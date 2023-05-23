Hong Kong
Grand Majestic Sichuan
Photograph: Courtesy Grand Majestic Sichuan

Best Sichuan restaurants in Hong Kong

Leave your tongue tingling with these mouth-numbing flavours

Due to its diverse range of regional specialties, Chinese cuisine has always been a popular choice for foodies. In particular, Sichuan food is a top pick for those who can brave the heat and tongue-tingling sensations of mala spice. Sound like something up your street? These are some of the best Sichuan restaurants in Hong Kong that’ll make you work up a sweat with their dishes.

Hong Kong’s best Sichuan restaurants

Double Chilli
Photograph: Courtesy Double Chilli

Double Chilli

  • Restaurants
  • Hot pot
  • Tin Hau

Even before setting foot into Double Chilli’s dining venue, the entrance already greets you with graffiti of chilli peppers over an open flame, setting the tone for the cuisine that you’re about to dig into. While they offer a range of Sichuan fare, Double Chilli is best known for their dry hotpots. Available in four flavours – spicy hot, peppery spicy, cumin, and scallions as a non-spicy option – Double Chilli’s dry pots use chillies and spices from Sichuan to create authentic mouthwatering flavours. After picking your pot base, select how spicy you’d like it –  from mild to crazy hot – and select your add-ins like sliced beef, honeycomb tripe, or spare ribs.

Liu Yi Shou Chong Qing Hot Pot
Photograph: Facebook/liuyishouhotpot.hk

Liu Yi Shou Chong Qing Hot Pot

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • West Kowloon

With over 500 locations worldwide, Liu Yi Shou Chong Qing Hot Pot is a famous chain from Chongqing that specialises in Sichuan-style hotpot. While they have a small selection of hotpot broths to choose from, Liu Yi Shou is best known for their signature mala spicy soup that's made with beef tallow and plenty of chillis. Aside from the usual hot pot add-ins like sliced meats, vegetables, or fishball varieties; this hotpot spot also offers delicacies like tripe, pig hearts, pig blood and intestines.

Deng G
Photograph: Courtesy Deng G

Deng G

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Wan Chai
  • price 3 of 4

Deng G’s menu is chock full of authentic Sichuan fare like smoked fish, duck blood in hot and spicy broth, dan dan noodles coated in a rich peanut sauce, and plenty more.  The chefs here believe in using traditional cooking methods in order to highlight the distinctive flavours of each dish. Aside from food, Deng G’s menu also features a large variety of baijiu and original Chinese cocktails that customers can sip on to cool down their tongues. The Sichuan kick is there, but it doesn't punch you in the face, making Deng G definitely worth a visit, particularly for those who like their spice level dialled down.

Photograph: Courtesy Twelve Flavors

Twelve Flavors

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Kennedy Town

One of our favourite Sichuan restaurants is the Twelve Flavor branch in Kennedy Town. The must-try here is the mouth-numbing and spicy dried hotpot. Diners have a choice of 25 ingredients to throw in, including sliced beef, pig’s intestines, chicken cartilage, and bean curd skin, which will then be mixed with a secret-recipe sauce and 12 different kinds of spices (hence the name) flown in from Chengdu. 

Twins Liangpi Limited
Photograph: Courtesy Twins Liangpi Limited

Twins Liangpi Limited

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Prince Edward

Twins Liangpi specialises in serving Sichuan spicy noodles. It provides a wide range of options, including the iconic Chongqing liangpi, sour and spicy noodles, and other authentic Sichuan dishes like saliva chicken. Twins always receive raving reviews, and there is definitely a good reason for that. The kick of heat from the spicy broth with the al dente bites of cool liangpi should complete a meal that powers up your day.

Photograph: Courtesy Grand Majestic Sichuan

Grand Majestic Sichuan

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

Aside from presenting a gorgeous interior that exudes nostalgic glamour, Grand Majestic Sichuan serves up tongue-tingling Sichuan cuisine with a menu consulted on by Chinese food historian Fuchsia Dunlop. Start out with appetisers like cucumbers tossed in garlic dressing or hot and sour soup, before moving onto entrees such as wok-fried prawns in gong bao sauce with cashews; twice-cooked Kurobuta pork belly with peppers, or order one of their sensational signatures like tea-smoked whole duck served with Sichuan pickles and flaming Moutai three yellow chicken served with lemon and Sichuan peppercorn oil.

Jing Alley
Photograph: Courtesy Jing Alley

Jing Alley

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Sheung Wan

Jing Alley serves up a large variety of Sichuan dishes from the Chengdu region; with their signature dish being Chengdu-style boiled leopard coral grouper. Using ingredients such as four different types of green chillies, pork bones, along with several peppers like Sichuan peppercorns, Jing Alley’s Chengdu-style boiled fish has plenty of flavours that complement each other to create an irresistible dish. Additionally, you can also find fiery dishes like stir-fried chicken giblets or pork intestines with mixed chillies on their menu.

Photograph: Courtesy Crazy Noodles

Crazy Noodles

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central
  • price 1 of 4

 Apart from serving up your usual Sichuan faves like dan dan noodles, spicy and sour potato noodles, chilli marinated chicken and more, this Central joint is most famous for its Boot Boot chicken. A traditional Sichuan dish, this dish first started out as chicken skewers in a bowl of tongue-numbing spices, oils, and broths. Over time, people got bored of just eating chicken, and so they began adding different vegetables and meats into the mix. The Boot Boot chicken we see now usually consists of various meats and seafood like squid and prawns, as well as vegetables such as mushrooms, lotus roots, potatoes, and even quail egg.

SiJie Sichuan
Photograph: Courtesy SiJie Sichuan

SiJie Sichuan

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay

A family-run business, this place is great for those who love spicy food. The mother runs the kitchen, making some of the spiciest dan dan noodles known to man, while the son and daughter run the floor. Expect to get sloppy but utter satisfied. Highlights from the menu include Sichuan styled prawns with garlic and spicy salt, poached fish, Sichuan cold noodle, spicy pork dried green beans, and cucumber with hot and sour sauce, among others.

San Xi Lou

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay

Making diners’ tastebuds happy  or afire – is San Xi Lou, best known for its numbingly spicy hotpot and authentic Sichuan dishes. The head chef insists on using the freshest of ingredients and broths made from a secret recipe. Try the chilli and pepper chicken, mapo tofu with lobster, and stewed Mandarin fish with green chillies and Sichuan peppercorn. The Sichuan hotpot is also a huge draw here and there are two-section yin yang hotpots available for anyone who wants to get in on the action with a milder broth. 

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
