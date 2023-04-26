Michelin Guide 2023: The stars of Hong Kong and Macau unveiled

The 15th edition highlights 95 starred restaurants across the two territories. Click below to check out who made the list.

The highly-anticipated unveiling of the Michelin Guide’s 15th edition for Hong Kong and Macau culminated in a live event hosted at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau and Grand Lisboa Macau on April 26, 2023. This is the first time the ceremony has returned to a physical format in three years because of the pandemic. It was attended by the city’s top chefs, restaurateurs, and food enthusiasts.

The 2023 edition recognises 95 restaurants across the two territories, comprising 78 venues for Hong Kong and 17 spots for Macau.

In Hong Kong, nine new one-star additions were announced - six newly awarded and three promoted – including contemporary Italian restaurant Noi by celebrated Argentinian chef Paulo Airaudo, Italian restaurant Estro serving elevated Neapolitan cuisine by Naples-born chef Antimo Maria Merone, Japanese omakase restaurant Godenya by chef Goshima Shinya, contemporary European restaurant Neighborhood, and Chinese restaurants The Chairman (who got a new star for their new address), DHK and The Demon Celebrity by chef Alvin Leung and with chef Cheng Kam Fu, among others.

Photograph: Courtesy Noi

Chef Hideaki Sato’s innovative Japanese-French restaurant Ta Vie was promoted to three Michelin stars. Meanwhile, chef-owner Alvin Leung’s newly relocated Bo Innovation and Lai Ching Heen (renamed from Regent Hong Kong’s legendary Yan Toh Heen) were given two stars, while The St. Regis Hong Kong’s Rùn is promoted from one to two Michelin stars.

Photograph: Courtesy Ta Vie

Along with the reveal, Michelin introduced three new awards. In Hong Kong, Jacky Luk from the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Forum was honoured with the Sommelier Award and Steve Lee from one-Michelin-starred restaurant Hansik Goo took home the Young Chef Award. Kit Li from the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Sichuan Moon in Macau bagged the Service Award. Restaurants Roganic, Mora, and Amber were awarded the Michelin Green Star, recognising their commitment to sustainability and continued efforts in combining culinary excellence with eco-friendly practices.

Scroll down for the full list of Michelin-starred restaurants.

Michelin Guide Hong Kong 2023

Three stars (7 restaurants)

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo - Bombana

Caprice

Forum

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Sushi Shikon

T'ang Court

Ta Vie - Promoted

Two stars (13 restaurants)

Amber

Arbor

Bo Innovation - New

Écriture

L'Envol

Lai Ching Heen - New

Lung King Heen

Octavium

Rùn - Promoted

Sun Tung Lok

Tate

Tin Lung Heen

Ying Jee Club

One star (58 restaurants)

Andō

Arcane

Beefbar

Belon

Chaat

D.H.K. - New

Duddell's

Épure

Estro - Promoted

Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai)

Fu Ho

Gaddi's

Godenya - New

Hansik Goo

Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)

I M Teppanyaki & Wine

Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)

Kam's Roast Goose

Kappo Rin - Promoted

Liu Yuan Pavilion

Loaf On

Louise

Man Ho (Admiralty)

Man Wah

Mandarin Grill + Bar

Ming Court (Mong Kok)

Mono

Nagamoto - New

Neighborhood - Promoted

New Punjab Club

Noi - New

Pang's Kitchen

Petrus

Roganic

Ryota Kappou Modern

Seventh Son

Shang Palace

Spring Moon

Summer Palace

Sushi Saito

Sushi Wadatsumi

Takumi by Daisuke Mori

The Araki

The Chairman - New

The Demon Celebrity - New

Tosca di Angelo

Vea

Whey

Xin Rong Ji

Yardbird

Yat Lok

Yat Tung Heen

Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Yong Fu

Zest by Konishi

Zhejiang Heen

Zuicho

Michelin Green star (Hong Kong)

Amber

Mora - New

Roganic

Michelin Guide Macau 2023

Three stars (3 restaurants)

Jade Dragon

Robuchon au Dôme

The Eight

Two stars (5 restaurants)

Alain Ducasse at Morpheus

Feng Wei Ju

Mizumi (Macau)

Sichuan Moon

Wing Lei

One star (9 restaurants)

Five Foot Road - Promoted

Lai Heen

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo - Bombana

Pearl Dragon

The Huaiyang Garden - New

The Kitchen

Wing Lei Palace

Ying

Zi Yat Heen

Michelin Green star (Macau)

IFTM Educational Restaurant

Visit guide.michelin.com for the latest updates. Don’t forget to check out the 65 establishments in Hong Kong recognised for the 2023 Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand.



