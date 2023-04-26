Michelin Guide 2023: The stars of Hong Kong and Macau unveiled

[title]
The highly-anticipated unveiling of the Michelin Guide’s 15th edition for Hong Kong and Macau culminated in a live event hosted at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau and Grand Lisboa Macau on April 26, 2023. This is the first time the ceremony has returned to a physical format in three years because of the pandemic. It was attended by the city’s top chefs, restaurateurs, and food enthusiasts.
The 2023 edition recognises 95 restaurants across the two territories, comprising 78 venues for Hong Kong and 17 spots for Macau.
In Hong Kong, nine new one-star additions were announced - six newly awarded and three promoted – including contemporary Italian restaurant Noi by celebrated Argentinian chef Paulo Airaudo, Italian restaurant Estro serving elevated Neapolitan cuisine by Naples-born chef Antimo Maria Merone, Japanese omakase restaurant Godenya by chef Goshima Shinya, contemporary European restaurant Neighborhood, and Chinese restaurants The Chairman (who got a new star for their new address), DHK and The Demon Celebrity by chef Alvin Leung and with chef Cheng Kam Fu, among others.
Chef Hideaki Sato’s innovative Japanese-French restaurant Ta Vie was promoted to three Michelin stars. Meanwhile, chef-owner Alvin Leung’s newly relocated Bo Innovation and Lai Ching Heen (renamed from Regent Hong Kong’s legendary Yan Toh Heen) were given two stars, while The St. Regis Hong Kong’s Rùn is promoted from one to two Michelin stars.
Along with the reveal, Michelin introduced three new awards. In Hong Kong, Jacky Luk from the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Forum was honoured with the Sommelier Award and Steve Lee from one-Michelin-starred restaurant Hansik Goo took home the Young Chef Award. Kit Li from the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Sichuan Moon in Macau bagged the Service Award. Restaurants Roganic, Mora, and Amber were awarded the Michelin Green Star, recognising their commitment to sustainability and continued efforts in combining culinary excellence with eco-friendly practices.
Scroll down for the full list of Michelin-starred restaurants.
Michelin Guide Hong Kong 2023
Three stars (7 restaurants)
8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo - Bombana
Caprice
Forum
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Sushi Shikon
T'ang Court
Ta Vie - Promoted
Two stars (13 restaurants)
Amber
Arbor
Bo Innovation - New
Écriture
L'Envol
Lai Ching Heen - New
Lung King Heen
Octavium
Rùn - Promoted
Sun Tung Lok
Tate
Tin Lung Heen
Ying Jee Club
One star (58 restaurants)
Andō
Arcane
Beefbar
Belon
Chaat
D.H.K. - New
Duddell's
Épure
Estro - Promoted
Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai)
Fu Ho
Gaddi's
Godenya - New
Hansik Goo
Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)
I M Teppanyaki & Wine
Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)
Kam's Roast Goose
Kappo Rin - Promoted
Liu Yuan Pavilion
Loaf On
Louise
Man Ho (Admiralty)
Man Wah
Mandarin Grill + Bar
Ming Court (Mong Kok)
Mono
Nagamoto - New
Neighborhood - Promoted
New Punjab Club
Noi - New
Pang's Kitchen
Petrus
Roganic
Ryota Kappou Modern
Seventh Son
Shang Palace
Spring Moon
Summer Palace
Sushi Saito
Sushi Wadatsumi
Takumi by Daisuke Mori
The Araki
The Chairman - New
The Demon Celebrity - New
Tosca di Angelo
Vea
Whey
Xin Rong Ji
Yardbird
Yat Lok
Yat Tung Heen
Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Yong Fu
Zest by Konishi
Zhejiang Heen
Zuicho
Michelin Green star (Hong Kong)
Amber
Mora - New
Roganic
Michelin Guide Macau 2023
Three stars (3 restaurants)
Jade Dragon
Robuchon au Dôme
The Eight
Two stars (5 restaurants)
Alain Ducasse at Morpheus
Feng Wei Ju
Mizumi (Macau)
Sichuan Moon
Wing Lei
One star (9 restaurants)
Five Foot Road - Promoted
Lai Heen
8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo - Bombana
Pearl Dragon
The Huaiyang Garden - New
The Kitchen
Wing Lei Palace
Ying
Zi Yat Heen
Michelin Green star (Macau)
IFTM Educational Restaurant
Visit guide.michelin.com for the latest updates. Don’t forget to check out the 65 establishments in Hong Kong recognised for the 2023 Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand.
