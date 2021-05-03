Where to drink in Hong Kong this May
Here are the venues where you'll see us sipping drinks this month
Bars, karaoke lounges, and party rooms are finally allowed to reopen under the new 'vaccine bubble', and though only a few have resumed operations due to the vaccination requirement, there are still a number of places you can hit up in the city if you're hankering for a good drink. Whether you're looking for Cinco de Mayo promotions, free-flow bubbly, guest bartending shifts, new cocktail menus, cocktail masterclasses, or venues to treat mom for a boozy dinner pairing, you'll be spoiled for choice on the places to drink this May. So, quench your thirst with this list of drink-related happenings in Hong Kong.
Cinco de Mayo at BaseHall
Craving for tequila and margaritas? Head to Basehall on Cinco de Mayo and celebrate the festivity accompanied by Mexican folk music from Mariachi Fiesta and beats by DJ Gia Fu spinning from 6pm to 10pm. Basehall's eateries have created exclusive Mexican-inspired dishes that will be available only on May 5 which you can wash down with Westside Taqueria's punchy Frozen Margaritas, Pub 1842's La Paloma Oaxaca and Mexican-inspired beer Lager Al Pastor, and BaseHall Bar's Mexican Libres and Margaritas.
House of Ki No Bi at Sake Central
Calling all gin lovers! Here's an event to bookmark on your calendars this spring. From May 6 to June 5, Ki No Bi gin – the first craft gin made in Kyoto, Japan – will launch a one-month House of Ki No Bi pop-up at Sake Central in PMQ. If you've been missing Japan, the pop-up will transport you to the zen garden of the House of Ki No Bi in Kyoto and let you experience an immersive journey to the distillery through tastings and masterclasses.
Make sure to try the special eight-course gin pairing menu ($1,388/person full pairing experience; $1,188/person light pairing experience; +$388 for sake-gin pairing flight) that will serve carefully selected bottles of sake by sake samurai Elliot Faber complete with Ki No Bi gin cocktails. The tasting menu will showcase a sneak peek of the new Japanese restaurant Censu, by chef Shun Sato (formerly the head chef at Soho izakaya Fukuro). Those who want to learn more about the Kyoto gin can join the '6 Elements Masterclass' ($388/person for walk-ins; $288/person for online bookings) every weekend starting from May 15, hosted by Bar Buonasera bartender and the first runner-up of Japan Kanto female bartenders competition, Ayako Miyake. You can also catch her special guest bartending shift at Sake Central on May 13, from 7pm to 10pm, and have a one-hour cocktail Omakase experience ($388) featuring three signature cocktails. Book your reservations to the tasting experiences and masterclasses on sake-central.com.
The Poet's Mother's Day cocktail workshop
Here's a boozy gift that mum might enjoy and appreciate. Central's speakeasy-style bar The Poet is reopening their doors so you can treat mums who are in dire need of a break – your mum, your sister, your friend, or yourself – to a special Mother's Day cocktail-making workshop where you can get hands-on with crafting alcoholic treats. The bar has been temporarily closed due to the social distancing restriction, but they're making use of this sweet downtime to create exciting workshops for anyone to enjoy. The two-hour workshop ($650/person) will include a mini flower bouquet and allow participants to craft a signature cocktail using The Poet's tea-infused gin, a mocktail, and a special Mother's Day cocktail called Pearl that will be bottled for you to bring home. Canapés that include asparagus wraps with ham and lemon mayo, cucumber and feta cheese with yoghurt sauce, and lime pickled melon will be served during the session.
The workshop will be limited to 12 people per session and will run from May 2 to 9. You can book for the 3pm to 5pm slot or opt for 7pm to 9pm. Those who would rather get the Mother's Day gift set can avail (self-pick up only) the three-bottled cocktail pack ($680) which includes milk washed vodka based cocktail called Pearl, Cosmopolitan-inspired mocktail Amber, and the sweet and sour Shiso Martini, and a flower bouquet.
Book your session or order via WhatsApp at 98801550 or email The Poet at enquiry@thepoetbar.com.
Tot Experiences at The Daily Tot
For May, Caribbean-themed bar The Daily Tot is launching their new wine menu through a special wine and cheese soiree ($350/person) on May 11, 6pm to 8pm, and May 23, 3pm to 5pm. The guided wine and cheese tasting will feature five wines hailing from various regions in Australia. But if you want to learn about rum instead, Proof & Company's Tom Egerton is once again holding a rum masterclass ($450/person) on May 8, from 3pm to 5pm. Seats are limited so be sure to book a slot via info@thedailytot.com or WhatsApp at 5226 9382.
New forgotten classics at the DarkSide
If you're looking for drinks on the Kowloon side of the harbour, head to the swanky Rosewood Hong Kong and hang out at the DarkSide to taste their new tipples. Crafted by Rosewood's bar director Arkadiusz Rybak and Darkside beverage manager Simone Rossi, the menu features 12 new cocktails inspired by the classics. For spring sipping, try the menu's Fish House Punch ($160) made with DarkSide's Pierre Ferrand Cognac, Plantation 3 Star rum, peach brandy, maraschino liqueur, Champagne, and lemon, or if you're craving for a spirit-forward kick, the Treacle ($160) – made with Plantation dark rum, Kirk & Sweeney 12 YO rum, sugar, Abbot's bitter, apple, served with a side of cherry macerated in bourbon vanilla orange bitters and maraschino liqueur – will do the trick. For those who want to learn to make their own cocktails, you can reserve a slot at Arkadiusz Rybak's 90-minute cocktail masterclasses ($1,388/person) available from Thursdays to Sundays, 2pm to 4.30pm. Craft three cocktails and enjoy the drinks alongside a charcuterie and cheese board.
New sake bar Heya (へや)
For a no-fuss sake drinking experience, make your way to Wan Chai and knock on the new hidden bar Heya. Heya, which means room in Japanese, is a cosy little nook tucked on the fourth floor of Winner Commercial Building on Lockhart Road. This new 18-seater drinking den serves over 30 labels of sake – which you can order per glass ($50 to $100 per glass; $250/flight of three) or bottle, for dine-in or takeaway – sourced from lesser-known breweries in Japan, along with shochu, whisky, fruit liquor, and Suntory beers on draft ($48/glass).
Light bites are available on the menu and it includes a homemade Cantonese soup to warm the stomach. But what's great about the space is you can bring your own food (no extra fee), and co-owner Sean Li will gladly help you pair your food with the right bottle of sake. From our last visit, we enjoyed a box of pizza paired with a 2017 Kakeya Junmai Muroka Nama Genshu ($70/glass; $380 bottle) – an umami sake with subtle notes of ripe apples and spices. You can also order bottles sold at an affordable retail price, and the bar will deliver them to you for free even on single purchases to Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and New Territories.
To reserve a seat or order a bottle of sake, call 3188 9201. Follow them on Heya Hongkong on Instagram for updates.
Obscure Gin and art cocktails aperitivo at MO bar
If you missed MO bar's Obscure Gin menu last April, the lounge bar is extending the seasonal cocktail this May, so you can sip on four signature cocktails using Garden Shed, Barr Hill Gin, and Thompson Bros Gin. Try our personal favourite from the menu: the sweet, sour, and nutty Bees Knees inspired Bee Stinger ($148) made with Barr Hill Gin, Lillet Blanc, ginger wort, honey, lemon juice, served in bee pollen-rimmed glass.
For more creative serves, the bar runs another promotion for the whole month of May, coinciding with art events in the city. MO Bar's Art Cocktail Aperitivo ($712) features four bespoke cocktails complete with a sharing menu that includes four art cocktails served with a charcuterie platter with cornichons, lobster filo tart, fried chicken with sweet and spicy sauce, mini Impossible burgers, and organic crudités. Book your reservations on this link.
Kagoshima Fair at The Hari
When you think of food and drink pairing, wine is always the first thing that comes to mind, but recently more and more restaurants in the city are experimenting with spirits. Pairing dishes with complementary spirits is a great way to taste new flavours. So, if you're feeling experimental, check out the one-month only shochu pairing menu at The Hari Hong Kong's Japanese restaurant Zoku Restaurant & Terrace in partnership with the Kagoshima Prefecture in Japan, and beverage distributor, Mizunara Hong Kong.
Often neglected in favour of sake, shochu is a distilled Japanese liquor typically made from rice, sweet potatoes, barley, or buckwheat. Discover shochu's varied flavours together with the seven-course pairing menu ($888/person for the tasting menu; additional $388 for the shochu pairing) prepared by Zoku's chef de cuisine, Phillip Pak – using ingredients from Kagoshima – and Shochu Meister Yoshie Kakimoto.
Highlights of the menu include Kagoshima yellowtail served as nigiri, sashimi, and tartare paired with lychee flavoured Daiyame shochu highball; Tobiuo' flying fish' ceviche paired with Samurai No Mon shochu mizuwari (mixed with water); and Kagoshima Wagyu Steak (if you don't eat meat, request if they can whip up an alternative and chef Phillip will gladly prepare a fish dish) paired with The Hachi virgin oak matured sweet potato shochu. The limited-time menu will be available for the whole month of May. Book your reservation via zoku@thehari.com or call 2129 0338.
The Pontiac's new cocktail menu
Craft cocktail dive bar The Pontiac recently dropped its new libations showcasing new drinks crafted by the bar's queen bee, Beckaly Franks. The new menu features simple and straightforward cocktails that include the pink cocktail called The Starting Gun ($108) – made with Applewood Coral gin, pear eau de vie, salted hibiscus and dill, soda, and cucumber – a Long Island twist called Shells & Cigarettes ($88) – made with ecoSpirits liquors Widges Gin, Tried & True Vodka, Plantation 3 Star, Arquitecto Tequila, mixed with citrus scrap oleo saccharum, milk clarified, and coke float – and a special Martini – crafted in collaboration with Okra's chef Max Levy – called The Hightide Martini ($108) made with gin, dashi dry vermouth, okra's wormwood tincture, and pickled celery. So drop by Old Bailey Street and make your way to The Pontiac for some quality cocktails and a whole lot of cheers.
