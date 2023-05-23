Even before setting foot into Double Chilli’s dining venue, the entrance already greets you with graffiti of chilli peppers over an open flame, setting the tone for the cuisine that you’re about to dig into. While they offer a range of Sichuan fare, Double Chilli is best known for their dry hotpots. Available in four flavours – spicy hot, peppery spicy, cumin, and scallions as a non-spicy option – Double Chilli’s dry pots use chillies and spices from Sichuan to create authentic mouthwatering flavours. After picking your pot base, select how spicy you’d like it – from mild to crazy hot – and select your add-ins like sliced beef, honeycomb tripe, or spare ribs.
Due to its diverse range of regional specialties, Chinese cuisine has always been a popular choice for foodies. In particular, Sichuan food is a top pick for those who can brave the heat and tongue-tingling sensations of mala spice. Sound like something up your street? These are some of the best Sichuan restaurants in Hong Kong that’ll make you work up a sweat with their dishes.
