Black Sheep Restaurants returns with their Black Series discounted dining promotions

Calling all foodies in the city! Black Sheep Restaurants is returning with their ever-popular Black Series discounts from January 25 to February 4. During the promotional period, the restaurant group will be offering curated menus with classic dishes at reduced prices.

Photograph: Courtesy Black Sheep Restaurants

Diners at New Punjab Club (lunch from $398, dinner from $628) can delight in Black Series exclusive dishes such as cobia goujons with green pea chutney, tandoori salmon with smoked tomberries, as well as their crowd-pleasing samosa chaat with spiced chickpeas. Alternatively, French restaurant Belon (dinner from $1,188) will be offering an extensive dinner menu with creations like smoked Peking duck with pineapple, cervelas sausages in brioche with truffle gastrique, and hiramasa with caviar vinaigrette.





Photograph: Courtesy Rajasthan Rifles

Head to venues such as Falcone (lunch from $258, dinner from $288), Chom Chom (dinner from $298), and Rajasthan Rifles (lunch from $198, dinner from $288) to fill up on sharing portions of hearty dishes with your friends around the table. For casual dining occasions, Taqueria Super Macho (lunch from $168, dinner from $208) will be dishing up tacos and light dishes like hamachi tiradito with tomatillo salsa. Otherwise, Maison Libanaise’s range of casual Lebanese dishes like chicken musakhan or fasolia bil lahme are also sure to please.





Photograph: Courtesy Burger Circus

Don’t miss out on all-day offers such as the burger, fries, and drink combo at Burger Circus for just $98; or a portion of buffalo sauce-covered chicken tenders with blue cheese dip and a house cocktail or beer at The Last Resort for only $80. If you’re craving something sweet, Butter will give a bonus cake or pie slice for every two slices purchased at their K11 Musea and Staunton Street stores; or give away a special Black Series cookie for every half dozen purchased from their Pacific Place cookie truck.



Find more details about the dining promotions and book your tables on Black Series’ website.





