Where to drink in Hong Kong this May

Here's a boozy gift that mum might enjoy and appreciate. Central's speakeasy-style bar The Poet is reopening their doors so you can treat mums who are in dire need of a break – your mum, your sister, your friend, or yourself – to a special Mother's Day cocktail-making workshop where you can get hands-on with crafting alcoholic treats. The bar has been temporarily closed due to the social distancing restriction, but they're making use of this sweet downtime to create exciting workshops for anyone to enjoy. The two-hour workshop ($650/person) will include a mini flower bouquet and allow participants to craft a signature cocktail using The Poet's tea-infused gin, a mocktail, and a special Mother's Day cocktail called Pearl that will be bottled for you to bring home. Canapés that include asparagus wraps with ham and lemon mayo, cucumber and feta cheese with yoghurt sauce, and lime pickled melon will be served during the session.

The workshop will be limited to 12 people per session and will run from May 2 to 9. You can book for the 3pm to 5pm slot or opt for 7pm to 9pm. Those who would rather get the Mother's Day gift set can avail (self-pick up only) the three-bottled cocktail pack ($680) which includes milk washed vodka based cocktail called Pearl, Cosmopolitan-inspired mocktail Amber, and the sweet and sour Shiso Martini, and a flower bouquet.

Book your session or order via WhatsApp at 98801550 or email The Poet at enquiry@thepoetbar.com.