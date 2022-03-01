Hong Kong
How to deal with lockdown
How to deal with a potential lockdown (according to Hongkongers)

Get by with a little help from our readers

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
With rumours flying around about a potential lockdown, it’s only natural to feel a little confused about what to expect in the coming days or weeks. But fear not! We're here to help. Well, you guys are. We took to Instagram to check in with all you lovely people out there about how you’re feeling towards a possible lockdown, how you plan to prepare for it, and what kind of things you’ll be doing to stay (relatively) sane at home. Here are the results.

RECOMMENDED: Need more advice? Here are our two cents on things to do in case there is a city-wide lockdown

The fear factors

via GIPHY

With so many unknowns about a possible lockdown, fears and worries hang over us all. For some folks, not being able to hit the outdoors is a large concern for us and our pets, as one of our readers told us how they worry their dog will "go crazy after the third day". Meanwhile, some are worried about mental health issues such as depression, as well as the poor arrangements of Covid-19 tests. There are also concerns about being sent to Pennybay "or whatever bay" (as our readers put it) should they become infected. On the other hand, a few of our fearless readers are saying "bring it on!" as they feel that a lockdown is exactly what's needed to control the situation.

Whichever way you feel about the possibility of Hong Kong going into lockdown, keep reading to see some of the solutions on how you can ride it out, courtesy of our readers. 

Ways to deal with lockdown

Netflix and other streaming platforms

via GIPHY

One of the most popular answers on dealing with a possible lockdown was *drumroll* – Netflix! Lucky for you, we've got some great recommendations on the best things to watch online every month, as well as some of the most addictive shows you can binge-watch. If that's not enough, check out these hilarious Korean variety shows that will have you in fits of laughter. Alternatively, reminisce with the classics with our pick of the best Hong Kong TV dramas or cartoons we all grew up watching in the 90s (which you can easily find on YouTube these days).

Books, books, books

via GIPHY

Aside from Netflix, reading was also a popular answer. And since we all have that one book that's been gathering dust on the bookshelf for way too long (don't deny it now), a lockdown would be as good of a time as any to finally flip through those pages. If you’re looking for some new reads, there are some really great online bookstores in Hong Kong such as Bookazine, Kubrick, and Hong Kong Book Centre. Not sure what kind of book you're looking for? How about picking up a book that's set in Hong Kong?

Food and alcohol

via GIPHY

What better way to beat the lockdown blues than with food and alcohol? When asked about your must-have items for lockdown, food and alcohol were on everyone’s minds – from rice and ice cream (weird combo, but hey, we don't judge), cheese to chocolate and Cheetos, to wine and whiskey.

There are numerous supermarkets that deliver in Hong Kong, and with so many people currently in panic-buying mode, this list of alternative online grocery stores should also come in handy. But if snacks and junk food is the way to go for you, check out these online tuck shops in Hong Kong. Last but certainly not least, those who need a tipple or two to help ride out the lockdown can turn to our list of the best alcohol delivery services in Hong Kong.

Working out at home

via GIPHY

We get it, getting out of bed is extra hard when you know you're just going to be spending the day at home in your PJs. But as much as we love lounging around, it's important to get some exercise in when you’re stuck indoors. Many of you have voiced concerns about not being able to exercise outdoors should a lockdown occur. So, if watching YouTube videos of overly cheerful people Zumba dancing to K-pop music isn't really your thing, give these killer home workouts a try. Better yet, turn your workout sesh into something fun with one of these fitness and exercise games on Nintendo Switch.

Staying informed

via GIPHY

Social distancing protocols can change any minute, so if you’re worried about keeping up with the latest announcements or concerned about the lack of info and clarity on the possible lockdown, keep your eyes peeled on our guide to the city's latest pandemic regulations right now and bookmark the page! We’ll be one of the first to keep you posted on what’s happening in the city.

