where to grab a bite in one of the busiest neighbourhoods in Kowloon

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out editors
Tsim Sha Tsui is a bustling harbourside neighbourhood with a dense population. Unsurprisingly, with the number of people residing and visiting the area, the district is teeming with fantastic restaurants. Whether you're in the mood for traditional Cantonese cuisine, international dishes, or Asian fusion, from hole-in-the-wall spots to Michelin-starred establishments, you'll discover a wide selection of dining options. To help you navigate through the multitude of choices without feeling overwhelmed, we have curated a list of our absolute favourites, all tried and tested by our editors. Scroll below to see the top restaurants in the area.

RECOMMENDED: Explore Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood with our guide to all the must-see places and the best things to do in the area.  

Chungking Mansions
Photograph: Shutterstock

Chungking Mansions

  • Attractions
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Chungking Mansions is a local institution that has successfully shed its seedy reputation and transformed into a vibrant hub housing numerous remarkable restaurants. Within its walls, you'll discover a plethora of Indian and halal eateries, all of which are locally owned and operated. Among the popular choices are Khyber Pass Mess Club, renowned as the 'King of Curry' due to its superb Indian cuisine; The Delhi Club, which provides delightful home-style Indian classics; and Bismillah Kebab House, where you can relish hearty Turkish koftas and kebabs.

Hancham • Bong Ru
Photograph: Courtesy Hancham

Hancham • Bong Ru

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Hancham and Bong Ru, two beloved Korean restaurants in Two of Tsim Sha Tsui, have joined forces to create a tempting haven for food enthusiasts. Hancham's expansive space features contemporary interiors equipped with smokeless barbeque grill tabletops and private dining rooms. Sink your teeth into premium dry-aged meats ranging from USDA prime cuts to the mouthwatering Hancham Galbi short ribs marinated in their signature homemade sauce. Meanwhile, Bong Ru's adjoining area specifically caters to the vibrant, young crowd. Dive into a world of classic Korean-Chinese delicacies at Bong Ru, savouring delightful dishes like the iconic jjajangmyeon (black bean sauce noodles) and the fiery jjamppong (spicy seafood noodles).  

Mr. Korea BBQ
Photograph: Courtesy Mr Korea BBQ

Mr. Korea BBQ

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

For a more affordable K-BBQ affair, look no further than Mr. Korea. They've got everything you need for an authentic experience: round tables with built-in barbeques, smoke vents you can adjust, and K-pop videos blasting on the TV screens. Grill classic beef and pork cuts, as well as pork intestines, chicken gizzards, and even pork rinds. Craving for flavours beyond the grill? The restaurant offers other Korean delights. Think stone pot bibimbap, slurp-worthy ramen, and a mouthwatering selection of soy-marinated seafood like abalone and prawns. 

Chaat
Photograph: Courtesy Chaat

Chaat

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Rosewood Hong Kong offers a multitude of dining experiences. Meat-loving epicureans can go for a table at the Henry, seafood lovers can book a table at Asaya Kitchen for Mediterranean pescatarian cuisine, and those looking for Italian bites can head to Bluhouse for casual dining and The Dining Room for a more elevated affair. But if you’re looking for a Michelin-starred dining experience, chef Manav Tuli’s fresh take on classic Indian street food and elevated Indian culinary favourites at Chaat is the answer to your cravings. This well-loved establishment has been one of the city’s toughest tables to book since it opened in the city. Its lively atmosphere and stunning cross-harbour views make for a unique dining experience, especially with its exceptionally well-executed dishes, including its moreish prawn balchao and hearty lamb shank biryani. 
Niras
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Niras

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

One of the latest openings in the district is the new restaurant of renowned chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn, who also owns the critically acclaimed Bangkok restaurant Le Du - crowned number one on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023. Located on the seventh floor of K11 Musea, Niras reflects Le Du’s cooking philosophy by offering innovative Thai dishes with international influences, all prepared using the finest seasonal ingredients. Their tasting menu is filling ($680/lunch; $1080/dinner), but if you still have room in your tummy, make sure to order chef Ton’s signature grilled lobster served with organic rice and shrimp paste.  

Hutong
Photograph: Courtesy Hutong

Hutong

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Looking to dine with a view? Located on the 18th floor of H Zentre, Hutong invites you to step into a world of old Peking and dine amidst stunning views of Hong Kong harbour and skyline. Feast your eyes on intricately handcrafted wood panels and doors, a striking display of red silk lanterns on its infinity wall, and a traditional wishing tree while you savour Northern Chinese cuisine inspired by the imperial palaces.  

The Steak House
Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong

The Steak House

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Tsim Sha Tsui is a haven for steak lovers, and though Wooloomooloo Prime and La Vache are popular favourites, the recent reopening of Regent Hong Kong’s iconic The Steak House definitely deserves a spot on this list. The beloved restaurant offers some of its classic menu items as well as refreshing new dishes, placing a strong emphasis on sourcing premium ingredients – especially when it comes to cuts of meat, which come from some of the world’s most famous farms, including Uruguay’s Metzger Frères, Spain’s El Capricho, Japan’s Toriyama, and Australia’s Mayura. 

Whisk
Photograph: Courtesy Whisk

Whisk

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Book a table at Whisk in The Mira Hong Kong for innovative French-Japanese cuisine. Led by chef William Lau, the kitchen delights guests with creative dishes featuring the freshest seasonal ingredients. Expect the finest ingredients cooked in simple yet elegant ways. Dining as a group? Check out their omakase tasting menu, served in a private room and crafted à la minute at the dining table. 

Kappou Mu
Photograph: Courtesy Kappou Mu

Kappou Mu

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Those looking for Japanese flavours can check out Kappou Mu, one of the newer restaurants in the area serving traditional kappo cuisine. Kappo means cutting and simmering, and it is focused on a method of serving seasonal dishes where the chef cooks meals from scratch right in front of the guest. Indulge in raw and cooked dishes using fresh seasonal ingredients, including fish, crab, shrimp and other shellfish, and Omi beef from Japanese black cattle raised in the Shiga Prefecture. Be sure to check their sake menu and pair a good nihonshu to elevate your meal. 

T'ang Court
Photograph: Courtesy T'ang Court

T'ang Court

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

While there are a lot of standout Chinese restaurants in the area boasting awards and Michelin stars, The Langham's T'ang Court is the only three-Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant on this side of town. Named after the Golden Age in Chinese history, the T'ang Dynasty. Helmed by executive chef Wong Chi Fai, the restaurant serves authentic Cantonese cuisine using only top-tier seasonal ingredients. The extensive menu includes an exquisite dim sum selection, signature dishes like stir-fried lobster with spring onions, shallots, baked stuffed crab shell, and the more expensive bird's nests and abalones.  

