Rosewood Hong Kong celebrates fifth anniversary with exclusive collaborations and masterclasses

This March, Rosewood Hong Kong will be celebrating their fifth anniversary with Rosewood Front Row, a curated programme consisting of exclusive masterclasses, culinary and beverage collaborations, and wine dinners; all of which pay homage to the hotel’s unrivalled hospitality.



On March 19 to 20, Asaya Kitchen invites chef Richie Lin of Mume from Taipei to present a four-hands dinner ($2,188) full of dishes that represent the shared commitment that both restaurants hold towards eco-conscious cooking. Butterfly Patisserie will be holding a time-limited pop-up with acclaimed Japanese pastry chef Natsuko Shoji from Tokyo’s Eté to sell her signature mango cake ($1,800) from March 19 to 21. During March 20 to 22, Holt’s Cafe will hold a pop-up in collaboration with local renowned restaurant, Hop Sze Restaurant, to whip up their signature wok-fried Cantonese dishes (from $88 and up). For more Chinese fare, diners can anticipate an exclusive six-hand partnership between chef Li Chi-wai from The Legacy House, Bill Feng from Rosewood Guangzhou’s Lingnan House, and Justin Tan from Rosewood Beijing’s The House of Dynasties. From March 21 to 23, guests can enjoy the chefs' creations in The Legacy House’s lunch ($980) and dinner menus ($2,380).

Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong

Steak enthusiasts can look forward to Henry’s collaboration on March 20 to 21 with one Michelin-starred restaurant Brat from London, in which the restaurants present an eight-course menu ($1,988) full of family-style sharing plates. Continuing with more global flavours, Rosewood’s Chaat presents a tantalising collaboration with Mumbai-based Masque on March 21 and 22, where guests can savour a ten-course menu ($1,988) that transports guests on a gastronomic journey through India. 1826 Restaurant from Rosewood San Miguel de Allende will combine their exotic Mexican flavours with Bayfare Social’s Spanish culinary traditions to offer 12 exclusive a la carte dishes (from $68 and up) from March 25 to 27. During March 26 to 30, The Butterfly Room’s executive pastry chef Johnathan Soukdeo teams up with Rosewood London’s executive pastry chef Mark Perkins to create an art inspired afternoon tea set ($568) full of mini pastries that replicate iconic artworks from artists like Yayoi Kusama, Banksy, Andy Warhol, and more.

Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong

Rosewood London’s Scarfes Bar will be returning to DarkSide from March 20 to 23 for a four-night pop-up where customers will get to sip on the bar’s popular libations and cocktails, as well as enjoy live music from Nick and Kitty LaRoar. Additionally, renowned Sydney-based cocktail bar Maybe Sammy will take over XX Bar from March 23 to 24, and provide a lively atmosphere that’s sure to be a blast. Aside from the hotel’s exclusive dining events, Rosewood Hong Kong will also be holding special masterclasses led by skilled individuals. Highlights include a pasta-making workshop led by chef Giovanni Policari ($1,988), a Parisian flan baking session with chef Johnathan Soukdeo ($1,988), and Champagne tasting under the guidance of cellarmaster Jean de Castelnau and Rosewood’s APAC area director of wine, Julian Peros ($588).



Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong

Finally, the hotel will host three thematic wine dinners from March 20 to 22, co-hosted by Rosewood’s APAC area director of wine, Julian Peros, along with representatives from French estates. Guests can savour exceptionally curated wine pairing menus, Domain Dujac at The Legacy House on March 20 ($4,888), a Vertical Series of Cristal Louis Roederer at Asaya Kitchen on March 21 ($4,988), and a Vertical Series of Opus One at Henry on March 22 ($5,888).



Visit the hotel’s website to find more details about events taking place during Rosewood Front Row.



