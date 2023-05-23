Due to its diverse range of regional specialties, Chinese cuisine has always been a popular choice for foodies. In particular, Sichuan food is a top pick for those who can brave the heat and tongue-tingling sensations of mala spice. Sound like something up your street? These are some of the best Sichuan restaurants in Hong Kong that’ll make you work up a sweat with their dishes.



