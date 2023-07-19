The best restaurants in Tsim Sha Tsui

Tsim Sha Tsui is a bustling harbourside neighbourhood with a dense population. Unsurprisingly, with the number of people residing and visiting the area, the district is teeming with fantastic restaurants. Whether you're in the mood for traditional Cantonese cuisine, international dishes, or Asian fusion, from hole-in-the-wall spots to Michelin-starred establishments, you'll discover a wide selection of dining options. To help you navigate through the multitude of choices without feeling overwhelmed, we have curated a list of our absolute favourites, all tried and tested by our editors. Scroll below to see the top restaurants in the area.

RECOMMENDED: Explore Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood with our guide to all the must-see places and the best things to do in the area.